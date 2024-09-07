Reader: "Dateless in Denver" Is Like Being Foodless in King Soopers

We've now shared four essays covering everything from a first and last date on First Friday to a meeting that involved a great burger but a lousy date. Before we publish our next installment tomorrow, we wanted to share some of the comments posted on the Westword Facebook post of the series...including a message from a man in Wyoming and a poem from a longtime reader. But first, Jason says:
Dating in Denver is a mess for sure, but it isn't all that bad. Definitely still some good people out there. You just have to get out of the city and meet people in some of the other parts of the metro area.Notes Raya:
That would no longer be "dating in Denver." That would be dating "Denver Adjacent."Adds Eric:
"Dateless in a huge city" — that's like being "foodless in King Soopers." Your standards are not "high"; you're simply looking to bitch about what's available — to cover for the fact that you're clueless in the kitchen.Advises Shannon:
You have to kiss a lot of frogs to meet a few good ones. Haha. I think some of it depends on what your expectations are as well. I’m perfectly independent, so I don’t NEED a man, but I would like to find a forever partner. I keep the creeps contained online, and have met a few nice guys that at the very least will remain friends that I enjoy going out with in person.Adds Mikki:
It's so much nicer being single!Comments Alyssa:
Both Denver men and women are insufferable. Denverites just have severe commitment issues and weird vibes. For some reason when I lived in Colorado. I also had commitment issues. Maybe it’s the altitude.Responds Nathan:
Colorado is an outdoor mecca. Find someone who enjoys hiking and being outdoors. Exercise and nature bring out the best in people.Counters Tyler:
This place is a wasteland...Replies Donald:
So then quit dicking around with the Peter Pans running around Denver.Counters Joe:
C'mon up to Wyoming, where men are still men. There's some great guys up here. I happen to be one of those fellas and I do love Colorado. The outdoorsy stuff anyway. Denver used to be awesome and in some ways still kinda is, but it has changed indeed, which is too bad really especially for the downright lovely ladies down there.
Asking women to put in the effort of driving up to meet all of these so-called manly men isn’t a great start.Adds Janine:
No, because most men in WyomingExplains Randall:
1) Want to stay in Wyoming
2) Don’t support women’s health care
It's possible that high-quality males or females are taken. Or taken quickly. leaving the leftover problem children to the dating pool. I found that as I got older, people in the dating pool have long lists of requirements. Sure. Makes sense. Must be tall. Must have a job. No kids. Kids ok. Must have their own car. Must own a house. Must. Must. Must. When I had my profile online, I had one must. Show me your eyes and smile. The rest is chemistry. While I generally avoided anyone with a paddleboard photo, I’d bet there were as many women that avoided men holding a fish or without a shirt taking a selfie at the gym or in front of their bathroom mirror. All warning signs.
And then there's this from Christina:
I am a 77-year-old woman who used to date.What do you think about dating in metro Denver? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]. Send essays to that address, too.
There was many a man with whom I ate.
I am not in the market of late.
I never found a mate.
Westword, a few moons ago, used to have ads
To meet lads.
Answer these ads I did.
Many of these I was glad to rid.
Finding a mate, I believe, is fate.
Finding love is never too late.