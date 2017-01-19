Shake Shack Signs for Spot at 30th and Larimer Streets

EXPAND You'll soon be biting into a Shake Shack burger in RiNo. Flickr/Vagueonthehow

There's a whole lotta shaking going on in Denver's burger scene. Last week, Shake Shack, the fast-expanding chain founded by Danny Meyer in New York City in 2004, announced on its website that it is coming to Colorado this year: "Ain’t no mountain high enough! Shake Shack is trekking to the Mile-High City in late 2017. The Shack will be located in the RiNo Art District, a thriving creative community located just north of downtown Denver."

Although Shake Shack didn't reveal where it will open, Business Den just did: Shake Shack is the first tenant signed for the $12 million retail-and-office development by Littleton Capital Partners at 30th and Larimer streets, BusinessDen reports. LCP bought the 0.6 acre site right by Finn's Manor in July 2015 for $1.92 million.

Shake Shack's move might have inspired another round of rumors that In-N-Out Burger will finally land in Denver. But we burst that bubble with a simple call to In-N-Out headquarters in California. The official word: No, In-N-Out is not coming to Colorado in the foreseeable future.

But then we reported the very real — and very good — news that My Brother's Bar has been sold but will stay in the family...or close enough. The family of longtime waitress and manager Paula Newman has bought My Brother's Bar, Denver's most iconic watering hole, and plans to keep operating the place as is — or close enough for this fast-changing city.

