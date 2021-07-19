Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

These could be the dog days of summer, but there are plenty of reasons to get up and get out on the town, including the return of Sunset Cinema, now at Sculpture Park.

Keep reading for ten of the best free events in Denver this week:

Making Safer Theatre Spaces

Monday, July 19, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (mixer at 6:30 p.m.), online

Colorado Theatre Guild, in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Artists' Safety Alliance, hosts a discussion on the updated Community Standards for Theatre — a document inspired by the #NotInOurHouse movement in Chicago that offers guidelines for theatre companies on how to create safer work spaces while challenging the status quo. The talk will be moderated by Tamara Meneghini (University of Colorado Boulder), with panelists Connie Lane, Kelsea Sibold, Wessie Simmons (CU Boulder) and Amanda Berg Wilson (The catamounts). Log on early for a virtual mixer with the Colorado Theatre Guild; sign up here.

Civic Center Eats and Bar Civic

Tuesday, July 20, Wednesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Civic Center Eats is back, in a slightly reconfigured format — fewer trucks, but much longer hours. In fact, at 4 p.m. each afternoon, the event is morphing into Bar Civic, a gathering at the north end of the park by the Seal Pond with music and general merriment. Take a stroll through the park to see the results of the Black Love Mural Festival, then buy yourself a cocktail (cards only). The bar will be open until 10; find out more here.

EXPAND Simphiwe Ndzube, "Assertion of Will." DAM

Mindful Looking Online With the Denver Art Museum

Tuesday, July 20, 1 to 1:45 pm, online

Slow down and spend time with a single work of art from the Denver Art Museum: Venture into Simphiwe Ndzube’s imaginative “Pink Universe,” with a closer look at the contemporary South African artist’s mixed-media work “Assertion of Will.” Find out more here.

Phil Weiser: Repairing Our Democratic Institutions

Tuesday, July 20, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower Chapel, 293 Roslyn Street

The Lowry Speaker Series returns with a talk by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. Before he was elected in 2018, Weiser served as dean of the University of Colorado School of Law; he had previously served in the Obama and Clinton administrations, including as Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General under Barack Obama. He also clerked for U.S. Supreme Court justices Byron White and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The talk is free, and reservations are suggested here; it will also be streamed online.

Sunset Cinema at Sculpture Park: Coco

Tuesday, July 20, 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.)

Sculpture Park, Denver Performing Arts Complex

Sunset Cinema is back, and moving to Sculpture Park! The debut movie is Coco, Disney/Pixar's charming animated film; before the movie, catch a dance performance by ArtistiCO to music by Mariachi Sol De Mi Tierra. The evening is free; food trucks Chivis Tacos, Birdies #44 and the All Beef Hot Dog Stand will be on hand. Bring chairs, blankets and friends; register here.

Historic Home Roundup

Tuesday, July 20, 7 to 8:30 p.m., online

Historic Home Maintenance Tour

Wednesday, July 21, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.

2830 Lawrence Street

If you’ve ever contemplated buying a historic home in Denver, or already have and want to know how much you can change the structure, Historic Denver has a workshop for you. Start with an online session and get some answers from both a construction company and experienced homeowners who’ve been through the process; then learn how to track down changes made to a landmark in the past. At the end of the program, you can get more specific with an expert during breakout sessions. The next morning, stroll through Curtis Park, taking note of maintenance issues in old homes and hear how to deal with them. Both events are free, but donations are welcome; register in advance here.

Digital Earth: The Earth as Art

Wednesday, July 21, 7 to 8 p.m., online

Nature creates intricate patterns and stunning designs, as the forces of heat, water and air shape the Earth in unexpected ways. Have you seen Earth’s “belly button”? Can you imagine a place where desert dunes hit both rivers and the sea? View these masterpieces of natural phenomenon with Ka Chun Yu, curator of space science, and Bob Raynolds, research associate, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Register here.

The Narrators Denver: Countdown

Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m.

Buntport Theater parking lot, 717 Lipan Street

Denver’s storytelling culture has grown in many directions since comedian Andrew Orvedahl founded the Narrators more than ten years ago, but regardless of who’s hosting and who’s on the bill, this program is still the top of the heap. After a long year of mostly online shows, the standup-heavy Narrators cast for July 2021—Christie Buchele, Colleen Leggett, Ben Roy and Troy Walker, with host Ron Doyle — will finally be stepping out live before an in-person audience in Buntport Theater’s parking lot. There’s no charge if you bring your own seating (or pay $5 to borrow a chair); donations accepted. RSVP and learn more here.

Phil Goodstein Book Event: The Denver That Is No More: The Story of the City’s Demolished Landmarks

Friday July 23, 7 p.m.

Denver Bookbinding Company, 1401 West 47th Avenue

Self-made Denver historian Phil Goodstein seems to have a love/hate relationship with his hometown, but it’s all in the interest of leaving no stone, good or bad, unturned in the telling. The latest in a line of more than twenty Denver history sagas, The Denver That Is No More: The Story of the City’s Demolished Landmarks, is a love story for buildings demolished and neighborhoods left unrecognizable by developments. Hear Goodstein expand on his arguments and buy signed copies at Denver Bookbinding; RSVP and find details at Eventbrite.

DEATH HORSE 17: Elle Nash, Stella Corso, Gion Davis

Saturday, July 24, 6 p.m.

952 Mariposa Street

Like so many other cultural events, the nomadic Denver poetry-reading platform DEATH HORSE is back, making its return in poet, garage-gallery curator and librarian Sommer Browning’s backyard. Guests Stella Corso (Tantrum), poet Gion Davis and Elle Nash (Nudes) will read beginning at 7 p.m. after an hour of noshing, drinking and connecting in person. Learn more about the authors here.



Know of a great event in town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.