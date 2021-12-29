More Things to Do Before 2022 in Denver

See our list of twenty free things to do here, and keep reading for events all worth the price of admission:
The Grawlix Saves The World Live Podcast Recording
Thursday, December 30, 8 to 10 p.m.
Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street
The hilarious trio of Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy, better known as the Grawlix, have been slinging comedy as a team for more than a decade, including three years astray in Hollywood making the series Those Who Can’t for truTV (now streaming on HBO Max). But it’s great to have them back home (at least when they’re not on the road), with monthly final-Friday gigs at the Bug. They’ll end the year with a live-on-stage Thursday-night recording of their self-help podcast The Grawlix Saves the World. Tickets are $15 here; check out past episodes here.
Noon Year’s Eve
Friday, December 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Boondocks Food & Fun Parker, 18706 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
Boondocks Food & Fun Northglenn, 11425 Community Center Drive, Northglenn
Here’s how to wear out that certain age group of older grade-school kids on New Year’s Eve day so that you can safely celebrate at night: Three hours at Boondocks, in Parker or Northglenn, with an unlimited three-hour pass to wreak havoc riding go-karts, bowling, playing laser tag and climbing ropes. That’s the $30 Noon Year’s Eve package at either location, with noisemakers and hats for a noon balloon drop and a bubble-wrap stomp thrown in for fun. Reserve tickets and learn more here.
Skate the Lake: New Year's Eve Party and Laser Show
Friday, December 31, 3 to 8 p.m.
Evergreen Lake House Center, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen
If you’ve never skated Evergreen Lake, take this one off your bucket list on the last evening of 2021 (weather permitting) at the all-ages, alcohol-free Skate the Lake party, a longtime tradition in the foothills enclave. Bring your own skates or rent some while supplies last, and chow down at local food trucks; other activities include a movie in a heated tent, a laser show at 7 p.m. and warm-up ops at a fire pit with roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate in hand. Reserve tickets, $25 for ages six and up, here; free parking and shuttles to the lake are available at Stagecoach Park and the Wulf Recreation Center.
Studio 54 Soiree: Denver NYE 2022—“The Happenings”
Friday, December 31, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Boulevard
Zoom back to the ’70s on New Year’s Eve at the Forney Museum, where you can pick and choose your time-traveling vehicle — or at least take a selfie leaning on one. As far as attire goes, an anachronistic Halston gown or Diane von Furstenberg number should match the Studio 54 Soiree’s theme, even if the silent disco doesn’t. Be ready for artsy immersive surprises at every turn in the transportation museum. Tickets range from $20 to $495; get them while you can at Eventbrite.
Blacklight Goat Yoga
Saturday, January 1, 5 to 6 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
Goat Yoga hosted by Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga is a regular occurrence at Four Mile Historic Park, but it’s generally the regular kind, with adorable Nigerian goat kids gamboling over and around you as you go through your poses. But on New Year’s Day, expect a groundbreaking round of positively psychedelic glow-in-the-dark Blacklight Goat Yoga, enhanced by fluorescent clothing and body paint. Even the goats will be dressed up in special costumes. Bring a camera! Sign up for $25 at Eventbrite and let your freak flag fly.
Plan ahead:
Nights in the Adulti-Verse
Wednesdays, January 5 and 26, and February 2 and 23, 6 to 10 p.m.
Convergence Station, 1338 First Street
It didn’t take long for the folks at Denver’s Meow Wolf site, Convergence Station, to realize that grownups want the place to themselves once in a while. It's not PlayPlace, after all. So in a test, Meow Wolf Denver is hosting a series of alcohol-enhanced evenings free of hyped-up children running amok among the installations. Four Nights in the Adulti-Verse are scheduled for the first and last Wednesday evenings in January and February; if the concept catches on, it might continue after the trial period. Admission remains $35 to $45; buy tickets here.
