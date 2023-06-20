Ask a Stoner: New, Fun Cannabis Strains This Summer

Dear Stoner: What are some fun, hot strains to look for this summer? I'm ready to try something new!
Larry O.
Dear Larry: Colorado dispensaries update their offerings frequently, and growers love pumping out new and modern strains. Daytime highs are what we chase during the summer, though, so let's focus on those. Rotten Rozay is a relatively new strain to Denver that I've enjoyed during the daytime, both because of the uplifting high and the overripe fruit flavor. Dante's Inferno is another very hot strain right now, thanks to candy terps and impressive potency — but go easy on that one, or you'll be high-strung and headless.
Point Break and Tally Mon are two popular modern strains, particularly among hash heads. Both have flavor profiles that remind me of fruit salad, and the effects are great for a post-work session with longer daylight hours in mind. Super Boof's run in Colorado is pretty young, too, and worth experiencing on top of a mountain if you like funky strains. If I may jump outside of your parameters, though, I'd suggest a return to Sour Diesel. Talented growers at Meraki and Single Source are bringing the timeless strain back to the forefront, and its energetic high and classic flavors are perfect for summer hijinks.
Send questions to [email protected]