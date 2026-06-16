Bucket list blowouts: Ten must-do activities around Denver that are worth the splurge

Audio By Carbonatix
Summer fun doesn’t have to be expensive. But every now and then, it’s worth spending big on something special. While some of those bucket-list experiences might have you eating ramen on your front porch for a few weeks, the memories will last long after the season ends.
Splurge on Red Rocks concert tickets, a day boating with friends, a fancy farm-to-table dinner or maybe even that hot-air balloon ride you’ve always dreamed of. All these and more are available in the metro area, so at least you can save on gas!
Looking for cheaper things to do in between? We got you.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison
720-865-2494
redrocksonline.com
With performances by the Strokes, Foster the People, LCD Soundsystem and more, it’s well worth shelling out some cash for this season’s Red Rocks concerts. Tickets to catch world-class talent don’t come cheap, but seeing a show at this iconic outdoor venue is a local rite of passage. Massive red rock formations flank the benches that hold nearly 10,000 people during sold-out performances; revel in the sights and the crowd’s energ. For a cheaper option, go for signature events like sunrise Yoga on the Rocks and evening movie screenings.
Underground Music Showcase
River North Art District
undergroundmusicshowcase.com
After talks of discontinuation, fans were stoked when the Underground Music Showcase announced its return from July 24-26. Rather than taking over Broadway as in years past, the lineup of local musicians and national headliners will appear on main stages, at independent venues and in creative spaces like galleries and studios throughout the RiNo. Discover the artists shaping the city’s music scene and see such touring acts as 54 Ultra, Slenderbodies and Goldie Boutilier. A weekend pass will run you $111.10 — not bad for access to 200 performances.
Denver Performing Arts Complex
1400 Curtis St.
720-865-4200
artscomplex.com
Treat yourself to an event at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, which has a full calendar of Broadway productions, live orchestra concerts and outdoor movie screenings this summer. Audiences will be spellbound by “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” an award-winning theatrical experience that starts at $58 per ticket and runs through June 21. Other winners this season include the musical comedies “Beetlejuice” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” For an evening of music and cinema, attend one of the Colorado Symphony’s performances set in sync to classic films; seating starts at $51.20. Or catch the symphony at Red Rocks, to put two events in a single bucket.
Elitch Gardens
2000 Elitch Circle
303-595-4386
elitchgardens.com
Summer demands at least one trip to Elitch Gardens, a world-class theme and water park in the heart of the city — for now, anyway. Though the River Mile development has threatened to relocate the attraction for years, business is operating as usual, and this summer marks its longest season yet. Get twisted upside down on thrilling roller coasters, ride family favorites like the carousel and tea cups, play carnival games and cool off on fun water slides. Daily tickets cost between $42.99 and $72.99, while season passes are $154.99.
Chatfield Marina
11500 N. Roxborough Park Road, Littleton
303-791-7275
chatfield-marina.com
The reservoir at Chatfield State Park is one of the state’s best boating destinations, and with its full-service marina, you don’t have to own a vessel to enjoy a day on the water. Gather a group of friends and splurge; for a half-day, six-person crafts are $350 and ten-person boats are $475. Admire views of the foothills as you float, then have lunch at the marina’s waterfront restaurant and enjoy the park’s other amenities, including a swim beach and thirty miles of trails.
Wellshire Golf Course
3333 South Colorado Blvd.
720-865-0440
cityofdenvergolf.com
While by no means the metro area’s most expensive place to tee off, Wellshire ranks among the greatest public golf courses in the country. This year, the historic venue celebrates its hundredth anniversary, though little has changed since it was first laid out by famed golf architect Donald Ross. His design once attracted national golf tournaments, including PGA events. Today’s visitors can play tree-lined fairways that challenged the likes of Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and other professional icons. A full round of eighteen holes costs around $60.
54thirty Rooftop
1475 California St.
720-996-1558
54thirty.com
Denver has no shortage of places to drink outdoors, but none compares to the highest rooftop downtown. Set on the twentieth floor of the Le Méridien hotel, 54thirty offers a panoramic view of surrounding skyscrapers and the foothills beyond. Catch a vibrant sunset from its open-air lounge, where firepits and a full bar add to the lively ambiance. In addition to elevated small plates, the menu includes seasonal cocktails like the $17 rum-based Strawberry Francis and the $16 Summer Crush made with jalepeño-infused tequila, watermelon and lime.
Lyons Farmette
4121 Ute Highway, Lyons
lyonsfarmette.com
With its lingering sunshine and bounty of fresh ingredients, summer is the best season for dining al fresco. Lyons Farmette celebrates this with its farm-to-table dinner series, featuring rotating metro area chefs including Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly and Samuel McCandless of Corrida. Take a seat at the long communal table and savor an exquisite multi-course meal amid the five-acre venue’s flower gardens. Events are scheduled for Wednesday evenings from July 15 to September 9 and start at $135.23 per person. Proceeds benefit a variety of local nonprofits.
The Wild Animal Sanctuary
2999 County Road 53, Keenesburg
303-536-0118
wildanimalsanctuary.org
Home to hundreds of rescued animals, this expansive refuge offers visitors a unique opportunity to view wildlife in large, free-roaming habitats. Guests walk three miles along an elevated walkway, where it’s common to see the carnivorous residents express their natural behaviors. See tigers pounce and play, hear wolves howl in unison, and watch bears wade into their spacious pools. This is the largest wild animal sanctuary in the world and an incredible place to experience this summer. Tickets cost $50 per adult and $30 per child.
Fair Winds Hot Air Balloon Flights
2140 US-287, Erie
303-939-9323
hotairballoonridescolorado.com
Soaring high in a colorful hot air balloon is a bucket list item for many, and few places are more spectacular to take off than metro Denver. From launch sites across the Boulder area, local outfitter Fair Winds takes guests on sunrise flights through the summer months. Help your pilot inflate the massive balloon, then climb into the basket and take to the skies, admiring a new perspective of the Flatirons and surrounding Front Range. Back on the ground, a champagne toast completes the unforgettable tour, which costs $299 per person.