Tom Papa Wants You to Eat More Bread

Comedian Tom Papa – host of the Food Network's brand-new series Baked, which premiered September 3 – is a charming and knowledgeable guide to the nation's best bakeries. He's also recorded three standup specials, most recently 2016's Human Mule, and appeared in films such as Top Five, Behind the Candelabra and The Informant!, as well as shows like Inside Amy Schumer, The Marriage Ref and The Knick. He starred in an NBC sitcom and a Sirius XM podcast called Come to Papa, too.

Now Papa's back in Denver, and he's got a brand-new bag of jokes. To help celebrate one of the world's finest observational comics ahead of his weekend-long engagement at Comedy Works South from Thursday, September 27, through Saturday, September 29, Westword caught up with Papa via email to briefly discuss his new show, fail to acquire a recipe and confirm his fondness for Denver.

Westword: Your latest endeavor is the Food Network's Baked. What inspired your interest in the art of baking?