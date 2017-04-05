menu

Old Spaghetti Factory Will Add Westminster Location This Summer

Glazed & Confuzed Closing Sunday With a New Shop and Menu in the Works


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Old Spaghetti Factory Will Add Westminster Location This Summer

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
All aboard for the Old Spaghetti Factory.EXPAND
All aboard for the Old Spaghetti Factory.
Danielle Lirette
A A

If some of your earliest childhood restaurant memories involve slurping noodles while seated in a trolley car inside a dining room, you're not alone. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been making memories for Denver residents for more than forty years at 1215 18th Street downtown. And even if you're not from Denver, chances are your parents took you to one of the more than forty Old Spaghetti Factory outposts, scattered across thirteen states,  at some point before you grew up and became too cool for all that.

Related Stories

Now you have kids of your own and getting downtown is more of a chore than it was twenty or thirty years ago. But while you may have forgotten about the Old Spaghetti Factory, the company hasn't forgotten about you. A second Colorado location will soon open at 9145 Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, in the former home of a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. And yes, there will be a trolley inside the restaurant. (The downtown location will remain in its original building.)

The Old Spaghetti Factory has been family-owned since Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first location in Portland, Oregon, in 1969. Traditions you may remember, like the OSF Birthday Club, are still maintained, and the food at each location is still scratch-made. The new location is expected to open at the end of this summer, so you'll soon be able to start a new tradition with your family and relive old spaghetti memories.

The Old Spaghetti Factory is indeed old — but still going strong in LoDo.
The Old Spaghetti Factory is indeed old — but still going strong in LoDo.
Danielle Lirette
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Old Spaghetti Factory
More Info
More Info

1215 18th St.
Denver, CO 80202

303-295-1864

www.osf.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >