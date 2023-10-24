 Chelsea Handler Coming to Denver With Little Big Bitch Tour | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comedy

Chelsea Handler Brings Little Big Bitch Tour to Denver

When we interviewed the comedian earlier this year, she had some advice for fellow comics: "Make rejection a good friend of yours. Don't let it get you down."
October 24, 2023
Chelsea Handler will be at Buell Theatre in Denver on Friday, April 5.
Chelsea Handler will be at Buell Theatre in Denver on Friday, April 5. Courtesy of Mike Rosenthal
Share this:
Thanks to high demand, Chelsea Handler is extending her Little Big Bitch Tour, which will include a stop at Denver's Buell Theatre on Friday, April 5, 2024. Presale tickets will be available with the code VOCALS on the LiveNation website starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 26; all tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. the next day.

The comedian is a six-time New York Times best-selling author and is known for the candid, raunchy humor that skyrocketed her to fame with her early talk show, Chelsea Lately, in 2007. She's since starred in several other shows while continuing her standup; her Vaccinated & Horny Tour won her a People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2021.

Handler was just in Denver earlier this year, headlining SeriesFest at Red Rocks. When Westword caught up with her before the show, she recalled the days performing at Comedy Works and offered this advice for Denver comics: "Make rejection a good friend of yours. Don't let it get you down." See more comedians and concerts in town in our concert calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Do You Believe? Colorado Bigfoot Researchers Weigh in on Latest Sighting

Arts & Culture News

Do You Believe? Colorado Bigfoot Researchers Weigh in on Latest Sighting

By Emily Ferguson
Denver Haunted House Wicker Manor Glows Up on National TV

Arts & Culture News

Denver Haunted House Wicker Manor Glows Up on National TV

By Teague Bohlen
Photos: Museum of Illusions Is a Trippy Addition to the 16th Street Mall

Arts & Culture News

Photos: Museum of Illusions Is a Trippy Addition to the 16th Street Mall

By Emily Ferguson
Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight, Denver Edition

Film & TV

Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight, Denver Edition

By Emily Ferguson
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation