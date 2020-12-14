Ten Things to Do for Free in and Around Denver This Week

Having trouble getting in the seasonal spirit? There are plenty of online options that will bring the holidays to you; you can also try a safe, socially distanced light show (see our list here).

And if you're skipping Christmas this year, you can still enjoy illuminating entertainment and educational programs. Here are ten of the best free events this week:



L’Esprit de Noël Holiday Home Tour

Through December 25

After 43 years as a signature holiday event in Denver, L’Esprit de Noël Home Tour went virtual for the first time ever in 2020. The Central City Opera Guild’s only fundraiser of the year, L’Esprit has a long history of featuring Denver’s most interesting neighborhoods through a two-day walking tour of grand and historical homes. This year, “Le Petit” tour moves online, in the form of a video walk-through of the Fisher Mansion, complete with performances by Central City Opera artists. Although it's free to watch, donations are definitely requested to support Central City Opera. Find out more here.



Meet Children's Hospital Service Dogs: Ralph, Galaxy and Halo!

Monday, December 14, 4 p.m.

Here's a heartwarmer for this ruff season. Four certified child-life specialists at Children’s Hospital Colorado will introduce their hospital-employed service dogs: Ralph, Galaxy and Halo. Watch on Facebook Live.

COVID-19: Reflections on 2020

Wednesday, December 16, 8:30 a.m.

From economics to epidemiology to psychology, COVID-19 has profoundly altered our society and will continue to do so well into the new year. But history and science can be our guides if we allow them to be, argues Nicholas A. Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, who has studied the progression of the novel coronavirus across a range of disciplines. A physician and a sociologist, he'll share insights from his new book, Apollo's Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live. This is the last in a series sponsored by the Colorado School of Public Health, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and the Institute for Science & Policy. Register here.

Snowmass Ice Sculptures

Wednesday, December 16, noon to 4 p.m.

Snowmass

Heading for the hills? Snowmass kicks off a host of winter activations this week, including ice sculpture demonstrations every Wednesday at Snowmass Base Village. Then on December 18, Snowmass Luminescence will offer light and shows around the area, including the Tunnel. Enjoy them with a Snowmass S'mores snack, returning for the fourth season and served from COVID-friendly s'mores carts around the Snowmass Base Village and Snowmass Mall. Find out more at gosnowmass.com/events.

Online Book Release Party: Tiny, by Mairead Case

Wednesday, December 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

Denver-based author and poet Mairead Case reworks Antigone in her new novel, Tiny, from Featherproof Press; it sets Sophocles’s mythological character as a teenage girl whose brother, returning from war, commits suicide in the Pacific Northwest of present times. Case will read from the book, a gentle treatise on navigating modern-day grief, during an online event presented on YouTube by Chicago’s Pilsen Community Books. Case will be joined by interdisciplinary artist Stephanie Acosta and Denver writer Stephen Dunn (Potted Meat, water & power); it’s free to watch (or opt to pay $20, which includes a copy of the book). Register in advance at Eventbrite to receive the YouTube link.



Tantalus: Behind the Mask

Wednesday, December 16, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Twenty years ago, the DCPA Theatre Company and Royal Shakespeare Company embarked on the most ambitious play ever attempted: Tantalus, written by John Barton over seventeen years and inspired by the ancient Greek festivals of 2,500 years ago. During an unprecedented six-month rehearsal period, Denver Center Media captured all of the determination, drama and artistry that led to this highly acclaimed and unforgettable theatrical experience. Now Denver audiences can share in the experience during a world premiere viewing party of the documentary Tantalus: Behind the Mask; they'll even be able to submit questions to the original creative team for a post event Q&A. It's free, but you must register at denvercenter.org.

The Narrators: Hindsight

Wednesday, December 16, 8 p.m.

Pre-COVID, The Narrators was a live storytelling show (and accompanying podcast) at Buntport Theater on the third Wednesday of every month. With no other "rules" than the stories should be true, storytellers interpreted the night's theme in whatever way they wanted; now the shows are on Zoom, and still hosted by Erin Rollman and Ron Doyle. This month's theme is "Hindsight," and it will feature the story stylings of Jim Hunt, Matt Zambrano and Megan Sound. RSVP at buntport.com.

Ugly Holiday Sweater Fashion Show and Fundraiser

Thursday, December 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

John the Firehouse Art Center for a virtual fundraiser complete with musical performances by David Hartman, a member of the Firehouse board of directors, as well as a photographic fashion show with pictures submitted by contestants vying to win the title of “Ugliest Holiday Sweater.” It's free to watch, $1 donation per vote (voting closes on December 21). Catch the show live on Facebook.

Roshni: A Holiday Special

Saturday, December 19, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Aurora’s cultural bridge-building nonprofit will whisk you off on a virtual armchair voyage celebrating international holiday traditions, such as Mexico’s Las Posadas, Sweden’s Santa Lucia festival, the Jewish Havdalah service and Christmas carols for all. To top it off, the dancers of Roshni will create a mandala that will be swept away to close the presentation and symbolize a time of renewal — a welcome thought for all as this trying year comes to an end. RSVP in advance here for the Zoom link.

Fever Dream Festival: Winter Holiday Special

Saturday, December 19, and Sunday, December 20, 7 p.m.

Benchmark Theatre's gift to the community is sci-fi, fantasy and horror with a seasonal twist, shared in a collection of ten new ten-minute plays by local playwrights. All were written as a part of Benchmark's 48-hour playwriting contest, and will be performed by some of Denver's favorite actors. It will all be streamed live, for free, over two nights; sign up here.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.