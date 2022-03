Art Attack: Gallery Shows and Events in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Rory Scott, "Marble." Rory Scott, courtesy of Night Lights Denver

click to enlarge Phil Bender hangs a collection of "quilt" grid collages at Blue Tile Art Space. Phil Bender

click to enlarge Manipulated photographs by Jaime Belkind-Gerson, at D'art Gallery. Jaime Belkind-Gerson

click to enlarge Betsy Margolius, "One More Mile," 2022. Betsy Margolius, William Havu Gallery

click to enlarge A recent etching by master printer Mark Lunning of Open Press. Mark Lunning, Space Gallery

click to enlarge Jason Middlebrook, "Sky Series #1" (detail) , 2021-22, acrylic on maple. Jason Middlebrook, David B. Smith Gallery

click to enlarge See abstract works by Ron Trujillo at the BRDG Project. Ron Trujillo

click to enlarge Kelton Osborn, “My Slingshot,” acrylic and graphite on canvas. Kelton Osborn, Michael Warren Contemporary

click to enlarge Aidan Burke, “Locked.” Aidan Burke

click to enlarge The Babes of Babe Walls fete Womxn's History Month at the Banshee House. Courtesy of Babe Walls

A Marissa Napoletano image from the exhibition Salita, at ILA Gallery. Marissa Napoletano

What’s in the crystal ball for Denver galleries this weekend? Plenty of high-quality art, including some from Denver favorites and fine artists we haven’t seen in a while. On the urban/street art side of things, the babes of Babe Walls will unveil a big group show, and a new exhibit pops up at ILA gallery.Meanwhile, the rollout of Mo’Print 2022 continues.Night Lights celebrates Women's History Month by projecting the work of a dozen women artists on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower. Curated by Sharifa Moore, an independent curator and executive director of Denver Digerati (producers of the Supernova Digital Animation Festival, returning in September), the looping program acts purely as a showcase for each artist’s practice. Whatever the task, these women rise to it.The inimitable Phil Bender, the father figure of Pirate: Contemporary Art and a giant of Denver’s co-op gallery community, steps out for a solo show of “quilts,” a variation on the gridded collages of images or objects that he’s always made. Bender will be in the house on Saturdays throughout the run, including on Saturday, March 19, when he'll also host an artist talk. Bender’s oeuvre never gets old. Enjoy.Photographer Morgan Leigh McKenna and clay artist Lori Dresner share their member slots to work with the idea of portals as gateways for change, both in the physical sense, as in walking through a doorway into another room, and in the spiritual sense, as in navigating a dream or personal transformation. In the East Gallery, artist, physician and neuroscience researcher Jaime Belkind-Gerson filters all three occupations into a stunning series of manipulated photographs, using medical imaging layered with everyday imagery and various art media, and then slowly following progress and/or deterioration with repeated algorithms.Art couple Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix again show their popular stylistic takes on landscape painting — Sushe casting an elegantly formed modernist spell over her ubiquitous mountains and clouds, while Tracy’s similar subject matter takes on the curvy shapes and layers of a relief map or a Thomas Hart Benton. Shown together, their paintings complement and converse. In a nod to Month of Photography, Betsy Margolius wows with mixed-media works combined with simple monotypes and linocuts, some layered with chine collé, to create patchworks of dense patterns, often inspired by nature.Space Gallery showcases the joyful abstract paintings in spontaneous compositions and explosive hues by Lynn Heitler, who says color has a voice that speaks to her as she paints. Alongside Heitler, versatile sculptor Charlie Wooldridge works in metal, stone, fiberglass, you name it, to create metal prints and wall and floor sculptures with luxurious surfaces. A Mo’Print 2022 no-miss, Mark Lunning'sjoins the fray with new complex, dimensional work. The retiring Space Mo’Print showmoves to the Space Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street, through April 9.Artist Jason Middlebrook paints on polished hardwood cross-sections in natural shapes, often in patterns that reveal the striated wood in-between sections of applied paint forming stripes, zigzags, jagged shapes or organic ones that follow exposed tree rings. For his second show at DBS Gallery, he creates woodgrain patterns across imagery of sky and clouds. In the Project Room, L.A.-based artist Emily Joyce’s paintings forthrow jokes into visual poems driven by mathematically reckoned compositions, color studies and symbolic shapes. A feast for the eyes.Three concurrent shows go up this weekend at the BRDG Project, including abstract paintings from Franco-American artist Peggy Feliot-Jensen and Colorado native Ron Trujillo, who favors drips, spatters and floral designs in pleasing color combinations. Also on view is the first part of BRDG Project’s nod to young curators, offering a student-run show of digital media photography from students of Jasmine Colgan and Alejandra Abad at CU Denver. Come back in April for a whole new show from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, as well as a performance by MSU Denver’s Repertory Ensemble.Kelton Osborn calls himself an experiential painter, driven by memory, visuals, intuition and a never-ending growth process. The resulting works are rendered in an off-balance patchwork of marks and irregular shapes reminiscent of an indistinct landscape as seen from a plane — the details lost from memory.Firehouse hosts openings in both its main and south galleries this weekend, beginning with the Mo’Print-related show, documenting a collaborative printmaking project by Art Gym master printer Gregory Santos, who invites four artists from across the country every four months to create artworks on small lithographic stones sent in the mail. The second exhibition is an annual year-end capstone effort from Skyline High School’s advanced VPA Academy . See tomorrow’s art phenoms in their early stages.More than 35 women and nonbinary artists from the Babe Walls mural festival team up for a big Womxn’s History Month group show at Banshee House, a newish creative event center in RiNo.ILA Gallery hosts a second show from artist Marissa "Revery" Napoletano, whose overseas art studies in Italy were a major inspiration for the delicate, fantasy-based portraiture she paints in the present. Also on deck: Rob Bell, who specializes in nudes.