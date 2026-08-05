Got peaches? Try this pair of peachy recipes

We're in the final stretch of our summer campaign. Our goal is to raise $25,000 by August 9 to support the journalism our community relies on. Reader support is helping shape the future of local news.

Go to any farmers’ market, grocery store, or more than a few intersections around town, and you’ll see bags and crates of Palisade Peaches for sale at more than reasonable prices. The question is — what to do with all those peaches?

There’s no shame in eating them straight out of the bag. But for the more adventurous, follow the lead of the local chefs featuring peaches on their menus right now with these restaurant-worthy dishes using recipes directly from the kitchens of each.

Bon appetit!

The Bindery’s pickled spiced peaches

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

“We had some incredible Jersey peaches growing up, but the Colorado peach has stolen my heart,” admits Bindery chef/owner Linda Hampsten Fox. Here’s how to make the key component of her restaurant’s summer burrata dish:

Ingredients

4 pounds of peaches

4 c. sugar

1 c. white vinegar or apple cider vinegar

1 c. water

2 cloves

5 small cinnamon sticks

5 star anise

Directions

Wash and cut the peaches into halves. Remove the pits. Char the cut halves on a hot grill for a few minutes (optional). Boil all the other ingredients for 10 minutes, then let cool for five minutes. Place your peaches in a large glass jar or several jars. Pour over the warm brine. Leave at room temperature for 30 minutes and then refrigerate. Stored in the fridge, the peaches will last 10 to 14 days.

Cart-Driver’s peach marinade

advertisement advertisement

These zesty peaches are marinated in horseradish and honey. Cart-Driver

“Peaches are one of the most popular and beloved Colorado produce items — everyone knows and loves them,” affirms executive chef Jacob Thornton. Whip up what Cart-Driver uses to marinate the peaches in its panzanella and special summer pizza.

Ingredients

3 pounds of peaches

1/4 c. honey

1 tablespoon fresh-grated horseradish

Directions

Slice the peaches, leaving their skins on, and place them in a bowl. Mix together the honey and horseradish, then pour the blend over the peaches. Let sit for at least thirty minutes or ideally, overnight. Serve over chicken, as a salad dressing, drizzled on pizza or on top of ice cream.