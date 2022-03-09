Art Attack: Gallery Shows and Events in Denver This Weekend

What’s in the crystal ball for Denver galleries this weekend? Plenty of high-quality art, including some from Denver favorites and fine artists we haven’t seen in a while. On the urban/street art side of things, the babes of Babe Walls will unveil a big group show, and a new exhibit pops up at ILA gallery.
Meanwhile, the rollout of Mo’Print 2022 continues.
Night Lights Denver: Women’s History Month
1601 Arapahoe Street
Through March 12, 6:15 p.m. to midnight
Sunday, March 13, through March 30, 7:30 p.m. to midnight
Night Lights celebrates Women's History Month by projecting the work of a dozen women artists on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower. Curated by Sharifa Moore, an independent curator and executive director of Denver Digerati (producers of the Supernova Digital Animation Festival, returning in September), the looping program acts purely as a showcase for each artist’s practice. Whatever the task, these women rise to it.
Phil Bender, Personally Endorsed by the Management
Blue Tile Art Space, 3944 South Broadway, Englewood
Through March 27
Artist Talk: Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m.
The inimitable Phil Bender, the father figure of Pirate: Contemporary Art and a giant of Denver’s co-op gallery community, steps out for a solo show of “quilts,” a variation on the gridded collages of images or objects that he’s always made. Bender will be in the house on Saturdays throughout the run, including on Saturday, March 19, when he'll also host an artist talk. Bender’s oeuvre never gets old. Enjoy.
Morgan Leigh McKenna and Lori Dresner, Portals: Between Realms
Jaime Belkind-Gerson, The Imprint of Memory, in Gallery East
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, March 10, through April 3
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Belkind-Gerson Artist Talk: Saturday, March 19, 1 to 2 p.m.
Photographer Morgan Leigh McKenna and clay artist Lori Dresner share their member slots to work with the idea of portals as gateways for change, both in the physical sense, as in walking through a doorway into another room, and in the spiritual sense, as in navigating a dream or personal transformation. In the East Gallery, artist, physician and neuroscience researcher Jaime Belkind-Gerson filters all three occupations into a stunning series of manipulated photographs, using medical imaging layered with everyday imagery and various art media, and then slowly following progress and/or deterioration with repeated algorithms.
Betsy Margolius, Winter Series
William Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street
Friday, March 11, through April 30
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 5 to 8 p.m.
Art couple Sushe Felix and Tracy Felix again show their popular stylistic takes on landscape painting — Sushe casting an elegantly formed modernist spell over her ubiquitous mountains and clouds, while Tracy’s similar subject matter takes on the curvy shapes and layers of a relief map or a Thomas Hart Benton. Shown together, their paintings complement and converse. In a nod to Month of Photography, Betsy Margolius wows with mixed-media works combined with simple monotypes and linocuts, some layered with chine collé, to create patchworks of dense patterns, often inspired by nature.
Charlie Wooldridge
Mark Lunning, Convergence — Anew
Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, March 11, through April 16
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Space Gallery showcases the joyful abstract paintings in spontaneous compositions and explosive hues by Lynn Heitler, who says color has a voice that speaks to her as she paints. Alongside Heitler, versatile sculptor Charlie Wooldridge works in metal, stone, fiberglass, you name it, to create metal prints and wall and floor sculptures with luxurious surfaces. A Mo’Print 2022 no-miss, Mark Lunning's Convergence — Anew joins the fray with new complex, dimensional work. The retiring Space Mo’Print show Recent Fine Prints From Oehme Graphics moves to the Space Annex, 95 South Cherokee Street, through April 9.
Emily Joyce, RGBs and See I’m Okays, in the Project Room
David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street
Friday, March 11, through April 10
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Artist Jason Middlebrook paints on polished hardwood cross-sections in natural shapes, often in patterns that reveal the striated wood in-between sections of applied paint forming stripes, zigzags, jagged shapes or organic ones that follow exposed tree rings. For his second show at DBS Gallery, he creates woodgrain patterns across imagery of sky and clouds. In the Project Room, L.A.-based artist Emily Joyce’s paintings for RGBs and See I’m Okays throw jokes into visual poems driven by mathematically reckoned compositions, color studies and symbolic shapes. A feast for the eyes.
Ron Trujillo, Travels Past and Present
Blank Slate Program Student-Run Exhibitions: UCD Digital Media Photography
BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street
Friday, March 11, through March 29
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 6 to 10 p.m.
Three concurrent shows go up this weekend at the BRDG Project, including abstract paintings from Franco-American artist Peggy Feliot-Jensen and Colorado native Ron Trujillo, who favors drips, spatters and floral designs in pleasing color combinations. Also on view is the first part of BRDG Project’s nod to young curators, offering a student-run show of digital media photography from students of Jasmine Colgan and Alejandra Abad at CU Denver. Come back in April for a whole new show from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design, as well as a performance by MSU Denver’s Repertory Ensemble.
Kelton Osborn, An Accumulation of Emotion & Response
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Through April 9
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 5 to 8 p.m.
Closing Reception: Saturday, April 9, 4 to 6 p.m.
Kelton Osborn calls himself an experiential painter, driven by memory, visuals, intuition and a never-ending growth process. The resulting works are rendered in an off-balance patchwork of marks and irregular shapes reminiscent of an indistinct landscape as seen from a plane — the details lost from memory.
Mixed Grit: Main Gallery, Friday, March 11, through April 24
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Firehouse hosts openings in both its main and south galleries this weekend, beginning with the Mo’Print-related show Mixed Grit, documenting a collaborative printmaking project by Art Gym master printer Gregory Santos, who invites four artists from across the country every four months to create artworks on small lithographic stones sent in the mail. The second exhibition is an annual year-end capstone effort from Skyline High School’s advanced VPA Academy. See tomorrow’s art phenoms in their early stages.
Babe Walls: Womxn’s History Month
Banshee House, 2715 Larimer Street
Friday, March 11, through May 2
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 5 to 8 p.m.
More than 35 women and nonbinary artists from the Babe Walls mural festival team up for a big Womxn’s History Month group show at Banshee House, a newish creative event center in RiNo.
Robert Bell Collection
ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Unit 12
Friday, March 11, through April 3
Opening Reception: Friday, March 11, 6 to 10 p.m.
ILA Gallery hosts a second show from artist Marissa "Revery" Napoletano, whose overseas art studies in Italy were a major inspiration for the delicate, fantasy-based portraiture she paints in the present. Also on deck: Rob Bell, who specializes in nudes.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected]