 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The season for apricots is short, but at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market shoppers could find them at Wag's World Orchards.EXPAND
The season for apricots is short, but at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market shoppers could find them at Wag's World Orchards.
Linnea Covington

What's Popping Up at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market

Linnea Covington | July 9, 2018 | 8:54am
AA

For the first time this year, I headed to the popular South Pearl Street Farmers' Market, an institution that has graced the Old South Pearl Street area in south Denver for sixteen years. I was floored with the variety of vendors selling everything from meat to bath products to liquor, and of course, Colorado-grown produce. Right now, apricots, peaches, snap peas, dill, kale, cherries and green beans are all in season, but there are plenty of other fresh fruits and vegetables making a splash in the market.

The South Pearl Street Farmers' Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until November 18.EXPAND
The South Pearl Street Farmers' Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until November 18.
Linnea Covington

Related Stories

Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests can wander the sunny street and see what's in season at dozens of local farms, as well as check out two distilleries, two wineries a couple of coffee vendors, two separate honey purveyors, four places that make natural stuff to slather on your body, and enough condiments to stock every summer barbecue from here to Labor Day and beyond. You can choose to patronize tiny farms like the third-of-an-acre Brown Dog Farm in Golden, stuff a $10 bag of produce from Miller Farms out of Platteville, or see what a new group, Lakewood Homestead Collective, has been growing since joining together this year.

A pile of orange and yellow peppers (plus some squash) at the Miller Farms stand at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market on Sunday, July 8.EXPAND
A pile of orange and yellow peppers (plus some squash) at the Miller Farms stand at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market on Sunday, July 8.
Linnea Covington

If you're hungry from something right then and there, well, you're in luck. Along Florida Avenue food trucks such as Arepas House, Base Camp and Ba-Nom-a-Nom have set up a dining nook under the trees. Then further into the market, down Pearl Street, you can nibble on fresh-made goodies from Euro Crepes, green chile-laced pierogi by Baba & Pop's, sausages from Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, "clean" energy bars from Patter Bar, and spiced nuts and seeds from Pueblo-based Kaizen Snacks. Pit master Bobby Morris came all the way from Austin to start Colorado Brisket Company, and right now the only place to get his Texas-style smoked brisket is at this Sunday market. 

Colorado Brisket Co. is new to the Denver scene and can only be found at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market, for now.EXPAND
Colorado Brisket Co. is new to the Denver scene and can only be found at the South Pearl Street Farmers' Market, for now.
Linnea Covington

Then, after you have filled up on all the savory goodies, cool off with a refreshing ice pop from Aikopops, whose main shop is just up Pearl Street from the market. The flavors change seasonally (think cantaloupe-thyme and pineapple-vanilla) and owner Jonny Stixx also makes boozy pops for adults who need a little pick-me-up. Visitors can also quash a sweet tooth with a treat by the eleven-year-old Marsha's Cookies; sample fresh apple cake by Crumbles Bakery; or go for a European-style baked good by Rinaldo's Paris Bakery.

Juice lovers will adore the offerings from Breen Juice, a small business that not only serves organic beverages at the market, but will also deliver a weekly supply to your Denver home or office. Try a sparkling tea laced with hops from the Boulder-based HopTea, or go for an energizing shot of freshly pressed wheatgrass from the Urban Greenhouse.

Quail eggs from Living Weird Farms in Wheat Ridge, along with chicken eggs from Colorado Wise Acres Farm in Fort Lupton.EXPAND
Quail eggs from Living Weird Farms in Wheat Ridge, along with chicken eggs from Colorado Wise Acres Farm in Fort Lupton.
Linnea Covington
Arepas House owner Jorge Dominguez celebrates his tasty chicken arepa.EXPAND
Arepas House owner Jorge Dominguez celebrates his tasty chicken arepa.
Linnea Covington

Want meat? Well Donoma Farms in Nunn raises and processes chicken, pork, lamb, turkey, beef and yak. Out of Larkspur is Snow Creek Ranch, a family affair that works between their Colorado home and farm and a ranch in Kansas and sells Angus beef burgers, roasts and steaks at the market. Freshly made jerky from Eddy's Beef Jerky is another great way to go, especially if you have a long car ride ahead. Cheese from Mini Moos and Kids Too, a small, family-run goat farm in Cañon City, also makes for great snacking.

With so many vendors it's easy to spend hours looking, sampling and buying all the goods. Visit the space from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Sunday from now and until November 18, and discover why this seasonal event has been going strong for more than a decade. For more photos, see our complete South Pearl Street Farmers' Market slideshow

 
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >