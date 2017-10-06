Cocktail Lair Run for the Roses Heads to the Dairy Block

Development group McWhinney set out to make the Dairy Block a beacon of dining, drinking and shopping in downtown Denver, and every new tenant revelation raises the bar on that promise. On the heels of the announcement that Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno are building massive market hall Milk Market there comes the news that Steven Waters, most recently of White Lies (the dinner side of Black Eye Coffee that recently closed), is plotting an underground cocktail bar called Run for the Roses, going in beneath the space that once held the Celtic Tavern at 1801 Blake Street.

Run for the Roses refers, of course, to the Kentucky Derby, and Waters says the name pays homage to the history of the building and the space itself. “During World War II, Windsor Creamery converted deliveries to use horses, and they kept horses on the grounds, so there were stables there,” he explains. “But the Celtic and Delaney’s were also there for sixteen years, and they had off-track betting for horse and dog races. Run for the Roses pays homage to that and plays into the luck and superstition.”

The design, too, will draw on luck, superstition and gambling, with a nod to the equestrian inspiration: “We’re channeling the lifestyle of going to the track or an underground gambling establishment; it’s ostentatious but not public-facing,” says the owner. “There will be a little pomp and circumstance.”