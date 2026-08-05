Restaurants

Got peaches? Try this pair of peachy recipes

Because Palisade Peach season means more peaches than most of us know what to do with.
By Abigail BlissAugust 5, 2026
Pickled peaches and tomatoes served with burrata
Pickled spiced peaches complement the restaurant’s burrata Napoletano.

The Bindery
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Go to any farmers’ market, grocery store, or more than a few intersections around town, and you’ll see bags and crates of Palisade Peaches for sale at more than reasonable prices. The question is — what to do with all those peaches?

There’s no shame in eating them straight out of the bag. But for the more adventurous, follow the lead of the local chefs featuring peaches on their menus right now with these restaurant-worthy dishes using recipes directly from the kitchens of each.

Bon appetit!

The Bindery’s pickled spiced peaches

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“We had some incredible Jersey peaches growing up, but the Colorado peach has stolen my heart,” admits Bindery chef/owner Linda Hampsten Fox. Here’s how to make the key component of her restaurant’s summer burrata dish:

Ingredients
4 pounds of peaches
4 c. sugar
1 c. white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1 c. water
2 cloves
5 small cinnamon sticks
5 star anise

Directions
Wash and cut the peaches into halves. Remove the pits. Char the cut halves on a hot grill for a few minutes (optional). Boil all the other ingredients for 10 minutes, then let cool for five minutes. Place your peaches in a large glass jar or several jars. Pour over the warm brine. Leave at room temperature for 30 minutes and then refrigerate. Stored in the fridge, the peaches will last 10 to 14 days.

Cart-Driver’s peach marinade

Marinated peaches in a panzanella salad
These zesty peaches are marinated in horseradish and honey.

Cart-Driver

“Peaches are one of the most popular and beloved Colorado produce items — everyone knows and loves them,” affirms executive chef Jacob Thornton. Whip up what Cart-Driver uses to marinate the peaches in its panzanella and special summer pizza.

Ingredients
3 pounds of peaches
1/4 c. honey
1 tablespoon fresh-grated horseradish

Directions
Slice the peaches, leaving their skins on, and place them in a bowl. Mix together the honey and horseradish, then pour the blend over the peaches. Let sit for at least thirty minutes or ideally, overnight. Serve over chicken, as a salad dressing, drizzled on pizza or on top of ice cream.

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Abigail Bliss is a writer and digital marketer who founded her up-and-coming agency, Campsite Creative, in 2022. At heart, she’s a lover of adventure looking to blend work with her passions for hiking, skiing and exploring Colorado. She covers outdoor recreation for Westword, acts as the editor of Travel Lemming, and has been featured in numerous publications for her insights on must-have experiences.

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