Ski Season's Arrived in Colorado: Here's When Lifts Start Turning

Did this week's October blizzard get you excited to hit the slopes? Plenty of Colorado ski resorts are with you, gearing up for opening-day announcements and early-season parties to celebrate the onslaught of powder. With four local resorts already open and three more coming the first weekend of November, Colorado's season is off to an epic start. Here's a list of what's open now, where lifts will soon start running, which resorts plan to hold out until December, and the projected closing date for every mountain.

ALREADY OPEN

Arapahoe Basin: through June 7

Keystone: through April 12

Loveland: through May 5

Wolf Creek: through April 5

EXPAND Carl Frey / Courtesy of Winter Park and Alterra Mountain Resorts

OPENING IN NOVEMBER

Eldora: November 1 through April 12

Monarch: November 1 through April 5

Winter Park: November 2 through April 19

Breckenridge: November 8 through May 25

Copper Mountain: November 8 through April 19

Vail: November 15 through April 19

Purgatory: November 23 through TBD

Steamboat: November 23 through April 12

Silverton: November 24 through April 19

Beaver Creek: November 27 through April 12

Crested Butte: November 27 through April 7

Aspen Mountain: November 28 through April 19

Snowmass: November 28 through April 19

Telluride: November 28 through April 5

Echo Mountain: November 29 through April 12

Howelsen Hill: November 30 through March 15

EXPAND John Perry / Eldora

OPENING IN DECEMBER

Aspen Highlands: December 7 through April 12

Buttermilk: December 7 through April 5

Ski Cooper: December 7 through April 12

Granby Ranch: December 13 through March 29

Powderhorn: December 13 through March 29

Sunlight: December 13 through April 5

Kendall Mountain: December 14 through March 29

Hesperus: December 21 through TBD

Are you ready to hit the mountain, but not sure which pass to purchase?