Old Spaghetti Factory Will Add Westminster Location This Summer

If some of your earliest childhood restaurant memories involve slurping noodles while seated in a trolley car inside a dining room, you're not alone. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been making memories for Denver residents for more than forty years at 1215 18th Street downtown. And even if you're not from Denver, chances are your parents took you to one of the more than forty Old Spaghetti Factory outposts, scattered across thirteen states, at some point before you grew up and became too cool for all that.

Now you have kids of your own and getting downtown is more of a chore than it was twenty or thirty years ago. But while you may have forgotten about the Old Spaghetti Factory, the company hasn't forgotten about you. A second Colorado location will soon open at 9145 Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster, in the former home of a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. And yes, there will be a trolley inside the restaurant. (The downtown location will remain in its original building.)

The Old Spaghetti Factory has been family-owned since Guss and Sally Dussin opened the first location in Portland, Oregon, in 1969. Traditions you may remember, like the OSF Birthday Club, are still maintained, and the food at each location is still scratch-made. The new location is expected to open at the end of this summer, so you'll soon be able to start a new tradition with your family and relive old spaghetti memories.