What to Expect When Cattivella Opens This Spring in Eastbridge Stapleton

EXPAND Braised beef shank stuffed with bone marrow and served with roasted carrots, mushrooms and polenta. Mark Antonation

Chef Elise Wiggins is hoping to open Cattivella, her wood-fired Italian eatery, by the end of April. Construction is well under way at the restaurant in Eastbridge Stapleton, where Wiggins will share a shopping center with several other big-name chefs who are opening new establishments on the eastern end of Stapleton's enormous Central Park. (At 800 acres, it's nearly as big as its New York City namesake.)

While Wiggins, who headed the kitchen at Panzano for more than fifteen years before leaving last summer to open her first restaurant, doesn't yet have a functioning kitchen at Cattivella, she's eager to share her food with Denver. A Neapolitan wood-burning oven was recently delivered to the restaurant but has yet to be installed; in the meantime, the chef has been practicing on a smaller Tuscan model in her own back yard.

EXPAND Focaccia di Recco is a regional specialty of Liguria, Italy, and is much different than standard focaccia. Mark Antonation

Much of the proposed menu comprises recipes and techniques that Wiggins has learned over years of regular visits to Italy, including the town of Panzano, where one of her mentors, Dario Cecchini (known as "the Mad Butcher"), runs a shop called Antica Macelleria Cecchini. From Cecchini, Wiggins learned how to prepare beef shank by deboning the cut and stuffing it with its own bone marrow before braising. She'll serve the dish with slow-cooked polenta and carrots and mushrooms roasted in the wood-burning oven.

Other uncommon dishes will include Italian pasticcio, a dish first created for Catherine de Medici in the sixteenth century. It's a kind of pot pie with a savory top crust that hides the Italian princess's favorite foods: pork meatballs, cheese tortellini and Bolognese sauce. Creamy bechamel and Parmigiano add to the richness of the royal dish. Wiggins notes that in the court of the Medici family, pasticcio was much bigger than her version and came with a domed pastry lid that hid live birds, which would fly out when the crust was broken. (At Cattivella, Wiggins will be skipping the live birds.)

EXPAND Focaccia di Recco straight out of the oven. The focaccia is stuffed with prosciutto and crescenza cheese and finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a nest of arugula. Mark Antonation

The menu at Cattivella will be small and seasonal; bar manager Giovanni Fioromonte will build a concise and evolving list of ten Italian wines selected to complement the changing roster. Those ten wines will be available by the glass or bottle, even at the high end of the price range, thanks to Coravin, a tool with a fine needle that pierces the cork for dispensing small servings without letting air into the bottle. The bar will also offer a "magnum party," allowing guests in bigger groups to enjoy wine from large-format bottles.

Here's a look at some of the regional, traditional dishes that will be part of Cativella's opening menu.

EXPAND Wood-fired pizza with speck, smoked mozzarella and an egg. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Fennel, green apple and celery salad dressed in white balsamic vinaigrette. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Pasticcio filled with pork meatballs, cheese tortellini, Bolognese sauce, bechamel and Parmigiano. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Angus beef ribeye grilled over wood coals and served with salsa verde. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Roasted mushrooms from the wood-burning oven. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Fagioli al fiasco are cannellini beans cooked overnight in a glass flask in the embers of a wood-burning stove. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef Elise Wiggins serves fagioli al fiasco straight from the glass cooking vessel. This dish was traditionally cooked in chianti bottles. Mark Antonation

EXPAND King crab grilled over hot coals — an example of Cattivella's seasonally rotating shellfish offerings. Mark Antonation

EXPAND An assortment of bruschetta, with ingredients like blood sausage, wood-roasted grapes and rare Sicilian pistachios. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Torta Caprese is made with almond meal and chocolate. Mark Antonation