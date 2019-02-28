 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Tickets are on sale for Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.EXPAND
Tickets are on sale for Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.
Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Leonardo da Vinci Exhibit Opens at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Kyle Harris | February 28, 2019 | 8:19am
AA

Leonardo da Vinci may be best known for the "Mona Lisa," but his influence extends far beyond that. He was an inventor, a scientist and a poet — an iconic Renaissance man.

To celebrate and understand his contributions to science, engineering and art, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science will host Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius, which is being billed as "the most comprehensive exhibition about Leonardo ever presented." The exhibit opens Friday, March 1, and ends August 25.

The show will include models of seventy of Leonardo's machines that he designed in his notebooks, including a helicopter, an airplane, an automobile, a submarine and a military tank. The exhibit also takes a look at how the "Mona Lisa" was created and includes the museum's historical enactors and a multi-sensory cinematic experience.

Continue Reading

“We are thrilled to bring Colorado the most comprehensive exhibition about Leonardo da Vinci ever created," says the museum's CEO and president, George Sparks, in a statement. “Leonardo’s passion for furthering human understanding of the world resonates with us and reflects our commitment to being catalysts for curiosity in our community.”

Tickets, $20.95 to $28.95, are available at the museum's website or by phone at 303-370-6000. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: