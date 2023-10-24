Chelsea Handler Brings Little Big Bitch Tour to Denver

Thanks to high demand, Chelsea Handler is extending her Little Big Bitch Tour, which will include a stop at Denver's Buell Theatre on Friday, April 5, 2024. Presale tickets will be available with the code VOCALS on the LiveNation website starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 26; all tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. the next day.
The comedian is a six-time New York Times best-selling author and is known for the candid, raunchy humor that skyrocketed her to fame with her early talk show, Chelsea Lately, in 2007. She's since starred in several other shows while continuing her standup; her Vaccinated & Horny Tour won her a People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2021.
Handler was just in Denver earlier this year, headlining SeriesFest at Red Rocks. When Westword caught up with her before the show, she recalled the days performing at Comedy Works and offered this advice for Denver comics: "Make rejection a good friend of yours. Don't let it get you down." See more comedians and concerts in town in our concert calendar.