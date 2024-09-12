Denver Fall Events Guide: Hundreds of Things to Do

For weekly updates, see "Free Things to Do in Denver (and Beyond) This Week," as well as "More Things to Do in Denver This Week." Now keep reading for hundreds of things to do along the Front Range this fall, with special events listed chronologically at the start, followed by categories such as Galleries/Art Museums and Film Festivals/Events:
African Creators Festival: Discovery and Reframing Narratives: A celebration of diversity and a call to rediscover the richness of African heritage. Through September 15: September 13: African Fashion as Wearable Art, fashion exhibition, 7 p.m., Museum for Black Girls, 500 16th Street Mall, #261, $103.22; September 14: African Creators Festival, a runway show from leading African designers, 5 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, $103.22; September 15: African Designers Trunk Show, shop fashions from visiting African designers, noon, Clayton Hotel and Members Club, free, RSVP required. Tickets and info: letmeshowyoudifferent.com.
Special Events in September
Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival: Guitar show, workshops and music festival celebrating the archtop in Olde Town Arvada. Archtop Expo: Friday and Saturday, September 13 and 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, September 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., exhibit pass: $45 ($100 with with workshops and clinics included). Concert tickets: $10-$35. All-festival Golden Ticket VVIP, $500; ticket info: archtopfestival.com/tickets; full schedule/additional locations: archtopfestival.com/schedule. Hilton Garden Inn, 5455 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, archtopfestival.com.
The LoHi Soirée: A Made By Us vendor market, Thursdays, September 12-October 17, 5 to 10 p.m., free. 1615 Boulder Street, instagram.com.
Aurora Agriculture Festival: With wagon rides, 1880s homestead and tipi camp tours, farm animal interactions, food and farming educational seminars and food vendors. Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $5 per vehicle (register in advance), walk-ins free. Plains Conservation Center, 21901 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora, auroragov.org.
Chili Roasting and Apple Pressing: Bring your chilis and apples and have them roasted or pressed for free, Saturday, September 14, 8 a.m.-noon, Arvada Community Garden, 9195 West 57th Avenue (north side at 57th & Garrison), Arvada, arvadagardeners.org.
Colfax Canvas Mural Festival: Saturday, September 14, noon-5 p.m., Fletcher Plaza, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, colfaxcanvas.com.
Hardrock Summit 2024: Fall show for minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry for collectors, enthusiasts and industry professionals, with special exhibits by the Denver Gem & Mineral Show. Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, September 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free admission. The Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster, 303 946-7965, hardrocksummit.
Gather & Sow: Enjoy an evening of locally sourced food from top Denver chefs, signature beverages, a silent auction and more to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies programs fighting hunger in our community. Tuesday, September 17, 5-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, tickets start at $250, foodbankrockies.org.
The Night Owls Bar, Special Events: Grazing Table Brunch: Enjoy a grazing table filled with an assortment of foods and drink: Sunday, September 15, 10 a.m.-noon, $34.99. Cocktail Class: Prismajic’s world-class bartenders a journey of classic and modern cocktail concocting featuring whiskey: Thursday, September 19, 7-9 p.m., $78. Life: A Delightful Show About Fear and Grief: A cross-genre performance using comedy, storytelling and spoken-word poetry: Saturday, September 21, 7-8:30 p.m., $28-$35. An Immersive Journey With Denver Yoga Social: Sunday, September 22, 9-10:30 a.m., $60. Sips and Sounds: An immersive live-music experience: Saturday, September 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m., $28; info and tickets: prismajic.com. The Night Owls Bar, Prismajic, Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax, Suite 359, Lakewood, 303-590-1517, prismajic.com.
Pirate Fest: Pirate Night: An adult evening with pirate costumes, food and grog, music, sword fighting and more; Friday, September 20, 6-10 p.m., free admission, pay on site for dinner and drinks. All-Ages Festival: Food and vendor booths, mermaids, bounce houses, piratical demonstrations, crafts, character appearances and more; Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission. Northglenn Recreation Center and EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park, 11701 Community Center Drive, Northglenn, thepiratefest.com.
Fall BAZAAR: Shop eighty local makers and craft vendors. Sloan’s Lake: Saturday, September 21, noon to 6 p.m., admission is free, with optional drink and outdoor yoga add-ons available. 1611 Raleigh Street, denverbazaar.com/fallbazaar2024-sloanslake. Belleview Station: Saturday, October 5, noon-6 p.m., 6791 East Chenango Avenue, denverbazaar.com/fallbazaar2024-belleviewstation. Platte Street: Saturday, October 12, noon-6 p.m., Platte Street Plaza, 1553 Platte Street. Admission is free, with optional drink and outdoor yoga add-ons available, denverbazaar.com/fallbazaar2024-plattestreet.
[margins.] Book Festival and Art Walk: Author talks, arts activities, film screenings, book signings, storytelling and more, Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22. Book Fair: Center for Visual Art, 965 Santa Fe Drive. Keynote and Film Screenings: Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive. Art Events: Throughout the Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Drive between Seventh and Tenth avenues. Schedule: thewordfordiversity.org/margins
Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit Opera Tour: Central City Opera artists perform Opera-on-the-Go, an evening of opera and musical theater favorites, Friday, September 27, 7:30 p.m., tickets: $10-$20, and a family program, Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, on Saturday, September 28, 10:30 a.m., tickets: $10, with free popcorn and lemonade. Wright Opera House, 472 Main Street, Ouray, 970-325-4399, thewrightoperahouse.org.
Horseshoe Fall Market: Featuring 120 of Colorado’s best makers and vintage sellers, plus food, drink and music, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard, free. [email protected], horseshoemarket.com.
After Dark Night Market: Hosted by Made By Us and ESP Hi-Fi listening bar, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, September 28, free, RSVP at madebyusdenver.com. 1615 Boulder Street, madebyusdenver.com.
Stealing Starlight: Staged reading of a new play by local playwright Lisa Wagner Erickson. The self-described "fractured fairytale" will be preceded by a performance from drag artist Weird Alnite; 6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, Trident Cafe, 940 Pearl Street, Boulder, name-your-price ticket details at cypherbird.org.
Fall Festival at the Farm: Featuring pumpkins, cider, baked goods, flower art projects, farm animals, pick-your-own-flowers and live music, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, $7 admission, Yetman Farms, 2995 South Estes Street, Lakewood, yetmanfarms.com.
Aurora Borealis Festival: A unique experience comprising a beautiful re-creation of the Northern Lights, interactive lighting installations, a global marketplace, Flavors of Aurora food court, cultural performances, family activities and more. November 1-3, Aurora Highlands Winged Melody Park, East 38th Place, Aurora. Free general admission, VIP tickets $50-$75, reserved parking $10/car, auroraborealisfestival.com.
Special Events Later This Fall
Denver Arts Week 2024: November 1-10: Ten days of events and programming at a wide variety of Denver art galleries, museums, theaters and cultural attractions — many free or offered at reduced prices — including First Friday Art Walks in designated arts districts in Denver and beyond on November 1; a free Night at the Museums with shuttle service on November 2, 5-10 p.m.; Arts District Food Tours daily, 1:30-4:30 p.m. in the RiNo Art District for $75 per person; the 47th Denver Film Festival, running concurrently with Arts Week from November 1 through November 10; and much, much more. Schedule and information at denver.org/denver-arts-week.
Dia de los Muertos Art Reception and Show: Presented by the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council and the Armory Performing Arts Center. Reception: community art event with Aztec dancing, face painting, sugar skulls, food trucks, cash bar and a free concert, Saturday, October 26, 4-9 p.m. Art Show: September 11-November 4, Armory Performing Arts Center, 300 Strong Street, Brighton, chacgallery.org.
DragStravaganza HalloQween: Spooktacular sparkly fun and devilishly delicious food and drink specials, Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m., tickets: $25-$30 at Eventbrite, beginning September 20. Syrup City Park, 1875 York Street, 720-583-6164, instagram.com/syrup_restaurant.
Halloween at the Butterfly Pavilion: Bug-A-Boo Trick-or-Treating (toddler-friendly): Friday and Saturday, October 18-19, and Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Thursday, October 31, 5-7 p.m., free with gate admission. Flashlight Tours: Guided tours through four indoor exhibit areas, Saturday and Sunday, October 19-20, and Friday through Sunday, October 25-27, tours leave every half-hour from 6:30-8 p.m., tickets: $10 to $18. 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, 303-469-5441, butterflies.org.
Horseshoe Holiday Markets: November 30-December 1: Small Business Saturday Weekend, 10 a.m-4 p.m. daily, free, Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard. December 7-8: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton. Free admission, horseshoemarket.com.
Itchy-O's Tenth Annual Hallowmass: EXPURGO: Two ceremonies per night, Thursday, October 31, through Saturday, November 2: Early: Altar Adoration, 6-7:30 p.m., and Itchy-O, 7:30-9 p.m.; Late: Altar Adoration, 9:15-10:30 p.m., and Itchy-O, 10:30-midnight; tickets: $45.97 to $58.44, the Truss House, 3400 Arkins Court, RiNo Art Park, events.humanitix.com/itchy-o-s-10th-annual-hallowmass-expurgo.
Jackalope Denver: A weekend of shopping featuring over 100 hand-selected artisans. Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Olde Town Square, 5738 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, jackalopeartfair.com.
Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns: A glowing trail of more than 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins, with light shows programmed to music along the way: Select dates: 7-10 p.m. weekdays and 7-11 p.m. weekends starting September 20; 6:45-10 p.m. weekdays and 6:45-11 p.m. weekends, October 3-13; 6:30-10 p.m. weekdays and 6:30-11 p.m. October 16-26; 6:15-10 p.m. weekdays and 6:15-11 p.m. weekends, October 27-November 2; tickets: $18.99-$21.99. Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 720-802-0006, magicofthejackolanterns.com.
MileHiCon 56: Authors, artists, speakers and programming on every aspect of the science fiction and fantasy genres, Friday, October 25, through Sunday, October 27. Schedule TBA, tickets: $57 for full weekend (eleven and under, free; Avistrum adult chaperone, $15 full weekend), hotel reservations: book.passkey.com/go/MileHiConOct2024. Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 South Syracuse Street, milehicon.org.
Revel in Art Gala: Fundraiser for programs empowering teens and adults with autism and IDDs; cocktail attire, Saturday, October 19, 6:30-10 p.m., tickets: $175, $250 VIP. The Hub, 3601 Walnut Street, revelinlife.org/events/revel-art-gala.
Abend Gallery: Through September 17: Karina Rodriguez: Treasured Reminiscences. September 20-October 8: Michael Miller: Heartland; Sheri Farabaugh: Wind Lake, A Family Story. October 11-November 12: Monster Mash. December 5-28: 34th Annual Holiday Miniatures Mini Show. February 7-28: Ifeoluwa Alade Solo Exhibition.1261 Delaware Street, Suite 2, 303-355-0950, abendgallery.com.
Galleries/Art Museums
Access Gallery: Friday, September 13: 99 Pieces of Art on the Wall: An exciting benefit evening with small works by 99 artists from the community priced at $99 each, 6 to 8:30 p.m.; tickets, $9.99 at Eventbrite. 909 Santa Fe Drive, 303-777-0797, accessgallery.org.
Alto Gallery: September 6-September 28: Sueña - A Vibrant Showcase of Latina Artists. 1900 35th Street, Suite B, 720- 569-7463, altogallery.com.
Art Contained Del Sol Collective: September 13-October 26: Cholas y Vatos: Los Chingones. 3058 West 55th Avenue, 720-331-8768, facebook.com/ArtContainedDelSol.
Art Gym Denver: Through September 22: Bryn Gleason: Shadows, and Brady Smith: The Reproducibility of Mediums. September 26-October 27: CAiR: Breaking the Stigma, and Quick Studies: Figure Drawings. 1460 Leyden Street, 303-320-8347, artgymdenver.com.
Art + Ag 2024: Saturdays, September 21 and October 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: A farmers’ market intertwined with a small-scale art festival. Fleischer Family Farm, 2005 South Zephyr Court, Lakewood, instagram.com.
Artworks Loveland: Through September 31: Brenda Jones: Who Does She Think She Is?, and Catherine Petzold: Crossing the Threshold - Guilty Passions; October 11: Square Foot Annual Sale, 6 to 8 p.m. (final reception November 8, 6 to 8 p.m.); October 12-13 and 19-20: Sixteenth Annual Art Studio Tour, 11 to 5 p.m. daily; November 23-24: Artworks Holiday Art Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, artworksloveland.org.
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities: September 12-November 10: Bebe Alexander: Impact & Influence; Mugshot: Artistic Drinking Vessels; and Wright Place, Wrong Time: Triumphs & Flops for Mid-Century Modern Table. November 30-December 17: 2024 Holiday Fine Art Market. 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Bell Projects: Through October 13: Brady Dollyhigh and Daniel Granitto: Your Green and Mine. October 18-December 1: Lauren Fuhr: Horizons: the art of natural landscapes; December 6-January 12: Rick Barcelow: Untethered. 2822 East 17th Avenue, 720- 663-9099, bell-projects.com.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: September 12- January 12, 2025: Smoke & Mirrors; admission: Pay From Your Heart. BMoCA, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, 303-443-2122, bmoca.org.
Boulder Public Libraries: Canyon Gallery: Through November 13: Maker Made; December 11-January 31, 2025: Seen V. Arapahoe Ramp; through November 24: Faces of Food Access and Community Resiliency; Boulder Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Meadows Branch Library: November 6-January 27, 2024: Layered Landscapes. 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder. Information: 303-441-3100, boulderlibrary.org.
BRDG Project: September 13-October 6: Seed, a testament to the transformative power of art, nature, and the limitless depths of beauty that emerge from the smallest beginnings, juried by Michael Burnett of Space Gallery; opening reception: Friday, September 13, 6-10 p.m. October 11-November 2: Northside Día de los Muertos Art Show and Calaveras Ball, with art by thirty local Chicano/a and Latinx artists; opening reception: Friday, October 11, 5-9 p.m.; Calaveras Masquerade Ball: Saturday, October 26, 7 to 11 p.m., tickets TBA. BRDG Project, 3300 Tejon Street, brdgproject.org.
Center for the Arts Evergreen: September 19-October 26: Rocky Mountain National Watermedia; October 30-November 30: POP! Chris Krieg & Friends; December 5-January 4: CAE Member Exhibition. 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen, 303-674-0056, evergreenarts.org.
Center for Visual Art MSUD: Through October 19: Corey Pemberton: Piece by Piece, and Crafting the Future: Layers; November 1-December 6: Fall 2024 BFA Thesis Exhibition; January 3-March 22: Tomiko Jones: The Intimate Infinite. 965 Santa Fe Drive, 303-615-0282, msudenver.edu/cva.
CHAC Gallery: Through September 28: Unapologetically Chicano. CHAC Gallery, 834 Santa Fe Drive, 720-662-4822, chacgallery.org.
Clyfford Still Museum: Exhibitions: Through January 12, 2025: Dialogue and Defiance: Clyfford Still and the Abstract Expressionists. Events: Thursday, October 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Clyfford Still and Community: A Talk and Conversation; Saturdays, October 5 and December 7, 9 to10 a.m.: Stillness: Meditation in the Galleries; Saturday, November 23, 1 to 2 p.m.: One Painting at a Time: Artist Sarah Darlene. Museum Admission: Free to $15. 1250 Bannock Street, 720-354-4880, clyffordstillmuseum.org.
Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC): Through October 5: Views From the Street. 1200 Lincoln Street, Suite 111, 303-837-1341, cpacphoto.org.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center: Through October 5: Sondra Perry: Double Quadruple Etcetera Etcetera I & II, Lane West Gallery; September 13-January 11, 2025: MIPSTERZ: Alhamdu | Muslim Futurism; through May 17, 2025: Work in Progress: Re-envisioning the Collection. 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Core New Art Space: September 13-September 29: Margins: A Core Open Show, with Aestus Mechanica: A Solo Exhibition by Meghann and Kevin Haase in the Annex; October 4-October 20: Gina Smith Caswell: Animal Gazes; Barbara Veatch: Spirit and Landscape; and Tierra Morton Lalk: Embracing Everyday Joy; Core Annex: Mary Cay: Come Closer. Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com.
CU Art Museum: Through October 26: Better Days; September 13-December 20: William Villalongo: Myths and Migrations. 1085 18th Street, CU Boulder campus, 303-492-8300, colorado.edu/cuartmuseum.
CU Denver Experience Gallery: September 12-October 13: David Liban: Feral Filmmaker; November 14-February 2, 2025: Travis Vermilye, Jaime Belkind Gerson and Katie Caron: Incubator. Denver Performing Arts Complex, located across from the Buell Theatre, cudenverexpgallery.org.
Curtis Center for the Arts: September 14-15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, free admission: Art on the Green: Ninety-plus local artists, live music and food trucks in Curtis Park, 2323 East Orchard Road, Littleton; through November 2: Peter Durst and Stan Meyer: Two Friends — 100 Years of Art; November 9-December 28: Through the Looking Glass. 2349 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village, 303-797-1779, greenwoodvillage.com.
Dairy Arts Center: Through September 21: Drip | Run | Freeze | Crack | Melt and It’s in the Air | Dante Ortiz; September 27-October 27: Boulder Open Studios Preview Exhibition. 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
D’art Gallery: Main Gallery: Through September 22: The Realms of Wonder: Barbara DeMarlie, Shelley Hull, Carrie MaKenna and Blaise Simonelli; September 26-October 20: Robin Faye Gates: Scholars and Misfits, James-Allan Holmes: The Center Must Hold, Tom Riedel: Full Circle; D’art 360 Gallery: September 12-October 6: Autumn Echoes; West Gallery: September 12-October 6: Rick Dallago: Devil in the Details; East Gallery: Through September 22: Verdant Southwest – 22 Perspectives, juried exhibition by Boulder Open Studios; September 26 through October 20: Jill Powers and Lisa Mile, Bast. 900 Santa Fe Drive, 720-486-7735, dartgallery.org.
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA): Through November 18: Seeds of Hope: Works promoting the need to unite and innovate to adapt to our changing climate, by DAVA youth and guest artists Regan Rosburg, Anna Kaye, Eileen Roscina and Kelly Cox. 1405 Florence Street, Aurora, 303-367-5886, davarts.org.
Denver Art Museum: Through October 20: Fazal Sheikh: Thirst | Exposure | In Place; through November 3: Have a Seat: Mexican Chair Design Today; through January 5, 2025: Weaving a Foundation: Cornerstones of the Textile Arts Collection; through January 12, 2025: Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas from the Smithsonian American Art Museum; through June 1, 2025: The Life and Art of Tokio Ueyama; October 13–February 17, 2025: Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak; November 17-May 11, 2025: Dawoud Bey: Street Portraits. 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Through December 8: River's Voice: Textiles by Alexandra Kehayoglou; through January 5: Shadow and Light: Patrick Marold; through February 2, 2025: Elliot Ross: Geography of Hope; December 22-April 13, 2025: Language Without Words: Works by Ash Eliza Williams. Freyer-Newman Center, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/art-exhibits.
Edge Gallery: September 13-29: Faith Williams Dyrsten and Mark Brasuell; October 4-20: Stephen Shugart and Travis Vermilye; October 25-November 10: Katherine Johnson, John Horner, Sara-Lou Klein and Eric Havelock-Bailie. November 15-December 1: Candace Shepard and Kay Galvan; December 6-22: Holiday Show: Edge Members Group Show. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-477-7173, edgeart.org.
Firehouse Art Center: Opens September 13: Artist-in-Residence Erica Podwoiski in the South Gallery; October 12-November 5: Día de los Muertos and Catrinas and Mask Auction Exhibit; Family Fiesta, Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Gigantes Procession/Catrinas Opening Reception and Auction, 2 to 5 p.m.; Catrina Ball and Catrina and Mask Auction, Saturday, October 28, 7 to 10 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Opening Friday, November 8: Artist Members Exhibit: Hangtime, winter resident Kenzie Sitterud in the South Gallery, and Nate Abrahams in studio 64. 667 4th Avenue, Longmont, 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org.
Galleri Gallery, Meow Wolf Denver: Through September 25: Something Has Happend! by Starr Shoppe, using found material to create one-of-a-kind garments adorned with fabric patchwork/embroidery, screenprint designs and more; Meow Wolf admission starts at $50. Meow Wolf / Convergence Station, 1338 First Street, 1-866-636-9969, gallerigallery.com.
Green Mountain Falls Skyspace: Artist James Turrell’s one-of-a-kind art experience, which begins and ends with a hike through the Red Butte Recreational Area in Green Mountain Falls. Open to the public Thursdays through Sundays year-round, weather permitting. Currently taking reservations through October 5: tickets: $10; Skyspace is also available to visit without a ticket in its natural state, after sunrise and before sunset on days the Skyspace is open, barring weather or maintenance issues. Access: Joyland/Pittman Trailhead: 10605 Ute Pass Avenue, Green Mountain Falls, or Lower Turrell Trailhead: 10392 El Paso Avenue, Green Mountain Falls. greenboxarts.org/skyspace.
K Contemporary: September 28-November 9: Taylor Anton White: Arrival / Departure, and Marielle Plaisir, Dismantling of Joan of Arc / Le Démembrement de Jeanne d'Arc; November 23-January, 4: Kristopher Wright: Rock, Salt, Nails, and Jason Craighead: (title tbd).1412 Wazee Street, 303-590-9800, kcontemporaryart.com.
Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art: Through January 12, 2025: Vanity & Vice: American Art Deco.
Lane Meyer Projects: Through September 29: PoN pOn Staff Show; October 4-December 1: Sophia Belkin & Ben Godward. 2528 Walnut Street, lanemeyerprojects.com.
Leon Gallery: Through September 14: Miguel Osorio: Filaments; Leon Fall Gala: Dark Celestial Nights, with live djs, art auction and red carpet runway fashion event, Saturday, September 21, 7 p.m., admission: $49.87 to $135.23 at Eventbrite. 1112 E 17th Avenue, 303-832-1599, leongallery.org.
Lone Tree Arts Center: Through September 23: Karen Scharer, Craig Marshall Smith, Deborah Jang and Mark Friday, FourSight; September 26-January 5, 2025: 23rd Annual Lone Tree Art Expo. 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Longmont Museum and Cultural Center: Through January 12, 2025: Build: Design & Create with LEGO!; Crisis to Camaraderie: The 2013 Flood Photo Exhibit, through Fall 2024. October 12-November 5: Dia de Muertos: Day of the Dead: Day of the Dead Family Celebration, Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, downtown Longmont at 4th Avenue and Main Street. Noche de Museo: Celebrating Day of the Dead, Thursday, November 2, 7 p.m., $15 to $18; 400 Quail Road, Longmont, 303-651-8374, rec.ci.longmont.co.us.
McNichols Building: Through September 29: Seeking Beauty: Works by Heidi Love Larraz, first floor; through January 5, 2025: Timeless, group show of monochromatic, black-and-white works, second floor, and 201 Kimonos, third floor. 144 West Colfax Avenue, 720-865-5570, mcnicholsbuilding.com.
Michael Warren Contemporary: December 5-January 13: Teresa Booth Brown: Things the Mind Already Knows, and Margaret Kasahara: Special Results. 760 Santa Fe Drive, 303-635-6255, michaelwarrencontemporary.com.
Museo de los Americas: Through September 22: Anthony Quinn – ¿Qué Soy? / What Am I?; October 10-January 26, 2025: Migrants, a Tale of Two Hearts. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive, 303-571-4401, museo.org.
Next Gallery: Through September 29: Rich Chamberlain: Reliquary; Tatyana Hope: Shadow Work; and Torn, members’ group exhibition. The Hub at 40 West, 6501 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, 303-433-4933, nextgallery.org.
NKollectiv: September 20-October 13: Julia Martin, Raw Materials. 960 Santa Fe Drive, 720-722-2107, nkollectiv.com.
931 Gallery: Through September 15: Denise Demby: Shifting Paradigms, and Jude Barton: Propositional Truth: A Post Contemporary Meditation. September 20-October 20: Marilyn Wells, The Cosmos and I. 931 Santa Fe Drive, 303-432-8170, 931gallery.com.
PACE Center Fine Art: Through October 5: Parker Artists Guild, Color and Light: The Colorado Show; artist reception: Thursday, September 19, 6:30-8 p.m. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Pirate: Contemporary Art: Through September 22: Bug and Thomas Carr; September 27-October 13: Louis Recchia and Kim Faber; October 18-November 3: Day of the Dead; November 8-24: Charles Durer and Julie Jablonski; November 29-December: Tim McKay and Muldannuzzi Creations; December 19-January 5, 2025: Pirate Group Show. 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood, 303-909-5748, pirateartonline.org.
Robischon Gallery: Through October 5: Pard Morrison: Everywhere You Go Love; Parallels, group show with Deborah Zlotsky, Don Voisine, Marcelyn McNeil, Kate Petley and Linda Fleming; and Omar Chacon: Nimba, in the Viewing Room. 1740 Wazee Street, 303-298-7788, robischongallery.com.
RedLine Contemporary Art Center: Through October 6: The Other Side of the Tracks. 2350 Arapahoe Street, 303-246-4448, redlineart.org.
Rule Gallery: September 21-November 30: Jill O’Bryan, Breathing Into the Moon / Drawing on the Earth. 808 Santa Fe Drive, 303-800-6776, rulegallery.com.
Space Gallery: Through September 21: People, Places and Plants; September 27-November 2: Ted Moore and Anna Elise Johnson. 400 Santa Fe Drive, 303-993-3321, spacegallery.org.
Space Gallery Annex: Through September 21: Hyland Mather: Here by Accident. 95 South Cherokee Street, 720-904-1088, spacegallery.org.
Spark Gallery: Beyond Spark (while new space is under construction): October 25-November 24: Bill Ballas, Michaele Keyes, Tom Linker, Gary Manuel, Sue Simon, Susan Rubin, and guests Phillip Potter and Kat Potter, Eight, Gallery 931, 931 Santa Fe Drive, sparkgallery.com.
The Storeroom: Through October (date TBD): Spencer Eudaly (aka Mr. Hanimal), Enter the Void. 1700 Vine Street, facebook.com.
Sync Gallery: Through September 15: Helene Strebel and Jean Herman: Texture; October 17-November 10: Phyllis Rider and Dagmar Nickerson; December 19-January 12, 2025: 2024 Annual Members Show. 931 Santa Fe Drive, 720-786-1645, syncgallery.com.
Union Hall Gallery: Through October 19: Saul Acevedo Gomez and Kate Stone, Living Rooms. The Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144, 720-927-4033, unionhalldenver.org.
Valkarie Gallery: Through September 15: Other Worlds: Mike Keene and Lee White; through September 29: Dona Laurita; September 18-October 13: Valerie Savarie, Penney Bidwell and Miki Harder; October 2-October 27: Katy Betz; October 16-November 10: Lisa Luree and Jane Falkenberg; October 30-December 1: Joan Kresek; November 13-December 8: Maria Valentina Sheets; December 11-January 5, 2025: Joe Oliver, Katelyn Padgett, Asellia Wolf, David Perea, Josh Houska and Andrew Philpott. 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood, 720-220-7587, valkariefineart.com.
Visions West Contemporary Art: October 4-November 2: Theodore Waddell; October 7-December 7: Marc Etherington and Mike Ousley. 2605 Walnut Street, 303-292-0909, visionswestcontemporary.com.
Walker Fine Art: Opening September 13: Sabin Aell, Rob Mellor, Heather Patterson, Angela Piehl,Martha Russo and Melanie Walker. Opening November 8: Elaine Coombs, Gail Folwell, Laura Guese, Bryan Leister and Julie Maren. 300 West 11th Ave #A, 303-355-8955, walkerfineart.com.
William Havu Gallery: Through October 5: Zachariah Rieke and Dennis Lee Mitchell. 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com.
Theater
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities 2024-25 Season: Main Stage Theatre: Through October 13: Waitress; November 22-December 29: Once Upon a Mattress; January 21-February 28: Lyle the Crocodile. Black Box Theatre: September 27- November 3: Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really; February 14-March 30: Clybourne Park. Tickets start at $47 (Black Box Theatre) and $56 (Mainstage); Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 720-898-7200, arvadacenter.org.
Aurora Fox Arts Center 2024 Season: October 5-October 27: Around the World in 80 Days, adapted by Mark Brown; November 30-December 22: Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Aurora Fox Christmas Show! Tickets: $29-$45. Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora, 303-739-1970; learn more about the Fox’s 40th Anniversary Season at aurorafoxartscenter.org.
Bas Bleu Theatre Company 2024-25 Season: September 20-October 13: The School for Lies; November 29-December 22: Airness; February 28-March 23, 2025: The Trip to Bountiful; May 23-25 and June 6-8: My Brilliant Divorce; tickets $8-$30; season tickets $95-$110; Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street, Fort Collins, 970-498-8949, basbleu.org.
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) 2024-25 Season: September 26-October 13, Savoy Denver, and November 8-17, Dairy Arts Center: Enemy of the People; October 17-November 3, Dairy Arts Center: The Ballot of Paola Aguilar (world premiere); December 5-29, Dairy Arts Center: Little Women; January 23-February 16, Savoy Denver, and February 21-23, Nomad Playhouse: Hope and Gravity; April 10-May 4, Dairy Arts Center: The White Chip (regional premiere). Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street; Dairy Arts Center, 2950 Walnut Street, Boulder; Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Avenue, Boulder; 303-351-2382, betc.org.
Bug Theater: September 6-15: The Android’s New Soul, a sci-fi musical by Dana Cain. Tickets: $20-$25, $30 at the door if available (additional $20 for VIP upgrades). 3654 Navajo Street, danacainentertainment.com.
Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 2024-25 Season: September 18 through November 10: Always...Patsy Cline. November 21 through January 12: Scrooge! The Musical. January 8 through March 30: Oklahoma! Tickets: $45-$83.50. Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, 970-744-3747, coloradocandlelight.com.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Theatre Company 2024-25 Season: September 19-October 6: Dial M for Murder; November 2-24: The City Dog and the Prairie Dog; November 20-December 29: The Little Mermaid; February 13-March 2: In Her Bones; February 28-March 30: Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience; May 1-25: Sister Act. Tickets: $27-$66 (children’s shows $17-$27); Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs, 719-634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
CU Presents 2024-25 Season: October 11-20: Let the Right One In, Loft Theatre; November 8-17: Antigone, Roe Green Theatre; February 21 through March 2: John Proctor Is the Villain, Loft Theatre; April 11-20: Something Rotten!, Roe Green Theatre. Tickets: $23-$31; University Theatre Building, University of Colorado, Boulder, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Curious Theatre Company, 2024-25 Season: Through October 13: POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (regional premiere); November 9-December 8: Confederates (regional premiere); January 18-February 16: A Case for the Existence of God (regional premiere); March 15-April 20: Downstate (regional premiere); May 8-25: Exhibit (world premiere). Single Tickets: $28-$55; Curious Theatre Company, 1080 Acoma Street, 303-623-0524, curioustheatre.org.
DCPA Broadway 2024-25 Season: Buell Theatre: September 22-October 5: Kimberly Akimbo; October 16-November 24: Hamilton; November 29-December 1: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical; December 2: Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert; December 10-22: Funny Girl; January 22 through February 9: Back to the Future: The Musical; February 25-March 2: Mean Girls; March 18-30: Life of Pi; April 8-26: The Wiz; May 2-4: The Addams Family; May 6-18: The Book of Mormon. Tickets: $40.25-$317. Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-893-4100, denvercenter.org.
DU Department of Theatre: October 16-19: Macbitches; November 7-10: Shakespeare’s R&J; February 13-16: The Moors; March 6-9: Great Expectations. Byron Theatre, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, University of Denver, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Firehouse Theater Company 2024-25 Season: October 5-November 3: The Girl on the Train, $27-$32; November 23-December 22: Little Women; February 8-March 9: Blues for an Alabama Sky; April 5-May 4: Perfect Arrangement; May 31-June 29: Ripcord. Season tickets: $135; single tickets beyond November 3 TBA. John Hand Theater, Colorado Free University, 7653 East First Place, 303-562-3232, firehousetheatercompany.com.
King Center: MSU Denver Theater 2024: September 26-October 6: Ragtime, tickets: $11-$21, Courtyard Theatre; November 14-24: Wintertime, tickets: $9-$19, MSU Studio Theatre. King Center, 855 Lawrence Way, Auraria Campus, 303-556-2296. CCD Theatre 2024: September 26-October 5: Elephant's Graveyard, tickets: $16-$21, Courtyard Theatre; November 7-16: The Thanksgiving Play, tickets: $16-$21, CCD Studio Theatre, King Center, 303-556-2296, ahec.universitytickets.com.
Local Theater Company 2024-25 Season: September 26-October 13: Stockade (Local Theater commission/world premiere), tickets: $23-$48; February 20-March 9: Chasing Breadcrumbs (world premiere), tickets: $28-$41. Season tickets: $30-$145, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 720-600-7082, localtheaterco.org.
Loveland Opera Theatre 2024: October 11-October 19: Gilbert & Sullivan’s Iolanthe, tickets: $15-$33, Rialto Theatre, 228 East 4th Street, Loveland. December 2024: We Wish You a Merry Christmas, date and tickets TBA, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3333 Duffield Avenue, Loveland, 970-962-2120, lovelandopera.org.
Miners Alley Playhouse 2024-25 Seasons: Through September 15: School of Rock the Musical, $30-$54; October 4-November 10: Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Elusive Ear, $40-$59; November 29-December 29: A Christmas Carol, $40-$59. January 24-March 2: Morning After Grace; February 14-15: Love Letters; March 28-April 20: National Bohemians; May 9-June 29: Ring of Fire. Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Avenue, Suite 200, Golden, 303-935-3044, minersalley.com.
Miscreant Theatre Collective: September 13-30: The Pillowman, by Martin McDonagh, $20.50-$40. Creepatorium, 1974 South Acoma Street, 720-771-8826, miscreanttheatre.org.
PACE Center 2024-25: PACE Center: Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, $32; Wednesday, November 27, 6:30 p.m.: Christmas With Mat and Savanna Shaw, tickets start at $54; Saturday, November 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.: Santa’s Circus, tickets start at $59; Sunday, December 1, 6:30 p.m.: Cherry Poppin’ Daddies Christmas Canteen, tickets start at $59; January 17-February 9: Mary Poppins, tickets start at $40; Saturday, April 19, 2 p.m.: Assisted Living: The Musical, $44; 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org. The Schoolhouse: September 27-29: Lutheran High School Presents: Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, $10; October 25-November 17: Nunsense, $34. 19650 East Mainstreet, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Performance Now Theatre Company 2024-25 Season: Through September 22: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; December 6-22: Irving Berlin's White Christmas; March 14-30: Fiddler on the Roof. Tickets start at $29, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, performancenow.org.
Stories on Stage 2024-25 Season: Sunday, September 15, 2 p.m., Su Teatro: The Sporting News. Saturday, October 12, 7 p.m., Nomad Playhouse, and Sunday, October 13, 2 p.m., Su Teatro: Woke Up!. November 10, 2 p.m., Su Teatro: Mixed Company. Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m., Su Teatro, and Sunday, December 15, 2 p.m., King Center: Making Merry. Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m.: Buntport Collaboration: Big, Fat Liars, Su Teatro. February 16, 2 p.m.: A Cure for Loneliness, Su Teatro. Saturday, March 15, 7 p.m., Nomad Playhouse, and Sunday, March 16, 2 p.m., Su Teatro: Taylor Vs. Taylor. Sunday, April 6, 2 p.m., Su Teatro: Maybe I Should Stop Talking. May 4, 2 p.m., Su Teatro: Local Literary Lights. Tickets: $26. Performances at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive; King Center, Auraria Campus, 855 Lawrence Way; or Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quincy Avenue, Boulder, 303-494-0523, storiesonstage.org.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center: October 5-28: Promise on the Hill; December 5-22: Christmas en Colorado. Tickets: $17-$20, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, 303-296-0219, suteatro.org.
Theatre Artibus: The Pâstisserie: September 28 through October 15: Thursdays through Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday, October 11, 7:30 p.m.; tickets: $20 to $50 at Eventbrite, Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street, theartibus.com.
Theatre SilCo 2024 Season: September 27-29, 7:30 p.m. nightly: Brittany Jeffery: The Mother, tickets start at $35; December 3-22: A Christmas Carol, adapted by Patrick Barlow, tickets start at $47. Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, 970-513-9386, thesilco.org.
Theatreworks 2024-25 Season: September 19-October 13: Henry IV & V; November 29-December 22: Sense and Sensibility; January 30-February 16: The Heart Sellers; March 13-April 6: Turn of the Screw. Tickets: $12 to $49, Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater, Ent Center, 5225 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, 719-255-8181, entcenterforthearts.org.
Town Hall Arts Center 2024-2025: Main: September 6-October 6: Jersey Boys; October 18-20, $39 to $54: Hunchback of Notre Dame, collaboration with the Littleton Symphony Orchestra and Voices West, $32-$35, Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 South Datura Street, Littleton; November 22-December 29: Meredith Wilson’s Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical, $36-$54; January 17-February 9: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, $36-$54. Limited Engagement: October 25-November 3: Cannibal: The Musical, $29-$42; February 28-March 9: ’Night, Mother, $29-$42; March 28-April 27: Once, $36-$54. Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-794-2787, ext. 5, townhallartscenter.org.
Upstart Crow Theatre Company 2024-25: December 6-8 and December 12-15: A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play; February 12-23: A Long Day’s Journey Into Night; May 1-18: Romeo and Juliet. Tickets: $24-$28 (name-your-price on Thursdays), Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, 303-444-7328, theupstartcrow.org.
Vintage Theatre 2024-25 Season: Main Stage: Through September 22: Della Doucet (world premiere), $20-$37; September 20-October 20: Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, $20-$36; October 11-November 17: Murder for Two, $20-$39; November 29-December 29: Black Nativity; December 2-31: Who’s Holiday!, January 10-19: Sisters of Swing. 2024-25 Season Tickets: $139 to $229, individual tickets TBA for most shows. Cabaret and Special Events: September 25: All the Good Ones; October 2: The Romeo Cabaret; and October 16: From the Complete Talking Heads, 7:30 p.m., $24; every fourth Thursday, 7 p.m.: House of Poetry open mic, with DJ Mimi Twice and guest host Kerrie Joy, $12.38. Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora, 303-856-7830, vintagetheatre.org.
Dance
Ballet Ariel 2024-25: Cinderella: Saturday, October 5, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, 119 Park Avenue West; Sunday, October 6, Schoolhouse Theatre, 19650 East Mainstreet, Parker; Sunday, November 3: Parsons Theatre, Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; all shows: 3 p.m., tickets $22 to $28. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe: Friday, November 22, 7 p.m.; Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, 2 p.m.; all tickets $34-$44, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood; Saturday, December 28, 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 29, 2 p.m.; all tickets $20-$40, Parsons Theatre, Northglenn, 303-945-4388, balletariel.org.
Boulder Ballet 2024-25: Friday, September 20, 7:30 p.m.: Unlocked, tickets $35 to $55, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com. Saturday, October 12, 7 p.m.: Dancers’ Choice, tickets: $25, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Friday, November 24, 2 p.m.; Saturday, November 25, 2 and 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 26, 2 p.m.: The Nutcracker, with the Boulder Philharmonic, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder, 303-443-0028, boulderballet.org. Additional Nutcracker Ballet Performances: December 7-8, tickets and info TBA, Vance Brand Auditorium, Longmont, and December 14, Stanley Hotel, Estes Park, boulderballet.org.
CALDAC Convention (formerly Denver Salsa Bachata Congress): October 17-21, tickets and packages: $25 to $434, plus optional à la carte events, at Eventbrite, Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center, 13200 East 14th Place, denvercongress.com.
Colorado Ballet 2024-25: October 4-13: Sundays, 2 p.m.: Sleeping Beauty, tickets: $40-$175. November 29-December 29: The Nutcracker, tickets: $40-$175; January 31-February 9: Casanova, tickets: $40-$160, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 303-837-8888, coloradoballet.org.
CU Artist Series 2024-25 Dance: Saturday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.: Circa, Duck Pond, tickets: $22-$99. Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.: Martha Graham Dance Company, tickets: $26-$103; all shows at Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, CU Boulder Campus, 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
CU Presents 2024-25, Dance: Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, September 14, 2 p.m.: The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Body Belonging: A national collaborative, immersive work by Helanius Wilkins confronting and celebrating heritage, resilience, justice and hope, tickets: $26, Roe Green Theatre. Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m.: A Revel, works presented by MFA candidates in dance, tickets: $22, Irey Theatre. Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, 7:30 p.m.: FRESH: Fall 2024, CU Dance undergraduate and graduate dance students perform, free, Irey Theatre. Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.: Catapult, a BFA dance concert, tickets: $22, Irey Theatre, tickets: $22-$99; all venues: University Theatre Building, 261; University of Colorado, Boulder (unless noted), 303-492-8008, cupresents.org.
Dairy Arts Center Dance 2024-25: Saturday, September 14, 7 p.m., and Sunday, September 15, 2 p.m.: Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet: Rush, tickets: $28 to $34. Sunday, September 22, 1 p.m., and Wednesday, September 25, 7 p.m.: Sans Souci at the Boe: Dancing on the Planet, a dance-film screening, tickets: $12, Boedecker Theater, sanssoucifestival.org. Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.: Zikr Dance Ensemble: Secrets, tickets: $30-$40. Saturday, November 16, 7 p.m.: T2 Dance Company: Voices, tickets: $20-$30. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-7328, thedairy.org.
Lakewood Cultural Center Dance 2024-25: Thursday, October 17, 7:30 p.m.: Chicago Tap: Unleash the Beats, tickets: $29-$59; Friday, October 25, 7:30 p.m.: Zikr Dance Ensemble: Secrets, tickets: starting at $34. Saturday, November 16, 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m.: Ballet Melange: The Nutcracker, tickets: $17-$39. Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, noon and 4 p.m. both days: Dance Conservatory of Denver: The Children's Nutcracker, tickets, $40, on sale October 30. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood, 303-987-7845, lakewood.showare.com.
Lone Tree Arts Center Dance 2024-25: Friday, September 20, 7:30 p.m.: DanceAspen, tickets: $35-$50. Sunday, December 15, 1:30 p.m.: Grupo Huitzilopochtl, Aztec dancers, tickets: $9. Sunday, January 12, 1:30 p.m.: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Dreamcatchers: The Untold Stories of the Americas; 4 p.m.: Sensory Performance, tickets: $9. Tuesday, January 14, 10 and 11:30 a.m.: Seedlings: Hip-Hop with Bboy Factory, tickets: $5. Sunday, March 16, 7 p.m.: Parsons Dance, tickets: $35-$60. Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, 720-509-1000, lonetreeartscenter.org.
Newman Center Presents/Dance Series 2024-2025: Saturday, September 21, 7:30 p.m.: Flamenco Denver: Raíces, tickets: $44-$74. Tuesday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.: Rubberband: Genre-bending style with b-boy, ballet dancer and Guggenheim fellow Victor Quijada and crew, tickets: $33-$69. Saturday, November 23, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 24, 2 p.m.: Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, tickets: $42-$79. Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.: Music From the Sole, I Didn't Come to Stay: A celebration of tap dance's roots in the African diaspora, tickets: $33-$75. Tuesday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.: Limon Dance Company, tickets: $33-$75. Saturday, February 22, 2 p.m.: Le Patin Libre: contemporary dance on ice, tickets: $25-$49, Magness Arena, 2250 East Jewell Avenue, University of Denver Campus. Gates Concert Hall (unless noted), Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue, 303-871-7720, newmancenter.evenue.net.
Viva México!: ArtistiCO Dance Company's third annual celebration of Mexican culture, a blend of classic folkloric dance and innovative new works, with guest artists Tierra and Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra, Saturday, September 21, 7:30 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Performing Arts Complex; tickets: $17-$54 at axs.com.
Wonderbound 2023-24 Season: October 17-27: Devil’s Crush, tickets: $70. December 12-22: Garrett Ammon’s Jolly Moxie, with the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra. February 27-March 9: Garrett Ammon’s Agent Romeo. May 8-18: Space Cowboy, with live music by Denver musicians Clay Rose, Tom Hagerman and Dave Devine. All shows: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sundays, 2 p.m. Single tickets: $70; season subscriptions: $240. Wonderbound Studios, 3824 Dahlia Street, 303-292-4700, wonderbound.com.
Immersive Events
Audacious Theatre: Frankenstein: October 11-12, O’Dell’s Brewing Sloan's Lake, 1625 Perry Street; October 18-19, Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Avenue; October 20: Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton; October 25, 26 and 31: Fiction Beer Company, 19523 Hess Road, #103, Parker; tickets: $25, 720-445-5242, audacioustheatre.com.
Big Bounce America: September 21-29: A bounce house bonanza in the world’s largest inflatable park, offering five different themed bounce experiences for every age group; tickets: $22-$45. Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive, thebigbounceamerica.com.
Bright Nights at Four Mile: Through September 29: Experience a Tianyu Chinese lantern festival lit up with larger-than-life sculptures; Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m. to midnight, tickets: $15-$45. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
Convergence Station @ Meow Wolf: Meow Wolf’s permanent installation in Denver, with four stories of immersive, mind-bending exhibitions created by more than 300 local and national artists.Tickets: general admission starting at $50; Colorado residents starting at $40; Denver Portal Pass (good for one year of unlimited visits): $74-$84; Time Warp flex tickets starting at $45. 1338 First Street, 720-792-1200, meowwolf.com/visit/denver.
International Church of Cannabis: Beyond Laser Light Experience: A Guided Meditation and Laser Light Experience, offered daily at 20 minutes past the hour, every hour, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays; tickets: $10-$40. 400 South Logan Street, elevationists.org.
Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery: A rotating display of 75 light sculptures created by the late artists Mel and Dorothy Tanner over more than fifty years. Lumonics Immersed: Step into a world where light sculptures, video art projection and music converge to relax your body and engage your mind and emotions, program offered most Saturdays at 8 p.m.; tickets: $15-$8.52. Immersive Jazz-Art Series: Evenings among the light sculptures with Hugh Ragin and the Sun Ra Project, third Saturdays at 8 p.m.; tickets: $23.18. 800 East 73rd Avenue, #11; 303-568-9406, lumonics.net.
Novo Ita: Propagation: Through September 21: An all-ages, narrative-driven, plant-themed immersive augmented-reality interactive experience; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; tickets: $14.64-$35.98. Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway, 720-535-7244, spectraartspace.com.
Parker Arts: Friday, September 6, sessions beginning at 6 p.m.: Crime and Wine September, $30, Schoolhouse Center. Tuesday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.: Investigate America, Cold Case Live, $35, Schoolhouse Center; Rhythm of the Arts, Thursday, October 10, 6:30 p.m.: Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure!, recommended for ages 3-8, tickets start at $25. Saturday, October 19, 7:30 p.m.: Reunion ’85, $49-$59. Schoolhouse Center, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
The Poetry Brothel Denver: Gold Rush: Sunday, October 13, 7-11 p.m.: A literary cabaret with singers, storytellers, tarot readers, burlesque dancers, private poetry readings and poetry whores (this is a no-contact event), Victorian garb encouraged; tickets: $35-$81.88. Mockingbird, 2737 Larimer Street, eventbrite.com.
Prismajic: Ongoing through June 2025: Shiki Dreams: Physical art and digital technology blend into one sophisticated and inspiring immersive experience, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.; Fridays through Sundays, noon-9 p.m. Tickets: $15 to $23, Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood, prismajic.com.
Rendezvous at The Fort: Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: A day immersed in the early West, with historic interpreters demonstrating day-to-day skills from the 1840s, such as sign language, wool processing, domestic arts and black powder shooting. The Fort, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-839-1671, tesoroculturalcenter.org.
Aspen FilmFest 2024: September 17-22: Fall festival with a focus on films that have premiered at global film festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Tribeca, Toronto and Telluride. Isis Theatre, 406 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, 970-925-6882, aspenfilm.org.
Film Festival/Events
Breck Film Fest 2024: 100 films across local venues, with free kids' events and parties every night. September 19-22, locations: Eclipse Theater, 103 South Harris Street; Breck Backstage Theater, 121 South Ridge Street; and Riverwalk Center, 150 West Adams Avenue. Festival passes and packs, $55-$220, schedule, film guide and individual tickets at breckfilmfest2024.eventive.org.
Crested Butte Film Festival: September 18-October 1: Over eighty films spanning the genres of narrative, documentary, outdoor adventure, children’s and short films. Find schedule, film guide, festival passes, $275; ticket packs, $56-$120; and individual tickets, $15, online. Crested Butte event locations: Crested Butte Center for the Arts, 606 6th Street, and Majestic Theatre, 507 Red Lady Avenue, 303-204-9080, cbfilmfest.org.
47th Denver Film Festival: November 1-10: The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region returns this November with cultural events, inspiring conversations and over 200 films at venues throughout the city. Full schedule announcement October 1; members-only ticket packs on sale now: $60-$500; festival passes now: $350-$750 (members), $450-$1,000 (non-members); individual tickets on sale October 3 (members) and October 4 (non-members); 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org.
Denver Silent Film Festival: September 27-29: Another slate of silent-era masterpieces and newly restored discoveries; tickets: $15 general admission per film (some films and shorts are pay-what-you-can), donations appreciated. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, 720-381-0813, denverfilm.org/denver-silent-film-festival.
dmns.org, Infinity Theater, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, denverdigerati.org. Sunday, September 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Intersect Presents PULSE: An Interview and Performance with Debora and Jason Bernagozzi, world premiere, ticketed, Sie FilmCenter. Tuesday, September 17: Screening for Denver Startup Week, details TBA. Wednesday, September 18, 3 p.m.: panel discussion and 4:30 p.m. happy hour with Denver Startup Week, Union Hall, inside the Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144. Friday, September 20, 8 p.m.: Uncharted Identities screening, including analog filmmaking techniques, digital animation and elements of expanded animation, ticketed, Sie FilmCenter. Saturday, September 21: Syncopated Images and Live Performances, doors 5 p.m., live performances 7 p.m., free (RSVP at denverdigerati.org/armory-tickets), Digital Armory, 2565 Curtis Street. Sunday, September 22, 11 a.m.: Rebel Animations, ticketed, Sie FilmCenter. Ticketed events, $5-$50 (sliding scale) unless noted, Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue, denverfilm.org.
DocuWest Documentary Film Festival: A big dose of reality, hosted by the Denver Documentary Society. Thursday, October 17, 7:15 p.m.: Catching Bullets, by Ben Scholle and Derrick Philips; Friday, October 18, 7:05 p.m.: 64 Days of Deceit: An (Almost American Coup), by Nick Quested; Saturday, October 19: 7:15 p.m.: They Killed Sister Dorothy?, by Daniel Junge; tickets: $14.69 per film. MCA at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue, 720-634-5730, denverdocsoc.org.
International Film Series Underground Series, Fall 2024: Free, secret late-night cult films. September 13: A Bucket of Blood; September 20: IFS Underground #10; October 4: IFS Underground #11; October 11: IFS Underground #12; October 23: Wuxia Wednesday; November 15: IFS Underground #13; December 6: IFS Underground #14. Free admission; Visual Arts Complex Basement Auditorium (1B20), 1085 18th Street, CU Boulder Campus, Boulder, internationalfilmseries.com.
Museum of Outdoor Arts: October Movie Nights: Friday, October 18: The Rocky Horror Picture Show; Saturday, October 19: The Witches (1990). Doors at 5 p.m., film at dusk, admission free; fireside table (seats 6), $95 to $120. Marjorie Park, 6331 South Fiddler's Green Circle, Greenwood Village, 303-806-0444, moaonline.org.
Neustadt JAAMM Festival, Film: Thursday, September 19, 7 p.m.: Unspoken, starring Wolf Theatre Academy alum Charlie Korman, $5 to 15, sliding scale. Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-316-6360, tickets.jccdenver.org.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Festival: The longest-running women's film festival in North America, October 18-20, passes: $55-185; day of festival block tickets: $15; October 24-27: virtual festival encore, $15-$80, on sale October 1, lineup revealed October 1. Colorado College, Colorado Springs, rmwfilm.org.
Telluride Horror Show: Colorado's first and largest horror film festival returns with an eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy. October 11-13. Festival lineup TBA; passes and packs, $115 and $230; single tickets (TBA) at the door only. Telluride locations: Nugget Theatre, 207 West Colorado Avenue; Palm Theatre, 721 West Colorado Avenue; Elks Lodge, 472 West Pacific Avenue; and the Sheridan Opera House, 110 North Oak Street, [email protected], telluridehorrorshow.com.
Literary Events/Lectures
Community House Space Series: Learn about projects space scientists are studying, including NASA's first mission to the Trojan Asteroids. Monday, October 7: "Imaging the Storm-Tossed Winds of Outer Space," with Dr. Craig DeForest of the Solar and Heliospheric Physics at the Southwest Research Institute. Monday, November 11: "Challenger and Hubble: Preventable Failures," with astrophysicist Charles Pellerin, Ph.D. December 2: "Lucy in the Sky! NASA’s First Mission to the Trojan Asteroids," with Joel Parker of the Southwest Research Institute. All shows at 7:30 p.m., tickets: $15.25-$18.25 per program. Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder, chautauqua.com.
Jaipur Literature Festival: Experience JLF’s hallmark camaraderie amid a continuous flow of lectures and book conversations. Saturday, September 14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, September 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Two days of book events and workshops (see program schedule); admission/donation: Free (register with donation: $25 to $5,000). Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, jlflitfest.org/colorado.
Neustadt JAAMM Fest Literary Events 2024: Through September 15: The return of JAAMM Fest’s beloved Jewish Bookstore in the JCC lobby, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m.: Aimee Ginsburg Bikel: Theodore Bikel Centennial Program, Wolf Theatre, tickets: $5-$15 sliding scale. JCC Denver, 350 South Dahlia Street, 303-399-2660, jccdenver.org.
Parker Arts Lecture Series 2024-25: Wednesday, October 2, noon: “Discover Día de los Muertos,” with Ericka Hernandez, Program Director of the Mexican Cultural Center, PACE Center Event Room. Sunday, November 6: “Chemicals in Drinking Water: What You Should Know,” with Tanya Doriss GAO, Senior Analysis Government Accountability Office, and Jared Mann, Parker Water and Sanitation District, PACE Center. Wednesday, February 5, 6:30 p.m.: “A Coroner Does What?,” with Douglas County Coroner Raeann Brown, Schoolhouse Theater. Sunday, March 2, noon: “Why Is the Signal Always Red?,” with Dave Aden, Town of Parker Traffic Division Manager, Schoolhouse Theater. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker, and Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 East Mainstreet, Parker, 303-805-6800, parkerarts.org.
Rosenberry Lecture Series: History for the Curious: Lectures on topics in Colorado history focused on personal and shared history, hosted monthly at 1 or 7 p.m. on third Wednesdays. September 18: Author David Heska Wanbli Weiden (Sicangu Lakota Nation), “Why Indigenous Crime Fiction Matters.” October 16: Professor of History Emerita at Colorado State University Ruth Alexander, “Longs Peak and the Unfulfilled Promises of America’s National Parks.” November 20: Exhibition developer and historian Jeremy Morton, “That’s Why They Saved the Bricks: A History of Villa Italia Mall.” January 15: Professor Enrique Lamadrid, Hilos Culturales: “Cultural Threads of the San Luis Valley.” February 19: “Hattie McDaniel: A Reflective Life,” with McDaniel’s great-grandnephew, filmmaker Kevin John Goff. March 19: Dr. Priscilla Falcon, professor emeritus of the University of Northern Colorado, “National Florist Workers Strike! Kitayama vs NFWOM.” April 16: Stacy Coleman, Tribal Liaison for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, “Reckoning wWith Historical Place Names.” May 21: State Historian Dr. William Wei delivers the annual state historian's address, “Coming to America, Becoming an American.” Admission: $5-$15; season tickets, $70-$100; some speakers will include book signings. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, 303-447-8679, historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center.
Tattered Cover Book Store Author Events: Aspen Grove: Friday, September 13: Irvin Muchnick, Underwater: The Greed-Soaked Tale of Sexual Abuse in USA Swimming and Around the Globe. 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, 303-470-7050. Colfax Avenue: Saturday, September 14, 6 p.m.: Stephanie Kiser, Wanted: Toddler's Personal Assistant: How Nannying for the 1% Taught Me About the Myths of Equality, Motherhood, and Upward Mobility in America. Monday, September 16: Tim Booth in conversation with Carter Wilson, When I Died for the First Time. September 20, and monthly on most third Fridays: Local Author Meet and Greet. Wednesday, September 25: Adult romantasy author Sophie Jordan, A Fire in the Sky! Thursday, September 26: HeatherAsh Amara, Wild, Willing and Wise: An Interactive Guide for When to Paddle, When to Rest and When to Jump Naked into the River of Life. Friday, September 27, best-selling novelist Peter Heller, Burn. Saturday, September 28: Kyle Prue in conversation with local author, Carter Wilson, How to Piss Off Men: 109 Things to Say to Shatter the Male Ego. Monday, September 30, 5 p.m.: Revolutionary Love Tour with Valarie Kaur & Friends, free. 2526 East Colfax Avenue, 303-322-7727. Book events at 6 p.m. unless noted; most ticketed events include a copy of the book; general info for all Tattered Cover events at tatteredcover.com.
Museums/Attractions
Chatfield Farms: September 20 through October 27: Chatfield Corn Maze, Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Seven-acre maze, kids’ mini-maze, barrel train, food vendors and more, tickets: Free to $18, online only. Hop Festival: Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 add-on fee for festival. Pumpkin Festival: October 11-13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, included in Corn Maze admission, average price for pumpkins is $8. Trail of Lights: November 29 through January 1, selected evenings, 5 to 8:30 p.m., admission: Free to $18. Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/chatfield-farm.
Colorado Railroad Museum: October 5, 12 and 26: Saturday Train Rides: Rides depart every 30 minutes, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., tickets: Free to $14 gate admission, train ride add-on, free to $4. Special Events: Friday, October 4, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Colorado Rails & Cocktails: Memories Aboard the American Orient Express, tickets: $20, includes two beverages and snacks. Friday, October 19, and Saturday, October 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Harvest Haunt Express: Halloween-themed steam-up and train ride, museum admission: Free to $10 (under two, free), train rides: Free to $4. POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride: November 8-December 23, selected dates; performances at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. (early arrival recommended for pre-show activities, visits with Santa follow the train ride); standard seating: $80 to $100 (lap riders under age 2 free); first class: $475/table of four (plus up to two lap riders under age 2 free); member sales start September 24, public sales start October 1. Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden, 800-365-6263, coloradorailroadmuseum.org.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Special Events: Yo Soy Arte Series: September 13-October 20: Calacas y Catrinas: Calacas (skeletons) and catrinas (elegant skeletons) on view at the gardens and Aurora Public Libraries. Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fall Plant & Bulb Sale, free admission by reservation. https://catalog.botanicgardens.org/DateSelection.aspx?item=4739 October 4, October 12-13 and October 17-20: Ghosts in the Gardens: Open Air Scare, entry at 5:45, 7:15 or 8:45 p.m., tickets: $29 to $34 by timed entry. https://catalog.botanicgardens.org/DateSelection.aspx?item=3956 October 19-21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and October 22-27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Glow Before Dark, included in DBG gate admission. October 22-27, 6 to 9 p.m.: Glow at the Gardens, timed tickets: $24 to $28 (two and under free). November 20-January 12, 4:30 to 9 p.m. (closed November 28 and December 25): Blossoms of Light:, ticket prices TBA, on sale to members starting November 6, and to the general public, November 11. Plant Society Shows: November 7-8: Ikebana Show, Gates Hall. DBG gate admission: Free to $15.75. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org.
Denver Graffiti Tour: Two-hour walking showcase of Denver street art. Ongoing, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to noon, 2314 Broadway lot to Central Market, 2669 Larimer Street; Happy Hour Tour: Saturdays, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (spring through fall only), 2668 27th Street to Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street, with a bar stop; tickets, all tours: $15 to $30, bar drinks not included, six and under, free. 720-443-4491, denvergraffititour.com.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys: A collection of over 20,000 objects, ranging from vintage Star Wars toys to artisan dollhouses and from exquisite antique dolls to well-loved toy soldiers. Special Events: Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fall Miniatures Show Public Sales Days, tickets: free to $10, Marriott Westminster, 7000 Church Ranch Boulevard, Westminster. Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 7 to 9 p.m.: Dark Victorian Tales (Night at the Museum), tickets: $5 to $15. Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Winter Pop-up Shop. Friday, December 27, and Saturday, December 28, 10:15 a.m.: Vintage Video Game Day: Nintendo NES December, first come, first-served, included in door admission. DMMDT admission: $4 to $5 (members free). Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys, 830 Kipling Street, Lakewood, 303-322-1053, dmmdt.org.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science: Temporary Exhibits: Through January 5: The Power of Poison; Through January 31: Discovering Teen Rex. January 1, 2025-December 31, 2025: After the Asteroid: Earth's Comeback Story. Planetarium Shows: Dark Universe; Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity; Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure; One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Big Adventure; Destination Solar System; admission: $5 to $7 add-on. Infinity Theater: Blue Whales 3D, T. Rex 3D; admission: $6 to $10 add-on. Events and Activities: September 25, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Sensory-friendly family screening of T. Rex 2D, $6-$10; Monday, September 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Snake Venoms: From Deadly Toxins To Life-Saving Therapeutics, adult lecture with Dr. Stephen P. Mackessy, Ph.D, and live snakes, $15 to $18; Thursday, September 19, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Member Movie Night: Wings Over Water 3D, $6 to $8, members only. 2001 Colorado Boulevard, 303-370-6000, dmns.org.
Downtown Aquarium: Public aquarium with more than a million gallons of underwater exhibits highlighting ecosystems around the world, with a full-service restaurant and bar. October 26-27, 31: Halloween Kids Fest, half-price exhibit entry for kids in costume with paying adult on October 31. November 28: Thanksgiving Buffet, by reservation. December 10 through December 24, Saturdays and Sundays: Breakfast With Santa, by reservation. December 31: Sharkey’s New Year Bash, by reservation. Admission ranges from free to $37.49, plus optional add-ons, Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, reservations: 303-561-4450, aquariumrestaurants.com.
Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park: September 28-November 3: Fright Fest: select dates and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, dates and times vary, tickets tba. November 24 through December 31: Luminova Holidays: Holiday lighting display, Fridays, Saturdays and select Sunday and weekday dates, 5 to 9 p.m., tickets TBA; 2025 season passes include 2024 Fright Fest and Luminova park admission, on sale now. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, 303-595-4386, elitchgardens.com.
Four Mile Historic Park: A portal to Denver’s Western heritage, with historically accurate replicas, a working farm and the site of Denver’s oldest standing structure. Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2024, tickets: $17 to $45; Build-Your-Own-Scarecrow: $25 add-on. Saturday, October 26, 6 to 11 p.m.: Spirits and Spirits, tickets: $25 to $75. December 11-15, 5 to 9 p.m.: December Delights, tickets: $13 to $15. Regular park admission: $6 to $8 (members and children six and under free, Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street, 720-865-0800, fourmilepark.org.
Molly Brown House Museum: Historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum is committed to enhancing the city’s unique identity by telling the story of Margaret “Molly” Brown’s activism and philanthropy. Exhibit: Through December 31: American Dreams. Events: October 13-October 26: Victorian Horrors, timed tickets, leaving every fifteen minutes, 6 to 9 p.m., $25 to $30. Tuesday, October 15, 6 p.m.: Fire and Water: An Astrological Look at Margaret Brown, with snacks and 21+ beverages, $40. Tuesday, October 22, 6 p.m.: Magical World of Mrs. Brown: Victorian Spiritualism, with snacks and 21+ beverages, $40. Tuesday, October 29, 6 p.m.: Is Mrs. Brown Still Here?, with snacks and 21+ beverages, $40. Sunday, November 24: Harvest Tea, with Molly Brown Blend tea service and high-tea fare, $50. December 14-15 and December 21-22, 10:20 a.m. and 1:20 p.m.: Yuletide Teas, $50. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania Street, 303-832-4092, mollybrown.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum: More than 182,000 square feet of hangar space full of iconic aircraft, space vehicles, artifacts, military uniforms and much more. Events: Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Cockpit Demo Day. Thursday, September 26, 5:45-9:30 p.m.: Spreading Wings Celebration fundraiser, tickets start at $300. Special Exhibits: September 21-October 13: Space: A Journey to our Future, free to $19.95. Museum Admission: $1 to $18.95, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 East Academy Boulevard, 303-360-5360, wingsmuseum.org.
Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight Museum: Events: Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Dream Machine Showcase, including a McLaren 720, Cirrus SF50 G2 Vision Jet and more, free-$12.95. September 7, October 5, November 2, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. monthly, Breakfast Fly-in: Enjoy breakfast from a local food truck, watch aircraft fly in and explore interactive exhibits and simulators. Museum admission: Free to $12.95, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, 303-360-5360, ext. 160, explorationofflight.org.
