Leonardo da Vinci Exhibit Opens at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Leonardo da Vinci may be best known for the "Mona Lisa," but his influence extends far beyond that. He was an inventor, a scientist and a poet — an iconic Renaissance man.
To celebrate and understand his contributions to science, engineering and art, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will host Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, which is being billed as "the most comprehensive exhibition about Leonardo ever presented." The exhibit opens Friday, March 1, and ends August 25.
The show will include models of seventy of Leonardo's machines that he designed in his notebooks, including a helicopter, an airplane, an automobile, a submarine and a military tank. The exhibit also takes a look at how the "Mona Lisa" was created and includes the museum's historical enactors and a multi-sensory cinematic experience.
“We are thrilled to bring Colorado the most comprehensive exhibition about Leonardo da Vinci ever created," says the museum's CEO and president, George Sparks, in a statement. “Leonardo’s passion for furthering human understanding of the world resonates with us and reflects our commitment to being catalysts for curiosity in our community.”
Tickets, $20.95 to $28.95, are available at the museum's website or by phone at 303-370-6000.
