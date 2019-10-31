Ski Season's Arrived in Colorado: Here's When Lifts Start Turning

Did this week's October blizzard get you excited to hit the slopes? Plenty of Colorado ski resorts are with you, gearing up for opening-day announcements and early-season parties to celebrate the onslaught of powder. With four local resorts already open and three more coming the first weekend of November, Colorado's season is off to an epic start. Here's a list of what's open now, where lifts will soon start running, which resorts plan to hold out until December, and the projected closing date for every mountain.
ALREADY OPEN
Arapahoe Basin: through June 7
Keystone: through April 12
Loveland: through May 5
Wolf Creek: through April 5
OPENING IN NOVEMBER
Eldora: November 1 through April 12
Monarch: November 1 through April 5
Winter Park: November 2 through April 19
Breckenridge: November 8 through May 25
Copper Mountain: November 8 through April 19
Vail: November 15 through April 19
Purgatory: November 23 through TBD
Steamboat: November 23 through April 12
Silverton: November 24 through April 19
Beaver Creek: November 27 through April 12
Crested Butte: November 27 through April 7
Aspen Mountain: November 28 through April 19
Snowmass: November 28 through April 19
Telluride: November 28 through April 5
Echo Mountain: November 29 through April 12
Howelsen Hill: November 30 through March 15
OPENING IN DECEMBER
Aspen Highlands: December 7 through April 12
Buttermilk: December 7 through April 5
Ski Cooper: December 7 through April 12
Granby Ranch: December 13 through March 29
Powderhorn: December 13 through March 29
Sunlight: December 13 through April 5
Kendall Mountain: December 14 through March 29
Hesperus: December 21 through TBD
Are you ready to hit the mountain, but not sure which pass to purchase? Here's everything you need to know before buying ski and snowboard passes. And if you're looking for an awesome early-season happy hour, Arapahoe Basin has something special in store for you.
