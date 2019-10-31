 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Eldora got fifteen inches of new snow during October's first large storm.EXPAND
Eldora got fifteen inches of new snow during October's first large storm.
Cullen McHale / Eldora

Ski Season's Arrived in Colorado: Here's When Lifts Start Turning

Lauren Antonoff | October 31, 2019 | 5:02pm
AA

Did this week's October blizzard get you excited to hit the slopes? Plenty of Colorado ski resorts are with you, gearing up for opening-day announcements and early-season parties to celebrate the onslaught of powder. With four local resorts already open and three more coming the first weekend of November, Colorado's season is off to an epic start. Here's a list of what's open now, where lifts will soon start running, which resorts plan to hold out until December, and the projected closing date for every mountain.

ALREADY OPEN
Arapahoe Basin: through June 7
Keystone: through April 12
Loveland: through May 5
Wolf Creek: through April 5

Ski Season's Arrived in Colorado: Here's When Lifts Start Turning (4)EXPAND
Carl Frey / Courtesy of Winter Park and Alterra Mountain Resorts

Related Stories

OPENING IN NOVEMBER
Eldora: November 1 through April 12
Monarch: November 1 through April 5
Winter Park: November 2 through April 19
Breckenridge: November 8 through May 25
Copper Mountain: November 8 through April 19
Vail: November 15 through April 19
Purgatory: November 23 through TBD
Steamboat: November 23 through April 12
Silverton: November 24 through April 19
Beaver Creek: November 27 through April 12
Crested Butte: November 27 through April 7
Aspen Mountain: November 28 through April 19
Snowmass: November 28 through April 19
Telluride: November 28 through April 5
Echo Mountain: November 29 through April 12
Howelsen Hill: November 30 through March 15

Ski Season's Arrived in Colorado: Here's When Lifts Start Turning (7)EXPAND
John Perry / Eldora

OPENING IN DECEMBER
Aspen Highlands: December 7 through April 12
Buttermilk: December 7 through April 5
Ski Cooper: December 7 through April 12
Granby Ranch: December 13 through March 29
Powderhorn: December 13 through March 29
Sunlight: December 13 through April 5
Kendall Mountain: December 14 through March 29
Hesperus: December 21 through TBD

Are you ready to hit the mountain, but not sure which pass to purchase? Here's everything you need to know before buying ski and snowboard passes. And if you're looking for an awesome early-season happy hour, Arapahoe Basin has something special in store for you.

 
Lauren Antonoff is a Denver native dedicated to telling Colorado stories. She loves all things multi-media, and can often be found tinkering in digital collage. She joined the Westword team in 2019, where she serves as the Audience Engagement Editor — connecting people, ideas, and the stories that matter.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >