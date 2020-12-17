The Ten Best Things to Do in Denver (and Online) This Weekend

Christmas Eve is just a week away: If you're not in the holiday spirit yet, there's not a minute to lose. If you haven't finished shopping, consult our holiday market list; if you've already spent all of your cash, check our lineup of the ten best free activities this week. And if you have cabin fever and want to get out of the house, you'll find illuminating options in our roundup of holiday light shows.

But if you just want to stay home, stay safe and still experience the holidays, you have plenty of choices. Keep reading for the ten best ticketed activities this weekend, all online:

The House That Time Forgot: Not a Creature Was Stirring

Thursday, December 17, and Friday, December 18, 8 p.m.

The Byers-Evans House, home to the Center for Colorado Women’s History, becomes a virtual immersive game board for The House That Time Forgot: Not a Creature Was Stirring, a holiday version of the center’s mystery-solving series that demands ingenuity and teamwork by online partners. Reserve tickets, $13, at Eventbrite (History Colorado members can email michael.erickson@state.co.us for a discount code).



Zoo Motel

Thursday, December 17; Friday, December 18; Saturday, December 19, 8 p.m.

Artistic director Thaddeus Phillips is one of the more interesting artists around, and Zoo Motel, presented by Lucidity Suitcase Intercontinental, is an experiment that he calls “remote but live” — his way of creating a streamed real-time performance with the intimacy and immediacy of live theater. Audience members will be joining him in the Zoo Motel, each with his or her own room, and having brought along a key and a brochure (both e-mailed to them earlier), along with a pack of cards. Some will interact with Phillips as he goes about his life in his own room. “Everything in Zoo Motel is real, 3-D, carefully curated and crafted, from magic paintings of phone booths to a real 1970s Olivetti Valentine typewriter,” Phillips says. Tickets range from $19.95 to $24.99; get them at zoomotel.org



Christmas en Colorado

Friday, December 18, 6:30 p.m.

The performers of Su Teatro have brought out some of the company’s best and most loved holiday shows this month, but the decades-old Chicano community theater saved the best for last. Christmas en Colorado, based on the music of borderlands singer/songwriter Trish Hinojosa, tells the Christmas story with a sweet and funny Southwestern cultural twist, including three lost pachuco kings and a company of cholo wisemen, who crash a traditional Pastorela. The family-friendly show streams via Zoom for one night only; it's free, but donations for $10 to $20 are suggested. Learn more here.

Santa's Big Red Sack is back. Rattlebrain Productions

Santa’s Big Red Sack

Friday, December 18, and Saturday, December 19, 7:30 p.m.

Rattlebrain Productions has moved its holiday production of Santa's Big Red Sack online for its fourteenth year. The actors and writers have been pulling together their best Santa sketches over the years into a full-length holiday special that is definitely not family-friendly. It's offered in live-streaming watch parties with the actors, who'll talk about the sketches and answer questions. Digital download is $39.50; the live streams are $10 each; find out more and sign up at santasbigredsack.com.

Victorian Stories With Santa and Mrs. Claus

Saturday, December 19, 10 a.m.; Wednesday, December 23, 6 p.m.

The Molly Brown House Museum will host a live, virtual visit from Santa and the Mrs., who'll read classic Christmas tales and answering your questions (you can send yours in advance). Order tickets at mollybrown.org, where you can also buy a Victorian Holiday Family Activity kit and shop the store.



Incessant Hum: Beethoven 2020

Saturday, December 19, 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 20, 2 p.m.

In honor of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the Boulder Chamber Players commissioned an intriguing theatrical-musical event: Incessant Hum: Beethoven 2020, featuring the later works, which were composed after Beethoven became deaf. Artistic director Barbara Hamilton enlisted the aid of award-winning actor-director Mare Trevathan and playwright Jeffrey Neuman, himself profoundly hearing impaired, to create the piece. The task was daunting, Neuman says, “because I wanted to serve Beethoven well — both the music and the man — and because I’d never really written about hearing loss, a subject that seemed a bit too close to home.” The result features acclaimed actors Chris Kendall as Beethoven and Chelsea Frye as Elise — a name familiar to every piano student who ever attempted Beethoven’s lyrical Fur Elise (Bagatelle No. 25 in A Minor). The stream is $25 for families, $10 for individuals and $5 students/unepmployed; sign up at Coloradochamberplayers.org.

Bite Size: A Book Launch with BookBar Press

Saturday, December 19, 7 p.m.

Back in 2018, the BookBar hosted Bite Size, a series of five micro-plays presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’s Off-Center. Ensconced throughout different niches within the store, the immersive walkabout of ten-minute plays with bookish themes was curated by Meridith Grundei and Off-Center’s Charlie Miller, who employed local playwrights, directors and actors. Now it’s also a book — Bite Size: An Anthology of Micro Theatre, the first publication from BookBar’s new in-house press, which launches on Zoom with a free virtual panel discussion including Grundei and several playwrights. Find more details here.

A Child's Christmas in Wales

Sunday, December 20, 5 p.m.

Visionbox Studio Theatre presents a one-night-only virtual performance of A Child’s Christmas in Wales by Dylan Thomas, performed by Broadway actor/singer William Youmans with Dwayne Carrrington, Isabelle Fries, Violet Gorsuch and Carlo Rincon; it's directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon. Tickets are $250, or you can become a Visionbox member for $20 a month; find out more here.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Through Sunday, December 20, 11:55 p.m.

Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher has taken a fresh look at Robert Louis Stevenson's horror story about the kindly and courteous doctor who morphs into a murderous killer after experimenting with various tinctures and powders in his own lab. His version, according to one reviewer, is "true to Stevenson but hipper, sexier and more intense"; another calls it "a dark and disturbing story liberally peppered with humor.” Sounds like a soul-shuddering good time, with a touch of bitter to offset all those holiday sugarplums. Presented by the Colorado Springs Ensemble Theatre, it's available through the weekend; tickets cost $25 or pay what you will, with a minimum of $5. Sign up at springsensembletheatre.org.

Discount Ghost Stories: Colorado

Monday, December 21, 7 p.m.

On the winter solstice, the longest night of the year, gather with the ghosts to celebrate composer/lyricist Alexander Sage Oyen’s folk rock, neo-Broadway concept album, Discount Ghost Stories: Colorado, which was a smash Local Theatre Company production last year. This listening room is virtual, but still an extravaganza of music, games and ghoulish delights. The event is a benefit for the Local Love Fund, with a suggested donation of $20; sign up at Eventbrite.



and bonus options for any time, ticketed entertainment through the end of the year:

The Music of Black Nativity

Through December 31, daily

The Aurora Fox’s traditional staging of Black Nativity, a retelling of the Bible story that's based on the works of Langston Hughes, was originally planned as a live performance — before rising COVID numbers again shut the theater’s doors. In no time, the play was retrofitted as a virtual holiday concert, with a colorful multimedia set conceived and created in days. It streams nightly through the end of the year, and household tickets are $20; get them here.

Zotto: A Supernatural Immersive Adventure

Through December 31, 24 hours a day

Start at Pacific Mercantile, Sakura Square, 1925 Lawrence Street (also virtual)

Here’s a COVID-safe immersive experience with staying power: Zotto, the product of a crew of local visual artists, voice actors, dancers, musicians and sound designers, was created under the aegis of the Japanese Arts Network. Zotto rolls out in chapters and on two platforms — one you navigate in your car, and the other a completely virtual album on Bandcamp. The cross-cultural journey blends Japanese folklore and the less-than-perfect history of our city as experienced by minorities and the disenfranchised, all enhanced by audio and video tracks, interactive stops, and cues received by mail. Either option costs $25; learn more and register in advance here.



The Twelve Dates of Christmas

Through January 3

Ginna Hoben’s one-woman, ninety-minute play is fun, flirty, moving but not saccharine, and a refreshing change from most holiday fare. This Miners Alley production stars Denver’s charming and talented Candace Joice and is directed by the equally talented — and charming — Kate Gleason. The protagonist, Mary, is happily engaged and spending the holidays at her parents’ house in Ohio when, purely by accident, she sees her fiancé, who couldn’t come home with her, kissing another woman on television during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Having dumped him and returned to New York, she embarks on a series of painful and difficult dates. Does she find love? Apparently she does, but not necessarily where you’d expect it. Available on demand now; tickets are $18.95 here.

CU Holiday Festival

Through January 4

Bringing together faculty and students from the College of Music, CU’s Holiday Festival has been a tradition for decades. This year the music, comprising holiday favorites and classical pieces recorded over the course of the fall semester, is virtual. But it still promises to bring the joy of the season to your home, where you can listen seated by the fire, wrapping gifts or entertaining the children. Tickets are $20 for individuals, $40 for a household, and $80 for a group; get yours here.



