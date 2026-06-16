Bucket list blowouts: Ten must-do activities around Denver that are worth the splurge

Summer fun doesn’t have to be expensive. But every now and then, it’s worth spending big on something special. While some of those bucket-list experiences might have you eating ramen on your front porch for a few weeks, the memories will last long after the season ends. Splurge on Red Rocks concert tickets, a day boating with friends, a fancy farm-to-table dinner or maybe even that hot-air balloon ride you’ve always dreamed of. All these and more are available in the metro area, so at least you can save on gas! Looking for cheaper things to do in between? We got you.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison

720-865-2494

redrocksonline.com

With performances by the Strokes, Foster the People, LCD Soundsystem and more, it’s well worth shelling out some cash for this season’s Red Rocks concerts. Tickets to catch world-class talent don’t come cheap, but seeing a show at this iconic outdoor venue is a local rite of passage. Massive red rock formations flank the benches that hold nearly 10,000 people during sold-out performances; revel in the sights and the crowd’s energ. For a cheaper option, go for signature events like sunrise Yoga on the Rocks and evening movie screenings.

Underground Music Showcase will draw a lively crowd to RiNo this year. Jordan Altergott

Underground Music Showcase

River North Art District

undergroundmusicshowcase.com

After talks of discontinuation, fans were stoked when the Underground Music Showcase announced its return from July 24-26. Rather than taking over Broadway as in years past, the lineup of local musicians and national headliners will appear on main stages, at independent venues and in creative spaces like galleries and studios throughout the RiNo. Discover the artists shaping the city’s music scene and see such touring acts as 54 Ultra, Slenderbodies and Goldie Boutilier. A weekend pass will run you $111.10 — not bad for access to 200 performances. Denver Performing Arts Complex

1400 Curtis St.

720-865-4200

artscomplex.com

Treat yourself to an event at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, which has a full calendar of Broadway productions, live orchestra concerts and outdoor movie screenings this summer. Audiences will be spellbound by “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” an award-winning theatrical experience that starts at $58 per ticket and runs through June 21. Other winners this season include the musical comedies “Beetlejuice” and “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” For an evening of music and cinema, attend one of the Colorado Symphony’s performances set in sync to classic films; seating starts at $51.20. Or catch the symphony at Red Rocks, to put two events in a single bucket.

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This downtown amusement park offers thrill rides, water slides and more. Elitch Gardens

Elitch Gardens

2000 Elitch Circle

303-595-4386

elitchgardens.com

Summer demands at least one trip to Elitch Gardens, a world-class theme and water park in the heart of the city — for now, anyway. Though the River Mile development has threatened to relocate the attraction for years, business is operating as usual, and this summer marks its longest season yet. Get twisted upside down on thrilling roller coasters, ride family favorites like the carousel and tea cups, play carnival games and cool off on fun water slides. Daily tickets cost between $42.99 and $72.99, while season passes are $154.99. Chatfield Marina

11500 N. Roxborough Park Road, Littleton

303-791-7275

chatfield-marina.com

The reservoir at Chatfield State Park is one of the state’s best boating destinations, and with its full-service marina, you don’t have to own a vessel to enjoy a day on the water. Gather a group of friends and splurge; for a half-day, six-person crafts are $350 and ten-person boats are $475. Admire views of the foothills as you float, then have lunch at the marina’s waterfront restaurant and enjoy the park’s other amenities, including a swim beach and thirty miles of trails. Wellshire Golf Course

3333 South Colorado Blvd.

720-865-0440

cityofdenvergolf.com

While by no means the metro area’s most expensive place to tee off, Wellshire ranks among the greatest public golf courses in the country. This year, the historic venue celebrates its hundredth anniversary, though little has changed since it was first laid out by famed golf architect Donald Ross. His design once attracted national golf tournaments, including PGA events. Today’s visitors can play tree-lined fairways that challenged the likes of Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan and other professional icons. A full round of eighteen holes costs around $60.

Sip signature cocktails at the city’s highest rooftop bar. 54thirty Rooftop

54thirty Rooftop

1475 California St.

720-996-1558

54thirty.com

Denver has no shortage of places to drink outdoors, but none compares to the highest rooftop downtown. Set on the twentieth floor of the Le Méridien hotel, 54thirty offers a panoramic view of surrounding skyscrapers and the foothills beyond. Catch a vibrant sunset from its open-air lounge, where firepits and a full bar add to the lively ambiance. In addition to elevated small plates, the menu includes seasonal cocktails like the $17 rum-based Strawberry Francis and the $16 Summer Crush made with jalepeño-infused tequila, watermelon and lime. Lyons Farmette

4121 Ute Highway, Lyons

lyonsfarmette.com

With its lingering sunshine and bounty of fresh ingredients, summer is the best season for dining al fresco. Lyons Farmette celebrates this with its farm-to-table dinner series, featuring rotating metro area chefs including Hosea Rosenberg of Blackbelly and Samuel McCandless of Corrida. Take a seat at the long communal table and savor an exquisite multi-course meal amid the five-acre venue’s flower gardens. Events are scheduled for Wednesday evenings from July 15 to September 9 and start at $135.23 per person. Proceeds benefit a variety of local nonprofits.

Learn about the captive wildlife crisis at this massive refuge. The Wild Animal Sanctuary