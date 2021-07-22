Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Summer is speeding by. It's it about time you grabbed some tickets...and some fun? There's plenty to do and see this weekend in Denver, where you can go on a beer quest, catch a revisioned Romeo and Juliet, and exercise with baby goats.

Here are ten great ticketed events in and around town this weekend (and don't miss our list of free events here):

Boulder Arts Outdoors

Thursday, July 22, 6 to 8 p.m., and every Thursday through August 26

Glen Huntington Bandshell, Central Park, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder

Thursday evenings along Boulder Creek will be a little more inviting this summer, when Boulder Arts Outdoors presents revolving circus of live music, physical theater and dance performance at the Boulder Bandshell. Every Thursday through the end of August, five performance groups will share the stage, beginning on July 22 with samba dance and music by Bateria Alegria and Bella Diva, contemporary dance by RedLine resident Edgar L. Page and Feel the Movement, folk duo By the Lee, juggler Peter Davison and Chicano funk band Los Mocochetes. That’s a lot of entertainment for only $20; get tickets and info at Eventbrite.

Beer Quest

Thursday, July 22; Friday, July 23; Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25; starting at 6:30 p.m.

1601 Welton Street

Colorado creative Ryan Foo is back again for more fun and games, Denver style — this time with a sword-sorcery-and-stout (or pale ale, or lager, or whatever your beer-loving little gamer heart might crave to wet your whistle) theme. He’s teamed up with Denver’s Rainbow Militia, which brings its own sense of circus arts to the endeavor, and the result is Beer Quest, an immersive and exploratory world filled with games, riddles, puzzles...and beer. Grab four to six of your most capable friends to aid Drinkledore in a quest to save his beloved friend, Sheila the dragon, as their 2D Pixel world collides with ours. Get timed tickets, $35 to $45 per person (21+ only, and beer is included), here, and plan on sticking around to drink in the Champions Beergarden until midnight.

The Capulet Ball

Thursday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue

Chances are good that you’ve never seen Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet unfold in interdisciplinary and interactive style, but that’s how Visionbox Ensemble will be running the show at The Capulet Ball. Along with Visionbox's view of the world’s best-known star-crossed lovers, the evening will include food and drink by Tim Taylor, live music by David Marais and Tim Barrier, immersive design by Philip Baldwin, and a special guest performance by Queen City Sketch, a new comedy group celebrating women's voices. Tickets are $30 to $60; reserve yours and learn more here.

Paranormal Cirque '21 Tour

Thursday, July 22, through August 1

Town Center at Aurora, 14200 East Alameda Avenue

The Florida-based Cirque Italia is bringing its red-and-black circus tent and something completely different to the Aurora Town Center: The Paranormal Cirque '21 Tour, a darker-than-average cirque performance that unravels like your worst nightmare — but is much more fun, with fabulous acrobatics, freaky characters and circus skills. Children under thirteen will not be admitted, which should give you an idea of how much fun this could be. Tickets range from $10 to $50; get yours and find more info here.

Either Way With Max Davidson and Scotty Wiese

Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.

Soiled Dove, 7401 East First Avenue

Max Davidson and Scotty Wiese are only 21, but the two native Denverites (East High class of 208) are experienced magicians who will return to the Soiled Dove this weekend. (They sold out the place in July 2019.) After performing dozens of virtual shows during the pandemic, they've created a new production that abandons the “classics” of magic and challenges existing perceptions of reality through mind-bending illusions where the outcome is determined by the audience. Tickets are $35 to $45; get them here.

Colorado Homegrown

Saturday, July 24, 3 to 11 p.m.

Greek Theater, Civic Center Park

Colorado Homegrown is a one-day festival bringing together locally sourced music, food and culture, and celebrating the artists who create and continue to evolve in Colorado. The lineup includes hometown heroes Kid Astronaut, Corsicana, Zach Heckendorf, The Original iLLs, Major Super, DJ Highline and Jacoby. Admission is free; Tickets are $20: find out more here.

Las Noches de Frida Dinner Series, Night One: Feminism

Saturday, July 24, 5 to 8 p.m.

Rise Westwood, 3742 Morrison Road

Westwood’s Las Noches de Frida dinner series kicks off Saturday; each of the four evenings are designed to honor the spirit of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The debut dinner on July 24 will begin with drinks and appetizers, as well as a folklorico dance performance by El Sangre de Mexico in the plaza, followed by a keynote by community leader and feminist Christina Aguilar. Then patrons can stuff themselves silly on a magnificent home-cooked meal of traditional dishes by the women of the resident Mujeres Emprendedoras Cooperative. Dinners will continue weekly through August 14, find tickets, reserve seats and learn more here.

RiNo Showcase

Sunday, July 25, noon to 10 p.m.

Number Thirty-Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

The RiNo Showcase aims to bring some extra cred to the RiNo neighborhood with a crew of favorite Colorado musicians and a display of work by more than fifty Denver artists and artisans — who keep 100 percent of their earnings at the show. The party goes down at Number Thirty-Eight, Westword’s Best New Venue for 2021. Admission is $20, and helps pay the musicians. A good deal, a great venue and great art — what more could you ask for on chill Sunday? Find details and tickets here.

Sunset Baby Goat Yoga

Sunday, July 25, 7 to 8 p.m.

Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street

Enjoy this historic spot as well as the irresistible charm of baby Nigerian goats as you flex and flow with the herd. Hosted by Refresh Studios yoga, the session is $30; register here.

Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love

Monday, July 26, through August 1, online

Theater 29 continues its online offering with Communications Solutions: A Story of Extravagant Love — an immersive, tale of upper-management intrigue and corporate coercion that unravels via social media, email, USPS and in virtual and visceral reality at Theater 29. Written and created by Tami Canaday, Lisa Wagner Erickson, Ellen K. Graham and Shane Rodriguez, the multi-platform experience unfolds as an anonymous entity releases a cavalcade of damning documents, clandestine voicemails and alarming images on Facebook, Instagram and email. The first missive will appear on July 26, and the scandal culminates with a top-secret image appearing in a subversive storefront window-reveal at Theater 29 on August 1. Audience members can choose to experience the virtual portions of the story via email, Facebook, Instagram or all three; they will also receive information about witnessing the final subversive storefront reveal in-person and online. Intrigued? Tickets are $20 per household; register and learn more here.



