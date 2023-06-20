Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: New, Fun Cannabis Strains This Summer

June 20, 2023 6:31AM

Cartoon stoner smokes a joint
Westword
Dear Stoner: What are some fun, hot strains to look for this summer? I'm ready to try something new!
Larry O.

Dear Larry: Colorado dispensaries update their offerings frequently, and growers love pumping out new and modern strains. Daytime highs are what we chase during the summer, though, so let's focus on those. Rotten Rozay is a relatively new strain to Denver that I've enjoyed during the daytime, both because of the uplifting high and the overripe fruit flavor. Dante's Inferno is another very hot strain right now, thanks to candy terps and impressive potency — but go easy on that one, or you'll be high-strung and headless.
click to enlarge Dante's Inferno mile high dave cut
The Mile High Dave Cut of Dante's Inferno.
Courtesy of Dave Crawford
Point Break and Tally Mon are two popular modern strains, particularly among hash heads. Both have flavor profiles that remind me of fruit salad, and the effects are great for a post-work session with longer daylight hours in mind. Super Boof's run in Colorado is pretty young, too, and worth experiencing on top of a mountain if you like funky strains. If I may jump outside of your parameters, though, I'd suggest a return to Sour Diesel. Talented growers at Meraki and Single Source are bringing the timeless strain back to the forefront, and its energetic high and classic flavors are perfect for summer hijinks.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation