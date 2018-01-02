Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival Returns to Breck With Changes

A year after moving away from its longtime home in Vail, the Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival is still adapting to new digs in Breckenridge. But the second iteration of the renewed festival, taking place January 4-6 at Beaver Run Resort, should reflect some of what the festival’s organizers have learned.

One of the biggest differences is how nearby bars and restaurants are getting in on the act to host more beer- and brewery-related events of their own, some of which will compete with the festival’s dinners and tastings. But that’s okay with Big Beers co-founder Laura Lodge. “I haven’t previously had that issue — of competing with my own people,” she says. “But there are fun and interesting things to do around town, and some people are tightening their wallets and opting for less expensive routes.”

The dinners hosted by Big Beers typically include guided beer pairings by brewing luminaries like Adam Avery of Avery Brewing, Sam Calagione or Bryan Selders of Dogfish Head, and Jeffery Stuffings of Jester King. This year, the two big dinners cost $125 each, and because Lodge released more tickets to the public, both are still available (as are tickets to the commercial tasting, which cost $75). In town, however there are at least fifteen events not affiliated with the festival scheduled at bars and restaurants; most are being hosted by breweries or distributors.