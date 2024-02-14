Married at First Sight Recap: Golden Couple Crumbles Less Than Two Weeks From Decision Day

As the countdown to Decision Day is upon us, things aren't looking good for two of our newlyweds.
Only twelve days remain before the Married at First Sight couples must decide whether to stay together or divorce. But with the clock ticking, Becca and Austin's relationship has stalled. After weeks of Becca pleading for her husband to take their relationship past first base — and days of Austin promising to go to the next level during the couples' retreat — the pair left the retreat with their marriage still very much unconsummated.
"It doesn't feel good to have to beg to be wanted," Becca cried during the last day of the retreat in the season's seventeenth episode.
To make matters worse, a group game of confessions during the retreat revealed that Austin once open-mouth kissed a donkey. Austin brushed off the bestiality as some "dumb shit when I was young" (to the discomfort of everyone in the room), but that means that a literal donkey has gotten the same amount of action from Austin as his wife. Poor Becca.
Here's what happened on the "Crash and Bond” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on February 14:
Becca and Austin
The blue balls continue for Becca. Last episode, after some big talk about getting physical, Austin inexplicably left Becca alone in their bed to sleep by himself in another room on their first night of the retreat. The same thing happened on night two, but this time it was Becca kicking Austin out; she was throwing up from food poisoning. "Which sucks, because we wanted to put more effort into our physical connection tonight," Austin said, lying through his teeth.
When Becca recovered the next day and discussed her disappointment in their lack of sexual progress, Austin declared: "I was hoping tonight would end on a good note so we could see what would happen; now I feel like that's not happening." He says that talking about how they haven't had sex makes him not want to have sex. But it seems as though Austin is grasping at any excuse he can find to avoid sealing the deal. This is bizarre, considering he and Becca have had the strongest relationship and most chemistry out of all of the couples by far. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Emily and Brennan
"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Emily said in the latest episode, and that seems to be the case for her marriage. Last week, Emily crashed an ATV into a tree and was rushed to the hospital. This episode revealed that a branch went under her helmet, slicing a 4.5-inch gash into her head, from the side of her forehead to the center of her scalp. She had to shave her hair off, get stitches to close the wound and will need plastic surgery in the future, Brennan said.
But the near-death experience may have revived her dying relationship. Brennan stayed with Emily at the hospital and helped take care of her, showing "how much he cares," Emily said. When they returned to the retreat, Emily tearfully proclaimed she wouldn't want anyone else by her side, and Brennan said the experience showed they're "meant to be in each other's lives." It looks like he's finally ready to take Emily out of the friend zone. At this point, she's earned it.
Chloe and Michael
The newest newlyweds joined their castmates for the end of the couples' retreat on their fifth day of marriage. Michael said he wanted to learn from the other couples and watch how they interact, as they've all been together longer than he and Chloe. But considering two of the four couples have already divorced, I don't think he should necessarily be looking to them as examples.
Chloe's concerns over Michael's style choices resurfaced when he wore a skirt to the retreat: "I don't want to dwell on it, but it's not easy when this is what he's wearing," she said. But she only had good things to say about Michael while chatting with the other girls, telling them he is a great man and the best person to take on such a crazy experience with. Chloe also warmed up watching Michael dominate the other husbands at an American Ninja Warrior-esque obstacle course, gushing about what a turn-on it was. Michael is a boxer, after all, underneath the skirts and pearl necklaces.
To see which couples crack before the finale, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, February 21.