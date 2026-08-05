Short and sweet: How to make the most of this summer’s Palisade peach season

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Palisade peaches are ripe for picking, and many chefs are putting Colorado’s favorite summer fruit to good use. But these dishes and drinks won’t be available for long. Due to above-average temperatures, the season is already past its peak.

“We’re a good, solid three weeks ahead. It’s the earliest harvest we’ve ever had on record,” says Chris Schmalz, managing partner of Clark Family Orchards. The seven-generation family farm is one of the largest in Palisade, and the town is on track to harvest around 30 million pounds of peaches this year. Despite the shorter season, Schmalz expects to harvest about 85% of his orchard’s best-ever yield, and affirms that there’s been no diminishment in size or quality.

But what is it that makes Palisade varieties superior to a standard commercial peach?

For one, the Grand Valley region has the perfect dry and sunny climate. Daytime temperatures near triple digits and cool weather at night allow the peaches to develop in size and juicy sweetness.

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Palisade will yield an estimated 30 million pounds of peaches this year. Colorado Proud

Additionally, while nearby Delta County saw significant crop loss from a late spring freeze, Palisade benefits from the “million-dollar breeze.” This wind carries warmer air down from the canyons, helping shield orchards in the valley from frost. The effect especially protects the Vinelands region of town, which is where Clark Family Orchards is located.

Harvest methods also set Palisade peaches apart. The common practice in Georgia and California is to pick peaches while still hard and green, then keep them in cold storage for an extended period. Not so in Palisade, according to Schmalz.

“We field-pick and pack, so they are in their all-natural state when they get in the box,” he says. “They will have some fuzz on them, but that’s because we don’t roll them across a line and put any waxes or preservative coatings over them.”

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He says peaches are stored cold overnight and on the road the next day, with many pallets bound for the Front Range.

From farmers markets to restaurant menus, Palisade peaches are now popping up everywhere. But Schmalz predicts that by late August, they’ll be in short supply. Here’s how to make the most of this summer’s limited season.

Peaches & greens

Peachy salad options are plentiful around town, though one of the most unique comes from Pig and Tiger, a modern Taiwanese restaurant in the Five Points neighborhood. This season, its dish combines peaches, arugula, pressed tofu, chrysanthemum greens and chili vinaigrette. Co-owner and chef Travis Masar notes, “The addition of peach cuts through the vinaigrette’s tartness and adds a refreshing note of sweetness that I think guests will love.”

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Peaches appear in La Rocca Rossa’s grilled stonefruit arugula salad. La Rocca Rossa

Chef Rand Packer, owner of Morrison’s La Rocca Rossa shares a similar sentiment regarding its plate of greens: “Palisade peaches provide the perfect sweetness and tang for this salad,” which features candied spiced walnuts, whipped ricotta and a citrusy strawberry-rhubarb emulsion. “By grilling the peaches, we caramelize them, which creates the perfect char and bite to balance the freshness of the arugula and the fattiness of the prosciutto.”

Smoky speck complements sweet peaches in this seasonal salad. Barolo Grill

Cured richness appears on a comparable salad at Barolo Grill in Cherry Creek, which pairs grilled peaches with smoky speck, fennel ricotta, local Esoterra Culinary Garden greens and a basil-peach vinaigrette. Urban Farmer, set across from Union Station, also matches sweet and savory flavors with its heirloom tomato and peach salad complemented by crispy pork rinds, whipped ricotta, romesco and Calabrian chile oil.

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Urban Farmer’s peach and heirloom tomato salad. Urban Farmer

Over in Capitol Hill, farm-to-table restaurant Potager is serving its own peach and heirloom tomato salad with cucumber, crisp lettuce, basil and buttermilk ranch. “Serving them raw allows the peaches to shine. Summertime cooking is all about simplicity, letting the ingredients really do the talking,” says co-owner Eileen Warthen.

Potager dresses its tomato and peach salad with buttermilk ranch. Potager

Similarly, Pasque inside the Populus hotel highlights raw and compressed peaches in its salad, with creamy stracciatella, sourdough croutons, basil, local tomatoes and a bright dressing created by straining fresh tomato juice through a cheesecloth, then emulsifying it with olive oil and peach vinegar. The sustainable kitchen then dehydrates and grinds the leftover tomato solids into a fine powder to finish the dish.

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Pasque repurposes scraps in making its local peach salad. Pasque

At the height of summer, ripe peaches and tomatoes are a perfect match, leading to no shortage of peach pizzas around town. The Bindery in LoHi emphasizes this trend, offering a burrata Napoletano with heirloom tomatoes, pickled peaches, cucamelon, crisp quinoa, sesame and vanilla oil. “We quickly grill the peaches and then pickle them with a spiced brine,” explains owner and chef Linda Hampsten Fox. “They really surprise most people and immediately, they ask for the recipe” — which she generously shares here.

Cart-Driver also hopes to inspire home cooks with its recipe; diners will find a burrata dish at its LoHi location, too. This panzanella salad combines horseradish and honey-marinated peaches with cherry tomatoes, croutons made from house focaccia, local greens, red onion, basil, aged balsamic and delicate Italian cheese. “Our guests have been loving the combination of flavors and textures this salad delivers,” affirms executive chef Jacob Thornton.

Peachy pizza

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This summer pizza features horseradish and honey-marinated peaches. Cart-Driver

Both Cart-Driver outposts, including the one in RiNo, are serving its popular summer pizza topped with brie, red onion, Calabrian chiles and the same zesty marinated peaches. The special is such a hit, the restaurants have been going through an average of 300 pounds of fruit a week.

Pizzeria Alberico serves its peaches on a Neapolitan-style crust. Casey Wilson

Curious how it compares to other peach pizzas around town? Boulder’s Pizzeria Alberico combines juicy peaches with creamy mozzarella and aged Grana, which offers a savory depth of flavor. Fresh basil adds peppery notes, while balsamic finishes the dish. “The result is a pizza that is sweet, savory, creamy and herbaceous,” affirms chef Alexandra Stuessi.

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Order this peach pizza Detroit or New York-style. Blue Pan

The metro area’s four Blue Pan locations also layer on flavor, baking Detroit-style pies with peaches, garlic and pickled red onions. They’re then topped with fresh fruit, candied walnuts, microbasil, balsamic reduction and optional Prosciutto di Parma.

Hot honey tops this pizza featuring peaches and bacon. Johnny Bechamel’s

Homegrown Tap & Dough, another Colorado-born chain, delivers a kick of spice with its version featuring jalapeños and hot honey alongside peaches, ricotta and mozzarella. Guests to Johnny Bechamel’s in the Speer neighborhood will discover a similar hot honey-infused special made with garlic bechamel, mozzarella, ricotta, sweet peaches and salty bacon.

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Peaches & protiens

The current three-course menu from Nocturne starts with peach-glazed pork belly. Nocturne

Peach-glazed pork belly welcomes guests dining at Nocturne, a jazz supper club in RiNo. The course is paired with a peach and piquillo pepper salad, as well as fried calamari. Mercantile inside Union Station also pairs peaches with seafood, offering a grilled sea bass garnished with a peach and heirloom tomato relish, black olives, fregola, tomato coulis and basil.

A peach and heirloom tomato relish tops this grilled sea bass dish. Mercantile

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In LoHi, Root Down also dices up a peach relish, but matches the fruit with jalapeños, red onion, cilantro, lime and honey. Chef Hannah Elkins notes, “The sweet and spicy pairing is a perfect complement to the smoky flavor and richness of the demi-glace,” which she seasons with chipotle spice. These components and crispy tobacco onions crown its hanger steak. Pair this entrée with the cheesy grits topped with grilled peaches and brown butter peperonata.

Root Down pairs a house-smoked hanger steak with peach-jalapeño relish. Root Down

Peach desserts

“I think I share the same sentiment with many other chefs that peach season is my favorite time of the year,” says BearLeek co-owner and chef Rema Maaliki, who sources the RiNo restaurant’s peaches from Clark Family Orchards. To celebrate this summer’s harvest, she’s created a pound cake with peach purée mixed into its batter. A chunky peach compote tops the slice, as does a creamy and tart labneh that balances its sweetness.

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Order the semifreddo from Tavernetta for dessert. Casey Wilson

Similarly, yogurt is incorporated into the semifreddo at downtown’s Tavernetta. Married with peaches and fresh basil, its presentation is almost too pretty to eat. Darlene’s Ice Cream is also serving cool treats, like its peach verbena sorbet and ice cream with peach coulis swirl. On the weekends, the Aurora shop offers Palisade peach pop-tarts, too.

Sample both the peach verbena sorbet (top) and peach ice cream. Darlene’s Ice Cream

Those with a sweet tooth will equally want to sample the peach pop-tarts from La Fillette, which feature a drizzle of vanilla glaze. This bakery in the Montclair neighborhood is also offering peach tarts brimming with diplomat cream, along with cream-cheese filled peach danishes. In Platt Park, Reunion Bakery crafts its danish with orange-almond cream, peaches macerated in orange blossom water and a roasted pistachio finish.

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La Fillette is offering danishes among other peachy pastries. La Fillette

Head to either Wash Park or Berkeley for the August special at Legacy Pie Co. Available in 10-inch and mini sizes, its Palisade peach pie features an all-butter crust and a delicious oat crumble. Pre-ordering online is encouraged, as these summer slices are sure to go fast.

Olive & Finch also has a new month-long indulgence: a peach mille-feuille featuring delicate puff pastry, layers of luscious cream and fresh peaches. Additionally, the bar locations of this homegrown chain are pouring a Palisade peach white sangria by the glass and carafe.

The peach mille-feuille from Olive & Finch will be available through August. Olive & Finch

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Drink your peaches

Peach Crease Club in Elyria-Swansea is offering a seasonal cocktail made with hazelnut gin and house syrup which combines peaches and dukkah, a warm and nutty spice blend. Acidified sweet potato juice and the bar’s house riesling rounds out the beverage, which can also be ordered without alcohol.

Another refreshing sip is available from the lounge at the St Julien Hotel in Boulder, which serves a ginger-peach margarita complete with a Tajín rim. Meanwhile, the Moxycello tasting room in Littleton pairs ginger and peach flavors with whiskey, lemon and black walnut bitters in its Western Slope cocktail.

Using frozen local fruit, this craft brew is available year-round. Breckenridge Brewery

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Local peach beers add to the mix, with none more famous than the Palisade Peach Wheat from Breckenridge Brewery. Having a soft body, subtle grain character and fruit-forward flavor, this popular ale is available from the spacious Littleton location and several metro area retailers.

Sip a peach matcha latte at weekend farmers markets. Mako Matcha

Finally, while wandering the Cherry Creek market on Saturdays and the Highlands farmers market on Sundays, look out for Mako Matcha. Its peach matcha latte layers housemade fruit jam, guests choice of oat or organic whole milk and ceremonial-grade matcha sourced directly from Japan. Park Pass Coffee serves a similar matcha latte with peach cold foam at six farmers markets around town.