From City to Soil: The Best Agritourism Spots Less Than an Hour From Denver

Just beyond Denver’s urban sprawl lies a vibrant world of working farms, fresh produce and hands-on rural experiences waiting to be explored. This is the heart of agritourism — a unique form of travel that connects visitors to the land, the farmers who work it and the food systems that nourish us all.
Agritourism combines agriculture and tourism in ways that benefit both the traveler and the local economy. These immersive experiences offer more than just a fun day trip — they foster awareness about where our crops come from and the hard work behind it.
Supporting agritourism also means supporting local farmers, many of whom face economic pressures from large-scale industrial agriculture and unpredictable climate challenges. When you support these crucial businesses, you’re directly contributing to the sustainability of Colorado’s agricultural heritage. You’re also choosing fresher, more environmentally responsible food options and helping preserve open space and farmland near the city.
Meanwhile, art meets agriculture during the September 20 Art+Ag event at Fleischer Family Farm in Lakewood. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests will get to see the inner workings of an urban farm and learn about sustainable eating practices, while exploring a variety of artistic offerings from local artists, including stained glass, printmaking, painting, photography and more.
In this guide, we highlight ten of the best agritourism destinations within an hour of Denver, where you can get your hands dirty, meet passionate growers, and leave with a new appreciation for the land. Whether you’re a family looking for weekend fun, a foodie hunting local flavors, or a city dweller craving nature, these farm experiences offer something unforgettable.
Artemis Flower Farm
8104 North 63rd Street BARN, Longmont
Farmstand hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Just 45 minutes from Denver, Artemis Flower Farm is a flower lover’s dream. Founded by Colorado native Helen Skiba, alongside partner Nelson Esseveld, the farm operates on land shared with the Treehouse Farm Collective near Boulder and Longmont. During its bouquet workshops, visitors can wander through fields bursting with over 100 species of flowers, all grown using ecological farming methods, and assemble stunning bouquets with self-picked flowers or precut ones chosen by Skiba.
Artemis Flower Farm's stand, open seven days a week from spring through November, sells fresh bouquets alongside eggs, honey, veggies and more. Additionally, the farm has regular appearances at Denver’s City Park Farmers Market.
Wonder Meadow Farm
11759 Wonder Drive, Conifer
If there's one thing Denver's missing, it's hiking with llamas. Luckily, Wonder Meadow Farms, located in the scenic foothills of Conifer, just under an hour from downtown, offers a whimsical and unforgettable escape into the world of agritourism.
At Wonder Meadow, visitors can eat lunch and hike alongside gentle, fuzzy llamas through pine-scented trails with sweeping mountain views. It’s a playful twist on the traditional farm visit: part animal therapy, part outdoor adventure. But llamas aren’t the only stars of the show. The farm is also home to a small herd of charming dairy goats, which provide milk used for homemade soaps, cheeses and more.
Whether you're craving a quiet moment in nature, a hands-on farm experience, or just a truly Instagram-worthy outing, Wonder Meadow Farms brings a dose of rural magic to your mountain day trip. It’s Colorado agritourism at its most joyful — and definitely one for the bucket list.
The Art of Cheese
11227 North 66th Street, Longmont
At The Art of Cheese, located on a charming farmstead in Longmont, you’ll do more than just taste incredible cheese — you’ll learn how to make it yourself, right at the source. This unique agritourism experience blends hands-on culinary education with farm life in the most delightful way.
In the month of August, you can join the beloved Goat Experience, where you’ll explore the basics of how milk becomes cheese and try your hand at making your own custom-flavored log of fresh chèvre. After the cheesemaking fun, you’ll head to the yard to meet the real stars of the show: the dairy goats. You'll get a behind-the-scenes tour of the milkhouse, play with curious goat kids, and visit the hardworking mamas who make all that creamy magic possible. For those more interested in cow’s milk creations, the 30-Minute Mozzarella & Burrata Class is a must. The best part? You get to eat your cheesy creations on the spot — or take them home to impress your friends.
Berry Patch Farms
13785 Potomac Street, Brighton
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Just outside of Denver in Brighton, Berry Patch Farms spans forty acres of certified organic farmland where visitors can step into the rhythm of genuine agriculture. Here, you’re invited to pick your own fresh berries, cherries, herbs and vegetables right from the fields — an experience that brings you closer to the natural cycle of growing food. The farm market offers a vibrant selection of just-harvested produce alongside local artisanal goods like honey, jams, and fresh eggs, giving visitors a taste of the region’s best.
There’s a unique satisfaction in harvesting your own food — feeling the soil, selecting ripe fruit at its peak and savoring flavors that travel only a few steps from farm to table. Reservations are required for fruit and are available on the Berry Patch Farms website. Whether you’re a family seeking a hands-on outdoor adventure or a foodie passionate about fresh, organic ingredients, Berry Patch Farms provides an authentic, immersive experience where you can truly connect with the land and the food you eat.
Cure Organic Farm
7416 Valmont Road, Boulder
Farmstand hours: noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Cure Organic Farm is a woman-owned family farm, owned by Anne P. Cure, which grows over 100 varieties of vegetables, herbs, berries and flowers. In addition, the farm also raises chickens, pigs and goats. The charming farm stand, located in Boulder, offers all its products and more, from handmade tortillas to fresh meat. Cure Farm stands out from the others through the obvious passion for quality food, encouraging customers to ask about the products and how to use them.
Cure also hosts community events, farm dinners and educational opportunities that invite guests to engage more deeply with where their food comes from. Whether you're shopping for your weekly veggies or popping by to see what’s in bloom, Cure Organic Farm offers a warm, down-to-earth experience rooted in sustainability and local connection.
The Lyons Farmette
4121 Ute Highway, Lyons
Situated along the St. Vrain River just outside the charming town of Lyons, The Lyons Farmette is a working four-acre farm that invites visitors to slow down and experience life rooted in the rhythms of the land. The gorgeous property features an abundance of photoworthy spots and opportunities to connect with the land.
During the summer months, the farm hosts wildly popular farm-to-table dinners, where acclaimed local chefs serve multi-course meals using ingredients grown right on-site. Guests dine beneath cottonwood trees strung with lights, often accompanied by live bluegrass music and the peaceful murmur of the nearby river. Seasonal workshops add another layer of learning and creativity—offering classes in sustainable living, floral design, herbal medicine, and more. The Lyons Farmette offers a refreshing, grounded escape just a short drive from Denver.
Homestead in the Hood
7385 Wilson Court, Westminster
Homestead in the Hood is a buzzing hub of urban beekeeping in the heart of Westminster, offering a sweet and surprising take on agrotourism just outside Denver. Specializing in sustainable apiculture, this micro-farm is home to thriving hives that produce local, raw honey while supporting pollinator health in the surrounding neighborhood.
During beehive tours, visitors can learn about the vital role bees play in the ecosystem, observe hive activity up close, and even sample some of the golden harvest. With its grassroots charm and deep commitment to education and sustainability, Homestead in the Hood offers a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone curious about bees, biodiversity and the magic of urban farming.
Three Leaf Farm
445 South 112th Street, Lafayette
Tucked along the winding banks of Coal Creek in Lafayette, Colorado, Three Leaf Farm is more than just a farm — it’s a living, breathing canvas of cultivation and creativity. From local produce, organic herbs, honey and flowers to meat, Three Leaf Farms has anything a foodie could ask for. The farm plays a crucial role in Boulder’s culinary scene by supplying ingredients to several well-loved restaurants such as Leaf Vegetarian, Zucca Italian, and the Boulder Tea Company. But its impact goes beyond food: the farm hosts nature workshops, such as pottery, painting and crafts, as well as its famous farm dinners that invite guests to engage with the land in meaningful ways.
Visitors leave Three Leaf Farm with more than just knowledge — they gain a renewed appreciation for the interconnectedness of food, earth and community. Whether you’re a gardener, a foodie or someone seeking a soulful retreat, Three Leaf Farm offers an authentic escape where sustainability meets creativity and every moment feels rooted in the natural world.
High Balsam Farm
720 Balsam Street, Lakewood
Tucked away in the quiet Lakewood neighborhood just west of Denver, High Balsam Farm offers a charming and accessible escape for urban dwellers craving a taste of pastoral life. Known for its nutrient-rich mushrooms, vibrant dahlias, herbs and vegetables, this farm isn’t just growing crops — it’s nurturing a thriving local ecosystem right in the heart of the city.
Visitors can wander through lush seasonal gardens, join hands-on workshops in organic growing and homesteading or experience farm life up close with overnight stays. A true hidden gem in Denver’s agritourism landscape, High Balsam proves you don’t have to leave the city to reconnect with the land — and yourself.
Balistreri Vineyards
1946 East 66th Avenue, Denver
Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Balistreri Vineyards feels like a hidden oasis of Old-World charm and handcrafted wine. Just minutes from downtown, this family-run winery invites guests into a warm, rustic tasting room where up to fifteen natural wines are poured daily. The Balistreri family crafts everything in small batches using Colorado-grown grapes, offering everything from bold reds and floral whites to unique cherry and port-style dessert wines. The cozy garden patio and barrel-lined event spaces create a relaxed, welcoming setting that feels worlds away from the city just outside the gate.
Every bottle reflects a commitment to sustainable, low-intervention practices: grapes are grown organically, harvested by hand, and fermented naturally using indigenous yeasts. Visitors can take a behind-the-scenes look at the winemaking process, explore the on-site gardens, or attend seasonal events like grape harvest celebrations. It’s more than just wine tasting — it’s an invitation to engage with the full agricultural cycle, from soil to glass, in an urban oasis that blends education, flavor and tradition.