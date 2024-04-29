 Denver Chef Amos Watts, Owner of the Fifth String, Has Died | Westword
RIP: Chef Amos Watts, Owner of the Fifth String

A beloved figure in the local culinary scene, he was just days away from opening his restaurant's new location.
April 29, 2024
Amos Watts was loved by many in the local culinary scene. Danielle Lirette
Denver's culinary community is grieving the loss of chef Amos Watts, who passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, just days before he was set to open the new location of his restaurant the Fifth String at 1490 Eudora Street, just off East Colfax Avenue.

A father of two, Watts grew up in Omaha and southern Illinois. "I remember picking morels with my grandpa, and wild blackberries, and making cobbler with my grandma," he told Westword in a 2016 interview. He met his wife and partner, Jessica, when he attended culinary school at Johnson & Wales in Denver and had been cooking professionally since 1999.

His résumé includes Jax Fish House; Acorn, which he helped open at the Source; Corrida in Boulder; and chef Justin Brunson's Old Major, where he worked as the executive chef. In 2020, when Brunson shuttered his Highland restaurant, he sold the business to his longtime friend and colleague.
click to enlarge a man in an apron holding a spatula in front of a large grill outside with mountains in the background
The chef has been cooking professionally for 25 years.
Danielle Lirette
Watts opened the Fifth String in August 2020, serving indulgent staples like 24-ounce prime rib and its signature tallow candle bread service. Its name was an homage to the banjo, which Watts played. In September 2023, he moved the Fifth String into Attimo Wine temporarily while searching for a new permanent home for the concept.

He found a space that he was excited about in Park Hill and was in the midst of putting the finishing touches on the project.

His family issued the following statement today:
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of Amos Watts, who died suddenly during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 28.

A talented chef and a loving husband and father, he will be desperately missed by his family, both at home and in the Denver restaurant community, where he played an integral role. A part of the industry for twenty years, chef Amos Watts was loved by many for the passion he brought to the kitchen, including at Jax Fish House, Old Major, Acorn, Corrida and his own legacy, The Fifth String.

The Big Red F Restaurant Group will be holding a memorial in his honor in late May.

The family sends their appreciation to everyone for their support and understanding during this immensely sad and difficult time.
The death of Amos Watts — always welcoming, always generous — is a sad loss for the restaurant community. He will be sorely missed.
