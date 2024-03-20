Married at First Sight Recap: Michael Gets Cold Feet Heading Into Decision Day

The first Denver-based season of Married at First Sight could be the only season to end up without a single successful match before the reunion.
The 22nd episode revealed that Michael is having serious doubts about his marriage to Chloe, throwing our last remaining couple into uncertainty as they approach their Decision Day. While the newlyweds have had the smoothest relationship of the season, Michael said he's not sure if he's ready to be married: "Now that I’ve really started to evaluate, I’m questioning this marriage."
Maybe he should have evaluated whether he was ready for marriage before he agreed to marry a complete stranger on a reality TV show — twice.
Next week's episode will show Chloe and Michael's Decision Day, revealing the fate of the final couple and determining whether Denver is officially the worst city to host a dating show. Four episodes remain in the season, including two reunion episodes on April 10 and 17.
Here's what happened on the “Doubts, Dilemmas and Drag!” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on March 20:
Chloe and Michael
This couple is going out not with a bang, but a whimper. No explosive fight or fundamental disagreement preceded Michael's doubts about their marriage — he just doesn't know if he's "ready for the next journey." During the episode, Chloe expressed that she wants to live together if they stay married on Decision Day, but Michael was hesitant about cohabitating with his wife, suggesting they live apart for several months to transition into life together.
Michael said there's no question of whether he wants to date Chloe, but he's unsure if he's prepared to be her husband and foster five kids and run an animal sanctuary with her. Chloe, on the other hand, had nothing but good things to say about their relationship, boasting that she's "strongly in like" with Michael (they haven't said the L-word yet). When Michael told Chloe about his uncertainty, she asked him not to make his final choice until Decision Day. So, I guess we have to keep watching.
Becca and Austin
Becca began this episode in tears over missing Austin and telling her mom she was having second thoughts about ending their relationship. But by the end, it seemed like she had come to terms with the split, accepting that she "cannot tolerate dishonesty" and she doesn't trust Austin after he lied about going out with a female producer. "I’ve gotten closure from the marriage," Becca said. "I know that Austin’s wife is out there. I know it’s not me.”
Austin appears similarly sad but resigned over the breakup, saying he thinks they could have worked out as a couple if they'd met in a different way. “Something that could have been so good ended up not in that place," he said. “I hope one day we can be on good terms.” A depressing end for our golden couple.
Everyone Else
Surprise, surprise: Everybody else is still broken up. After last week's episode, Lauren shut down Orion's offer to discuss being more than friends, telling him she doesn't even want a friendship with him. “He’s not even the type of person I would want as a friend,” Lauren said, as Orion complained to the boys about "not getting the opportunity ... to smooth things over" with the woman he divorced after thirteen days of marriage. But there's good news: Lauren is dating again, and this time, she's not in any rush to say "I do."
Clare and Cameron haven't spoken since the blowout fight. Clare said she sent Cameron a happy birthday text, but he responded much later with only "thanks," which was "the final straw" for Clare. "I cannot continue to give energy to this because clearly he doesn’t care about me," she said.
Meanwhile, Emily is heading on back-to-back vacations to Hawaii and Vietnam to recover from the traumatizing ordeal that is being on this show. She said she's not speaking to Brennan, who spent the episode airing out his grievances about their marriage to the boys, lamenting how Emily could think he's a bad guy "after everything I’ve done, saving your life." If the reunion episodes reveal anything, I hope it's how Brennan possibly thinks holding a towel to Emily's head as they waited for paramedics means he saved her life.
To see if Chloe and Michael survive the season, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, March 27.