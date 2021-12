More Things to Do Before 2022 in Denver

Did you resolve to get out more in 2021? It's not too late to check that off your list. While Omicron is shutting down some activities around town, there are still entertaining options.See our list of twenty free things to do here , and keep reading for events all worth the price of admission:The hilarious trio of Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl and Ben Roy, better known as the Grawlix, have been slinging comedy as a team for more than a decade, including three years astray in Hollywood making the seriesfor truTV (now streaming on HBO Max). But it’s great to have them back home (at least when they’re not on the road), with monthly final-Friday gigs at the Bug. They’ll end the year with a live-on-stage Thursday-night recording of their self-help podcast Tickets are $15 here ; check out past episodes here Here’s how to wear out that certain age group of older grade-school kids on New Year’s Eve day so that you can safely celebrate at night: Three hours at Boondocks, in Parker or Northglenn, with an unlimited three-hour pass to wreak havoc riding go-karts, bowling, playing laser tag and climbing ropes. That’s the $30 Noon Year’s Eve package at either location, with noisemakers and hats for a noon balloon drop and a bubble-wrap stomp thrown in for fun. Reserve tickets and learn more here If you’ve never skated Evergreen Lake, take this one off your bucket list on the last evening of 2021 (weather permitting) at the all-ages, alcohol-free Skate the Lake party, a longtime tradition in the foothills enclave. Bring your own skates or rent some while supplies last, and chow down at local food trucks; other activities include a movie in a heated tent, a laser show at 7 p.m. and warm-up ops at a fire pit with roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate in hand. Reserve tickets, $25 for ages six and up, here ; free parking and shuttles to the lake are available at Stagecoach Park and the Wulf Recreation Center Zoom back to the ’70s on New Year’s Eve at the Forney Museum, where you can pick and choose your time-traveling vehicle — or at least take a selfie leaning on one. As far as attire goes, an anachronistic Halston gown or Diane von Furstenberg number should match the Studio 54 Soiree’s theme, even if the silent disco doesn’t. Be ready for artsy immersive surprises at every turn in the transportation museum. Tickets range from $20 to $495; get them while you can at Eventbrite Goat Yoga hosted by Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga is a regular occurrence at Four Mile Historic Park, but it’s generally the regular kind, with adorable Nigerian goat kids gamboling over and around you as you go through your poses. But on New Year’s Day, expect a groundbreaking round of positively psychedelic glow-in-the-dark Blacklight Goat Yoga, enhanced by fluorescent clothing and body paint. Even the goats will be dressed up in special costumes. Bring a camera! Sign up for $25 at Eventbrite and let your freak flag fly.It didn’t take long for the folks at Denver’s Meow Wolf site,, to realize that grownups want the place to themselves once in a while. It's not PlayPlace, after all. So in a test, Meow Wolf Denver is hosting a series of alcohol-enhanced evenings free of hyped-up children running amok among the installations. Four Nights in the Adulti-Verse are scheduled for the first and last Wednesday evenings in January and February; if the concept catches on, it might continue after the trial period. Admission remains $35 to $45; buy tickets here