Our Ten Most Popular Arts and Culture Stories of 2023

This past year, Denver was thrust into the spotlight by a reality show (something we never asked for or wanted, but here we are), with ten Mile High residents marrying total strangers. Aside from those Bachelor rejects, we welcomed some real star power, too, with singer-songwriter Ciara and her husband, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, opening a store at Denver International Airport showcasing their fashion line, and Denver School of the Arts alum Justine Lupe getting acclaim for her role on HBO's Succession, which had its final season this year.
Of course, there was a lot of local news, too, as you can see from our most-read stories this year, and we were there to cover it all. Here are our ten most popular arts and culture stories from 2023:
Married at First Sight
This year, the reality show Married at First Sight came to the Mile High City and created five Denver couples who got married without the assorted partners ever having met. The pairs were chosen by the show's "relationship experts," who may not be as proficient as they're made out to be, considering that every couple except one has either divorced or is on the brink of splitting — or, as in the sad case of Michael, was left at the altar. Staff writer Hannah Metzger has been recapping each episode of the show, taking us along for the ride as we watch these ill-fated pairings crash and burn.
Russell Wilson and Ciara Show Their Clothing Line
Russell Wilson got traded to the Broncos in 2022, and that meant he and his wife, Ciara, moved to Denver, along with their clothing business, the House of LR&C (which stands for "love, respect and care"). After opening and closing a store at Park Meadows, they landed a store at Denver International Airport, and also showed their line at Color of Fashion's show at Union Station in September. According to LR&C Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Commercial Officer Janelle Shiplett, both Ciara and Wilson are actively involved in the brand's vision, strategy and, of course, looks.
Nikola Jokic Mural Pops Up in Five Points
Before the Denver Nuggets took home the NBA championship, Mile High muralist Thomas Evans, aka Detour, gave the Joker his due by creating a mural depicting Nikola Jokic at 2420 Curtis Street in January. After the championship win, Detour was able to follow it up with another mural at Colfax Avenue and Race Street. Paint the town!
Gardiner Brothers Bring Riverdance to Denver
Denver natives Michael and Matthew Gardiner grew up watching Riverdance. Years later, they were able to share their own skills in Irish step-dancing when the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show came to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in May and June. The brothers are widely popular on social media and already had many fans around the world, but being able to showcase their passion in their hometown was something really special.
Museum of Illusions Opens on 16th Street Mall
The Museum of Illusions has shown 16th Street Mall's potential since it opened in September, drawing lots of foot traffic despite the constant construction outside its doors. When we went by in October, families were there in droves, as well as tourists and kids running from room to room. The installations at the Museum of Illusions are meant to provide a mind-bending photo op while providing a lesson in science and perception at the same time.
FAN EXPO Denver
Every year, FAN EXPO turns the Colorado Convention Center into a haven for comic book geeks, Trekkies, D&D masters, sci-fi fans, cosplayers and more. This year saw some fun surprises, such as Governor Jared Polis meeting Christopher Lloyd. Meanwhile, local stalwarts such as the Wizard's Chest and Hall of Justice had pop-ups at the center of the action.
Vintage Theatre Cancels Black Nativity
Vintage Theatre incurred a $40,000 loss when it decided to cancel its production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity just days before the rescheduled premiere. It was the first production to be canceled after rehearsals had begun in the company's 21 years, but behind-the-scenes conflict and tension drove the theater to put the brakes on what was meant to be an annual tradition.
Genghis Con Celebrates 45 Years
The gaming convention Genghis Con had a big birthday this year, and people showed up and out for it at the Hyatt Aurora-Denver. It was the con's second year back from the pandemic, and the event was bigger than ever, with gamers and game creators all enjoying their favorite pastime.
Succession Actress Justine Lupe Has Deep Roots in Denver
The HBO hit Succession was at the top of everyone's minds this year, as the series concluded with a seriously confounding final episode. But we can't stop thinking about how one of the actors not only has Denver roots, but is a successor in another big-time family. Justine Lupe, who plays Willa Ferreyra, was born with the surname Lupe-Schomp; her father, John, was an installation manager at the Denver Art Museum, and her maternal grandfather, Ralph Schomp, built one of the largest auto dealerships in Colorado. His wife, Katherine, was the "founding mother" of the Denver School of the Arts, from which Justine graduated in 2007.
Ant Life Explores Colorado's Psychedelic Possibilities
After Jacob Lemanski took a 999-day bike ride around the world, he went back to his Boulder home and continued his passion project of making psychedelic ant farms. He ultimately decided to quit his engineering job and put all his savings into Ant Life, a gallery at 2150 Market Street that houses his ant farms and psychedelic clothing, and also acts as a private lounge where people can safely explore hallucinogens.