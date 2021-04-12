Every 4/20 Event in Denver, In-Person and Online

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

If 4/20 was in June instead of April, we'd probably have more range to celebrate as life after a pandemic slowly returns. There's still plenty of action going on around town this week and next, though, with a range of private smoke sessions and parties, parking lot celebrations, pot-friendly classes and celebrity streaming events all in the name of the world's favorite cannabis holiday.

Find every 4/20 event in the Denver area below.



Tetra's 4/20 Celebration

Thursday, April 15, through Wednesday, April 21

Tetra 9 Private Lounge

3039 Walnut Street

Private cannabis lounge Tetra 9 is celebrating a week of 4/20 fun, hosting live music, joint-rolling showcases, a toking challenge and more. General admission, judging passes and VIP options are all available, but first you must become a member of the private club (daily memberships are available). Sign up at tetralounge.com (21+) and buy 4/20 passes at eventbrite.com.

Spliff Film Fest

Friday, April 16, through Sunday, April 24

Keep the TV on all throughout 4/20 week during the Spliff Film Fest, a nine-day online film festival for filmmakers and animators to showcase original shorts that examine cannabis and its impact on humanity. Tickets to the Spliff Film Fest start at $20, with VIP sessions with filmmakers also available. Find out more information and check out the lineup at splifffilmfest.com.

Lit Nic 4/20 Kickoff

Saturday, April 17, through Tuesday, April 20

Villa Parker

10750 South Pine Drive, Parker

Private cigar kits, live music, brunch, an adults-only bounce house — what else do you need? Hosted by Kookies in Tea, the mutli-day event starts with a day party in the park with DJ Stretch on Saturday, followed by brunch and a private screening of Thunder Force on Sunday, and a day off on Monday. But on Tuesday, you can hit up a private 4/20 mansion party with comedian Ms. Boomarang. Tickets (21+) start at $75 per person at 2gluxe.com.

Smoke & Stroke

Sunday, April 18, 8 to 11 p.m.

Puffs & Stuff

1331 East Colfax Avenue, #101

Create a 4/20 masterpiece during Smoke & Stroke's pot-friendly class. Each $50 ticket (21+) includes a canvas and a 4/20 swag bag. Find out more at evenbrite.com or by calling Puffs & Stuff at 720-390-7675.

Cannival

Tuesday, April 20, 11 a.m.

I Bar Ranch

850 County Road 49, Gunnison

This all-day festival will feature live music, food, drinks, art and the freedom to enjoy cannabis — and although it probably won't be hard to procure some there, it's probably smart to bring your own. Tickets (21+) to the private event start at $25, with overnight camping passes available for an additional $15. Find out more on Eventbrite, or by calling the I Bar Ranch at 970-209-9796.

Black Cannabis Equity Initiative Talk

Monday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Black Cannabis Equity Initiative and Minorities for Medical Marijuana are hosting a five-hour chat

with concerned cannabis stakeholders, regulators, industry leaders and elected officials across the country, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Georgia congressman Kwanza Hall. Register to tune in with Zoom; find out more at bcei-colorado.net.

420 Earth Expo

Tuesday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

OH Zone

2020 Kipling Street, Lakewood

4/20 isn't the only holiday on April 20. Earth Day deserves some shine, too, and OH Zone is celebrating both all day. The venue is bringing in herbalist Brigitte Mars and hemp-foods maker Herban Kitchen for individual demonstrations, as well as hosting live music, a morning 4/20 yoga session, brunch and dinner. Tickets (21+) for morning, afternoon and evening sessions are available from $42 to $62, as well as all-day passes for $82 and virtual tickets for $22 at eventbrite.com. Call OH Zone at 720-418-8663 to learn more.

4/20 With Snoop Dogg and Weedmaps

Tuesday, April 20, 2 p.m.

Hosted by everyone's favorite pothead, Snoop Dogg, this virtual concert and 4/20 celebration features performances by Snoop (who will debut a new album during the show), A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy, Jhené Aiko, Rebelution’s Eric Rachmany, Berner, TOKiMONSTA, Ms. Pat, Bam Marley and more. There will also be a live cypher with Taylor Gang, cannabis cooking session with Mike Tyson, Too $hort, Jaleel White and chef Nikki Steward, and an activism session with the Last Prisoner Project. Sign up to get more information as it's released at weedmaps.com/wm-420.

EXPAND Jacqueline Collins

4/20 Party and Raffle

Tuesday, April 20, 3 to 7 p.m.

Tokerz Head Shop

12101 East Iliff Avenue, Unit D, Aurora

Hang out all afternoon at Tokerz Head Shop, where Dr. Dabber is sponsoring rig giveaways and performances from Chayne Clouds, Dre Elebate, DJ Cos, Sinaloa Class and Big Drop Sota. Find out more by calling the store at 303-751-6516 or going to stayhappening.com/e/420-party-and-raffles-live-music-and-food-E2ISTIH38HV.

It's Cool to Be Kind With Melissa Etheridge

Tuesday, April 20, 4 to 6 p.m.

This online 4/20 party with Melissa Etheridge will feature live performances from the singer-songwriter extraordinaire and her friends, with Etheridge performing 4/20-influenced covers and her own tunes. Buy tickets and learn more about how to watch the virtual show at www.etheridgetv.com.

Doug Benson's Comedy Sesh

Tuesday, April 20, 5:20 p.m.

Doug Benson had planned a 4/20 set in Denver last year, but then postponed the gig to a 4/20 show in 2021, which was canceled as the pandemic continued. In the meantime he's jumped online, hosting an after-hours session on April 20 with RushTix, featuring live standup from Doug and his buddies, as well as game shows and a Q&A. Tickets to the virtual show are $10 at rushtix.com/events/doug-sesh.

Mason Jar Unpacked Volume #3

Tuesday, April 20, 7 to 8 p.m.

Typically hosted at rural and artsy locations around Denver and the Front Range, Mason Jar serves three-course meals from local chefs while diners light up joints and enjoy an edible or two with their food. During the pandemic, however, Mason Jar has gone online and is joining the 4/20 fun. The upcoming round features food from The Butcher and The Blonde, craft beer from WeldWerks Brewing Co. and cannabis products curated at Lova Cannabis Co. dispensary. Tickets (21+) range from $49 to $99, depending on the package, with products picked up by viewers before the show. Learn more and register at tickettailor.com/events/masonjareventgroup.

4/20 Yoga

Tuesday, April 20, 7 to 9 p.m.

910 16th Street Mall, # 1200

Have a stressful day of work ahead of you on 4/20? Instructor Jordan Gibbons will lead a cannabis-friendly vinyasa yoga class before the evening is over, with a munchies and drinks session to follow. Bring your own cannabis, mat and water, and buy tickets (21+) for $35 at eventbrite.com.

Carbon and Cannabis

Thursday, April 22, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Cannabis Certification Council, this online discussion series will cover the carbon output of commercial cannabis, with speakers from the agricultural and cannabis industries, as well as the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Register to attend the virtual chat at emamo.com/org/cannabis-certification-council.

Stories in Color 4/20 Dinner

Thursday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Zomo

3457 South Broadway, Englewood

This new dinner series, hosted by chef Harold Sims, merges oral storytelling and food, with four different speakers from the cannabis world who will each share their stories as Simms serves four dishes matching their experiences. Learn more about Simms and RSVP for dinner at ourstoriesincolor.com; tickets are $75 for one, $140 for two.