Married at First Sight Recap: Only One Couple Left Standing With Five Episodes Left in Season

And then there was one.
The 21st episode of Married at First Sight confirmed the separation of Becca and Austin following their blow-out fight last week, the day after they agreed to stay together on Decision Day. Their split makes them the fifth pairing to fail this season, leaving Chloe and Michael as the only surviving couple. But there's still plenty of time for that ship to sink, too.
As it turns out, this season is even longer than originally reported: There are still five more episodes remaining, including two reunion episodes on April 10 and 17, according to a spokesperson for the network. That makes this the longest season in the show's seventeen-season run, tied with season sixteen.
In addition to being especially long, this season is extraordinarily unsuccessful. The current success rate of the couples is one in six, with one pair refusing to tie the knot at the altar, three breaking up before Decision Day and now one separating after Decision Day. That 16.7 percent success rate is even lower than the show's average: 57.8 percent who stay married on Decision Day and 17.2 percent who remain married today.
Here's what happened on the “Climbing Down From Decision Day” episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on March 13:
Chloe and Michael
Our newest newlyweds aren't only the sole couple left standing — they're also the only ones to consummate their marriage. That's right, after weeks of watching the wives try and fail to get their husbands to put out, this couple finally sealed the deal. Michael said their physical chemistry is "great" but spared viewers the gory details.
With nine days left in the show until their Decision Day, Chloe and Michael spent the episode diving into their future plans. Chloe wants to open an animal-rescue sanctuary and foster five children, leaving Michael a little afraid of the "intensity and scope" of his future with her. While celebrating their one-month anniversary, Michael admitted that he doesn't know what his answer will be on their Decision Day, shaking Chloe's confidence in the relationship. Earlier in the day, she had called it "the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in,” but now she's feeling unsure of where they stand.
Other red flags are appearing, as well: Michael hasn't told his mother that he is married, saying he wants to wait until after Decision Day to break the news — presumably because he's not certain he will be married for long.
Becca and Austin
It appears that this couple called it a day after the group of couples had a screaming match over Austin sneaking around with a female producer in the last episode. The latest episode showed Austin admitting that he "fucked up" but apparently failing to apologize to Becca when they discussed what happened privately. Moving out of their shared apartment, Becca said it was time for her to move on. She even said goodbye to their fish, saying, “You’re going to have a new mom one day, and it won’t be me. But I'll bet she’s going to be great, and she’s going to be Christian and she’ll pray over you."
There's always a chance for reconciliation, though. Austin told his friends that he wanted to make their marriage work even after the big fight, but "the vibe" from Becca relayed that there was no salvaging the relationship. Meanwhile, during a psychic reading with Emily, Becca revealed that she's worried she may have made the wrong decision.
Everyone Else
The dust is settling from last week's explosive fight. Emily and Brennan seem to agree there's nothing left to say between them, both resigning to move on with their lives separately. Cameron, on the other hand, continues to hold some major hostility toward Clare, telling Michael that Clare is "Emily's puppetmaster," and watching her "orchestrate" the group argument made him realize that Clare had controlled him during their marriage. "Every step of the way, Clare had lied to me to try to get some sort of reaction out of me," he said, adding that he has no intention of ever speaking to her again.
In a surprise return to the screen, Lauren and Orion re-emerged for a friendly hangout, playing archery dodgeball at Archery Games Denver. Well over a month after Orion divorced Lauren on the thirteenth day of their marriage, Orion said he was now ready to talk about whether they can be more than friends. “I feel like I’m not quite done in this process with you,” he told her. Lauren said they could talk about having that discussion, but she seemed uninterested (as she should be).
Will this show ever end? To find out, tune in to the next episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, March 20.