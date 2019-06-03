 


T.J. Miller returns to Denver for two standup shows.
T.J. Miller Adds Second Denver Show

Kyle Harris | June 3, 2019 | 12:47pm
T.J. Miller has booked a second gig this summer at the Gothic Theatre. The comedian had previously announced a show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8; he'll now return for a second show at 10 p.m.

If you look at Miller's career, it's no surprise that he's able to pack a house. The Denver native boasts comedy specials on Comedy Central and HBO and roles in more than 25 films, including She's Out of My League, Emoji Movie, How to Train Your Dragon and Deadpool; television credits include a regular role on Silicon Valley.

But Miller has become a polarizing figure in the comedy world as of late. Once broadly regarded as the pride of Denver standup for boosting the local scene, he garnered criticism after the Daily Beast reported that he had physically and sexually assaulted his college girlfriend — an accusation that he denies.

Miller was also arrested in April 2018 for calling in a bomb threat from an Amtrak train, and he left Silicon Valley after season four. Fellow actor Alice Wetterlund described him as "a bully and petulant brat," reported The Wrap.

None of the scandals seem to have slowed Miller down, and some still champion him as upstanding guy.

"T.J. Miller is one of the most sought after comedians in the world, certainly the northern part of the western hemisphere," entertainment giant AEG said in a statement announcing his second show. "He has been diligently working to make people laugh for over fifteen years, and is driven by the altruistic mission statement that life is fundamentally tragic and the best thing he can do is provide an ephemeral escapism from that tragedy which permeates everyday life by doing comedy."

Miller's Denver shows take place at the Gothic Theatre at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday, August 8. Tickets are $35 to $60 and are on sale at AXS.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

