Why Colorado Tokers Love Rotten Rozay

Rosé may have peaked a couple of summers ago, but the wine certainly isn't going anywhere. With any luck, Rotten Rozay will be able to say the same after the run it's now enjoying at Colorado dispensaries, because the high on this fruity, funky wonder is worth chasing.
A mix of GMO and Rozay (part of the Zkittlez family tree), Rotten Rozay doesn't sound like a combination made for flavor. GMO is gassy, herbal and savory, while Zkittlez helped usher in the current candy era of cannabis. On the surface, Rotten Rozay sounds like fruit gummies and stewed onions mixed in a blender, but the result is a win for anyone who appreciates the funk — as long as you can handle the high.
Rotten Rozay has more in common with rosé and sangria than fruity sensory qualities. The strain's effects are a roller coaster the first time, and hydration is essential to get through it in one piece. I always get a burst of mental euphoria and creativity, but that's accompanied by Droopy Dog eyes and quickly followed by body relaxation. The mental spark and ensuing physical effects create a mismatch for new users or those who mistakenly toke Rotten Rozay in the morning, but keep your mind occupied and body nurtured, and this Rozay is ripe for a good time.
Looks: Compact and moss green with occasional dark-green and purple spots, Rotten Rozay's buds have solid if unspectacular bag appeal. But even if the trichome coverage is below average, don't let that dissuade you from giving it a whiff.
Smell: Hints of roses and dark fruit like plums and cherries with a funky back end remind me of sangria, but that quickly turns overly ripe and musty. Notes of dank wood and a chemical-like, gassy undertone linger, taking Rotten Rozay's aroma from juicy to dry very quickly.
Flavor: I've noticed apricots, cherries and plums in various versions of Rotten Rozay, with a closing combination that includes everything from pine to gas to spicy notes of wood. But all of them have a funky layer of flavor, sort of like fermented garlic.
Effects: Some users find Rotten Rozay's high over-anxious and tough to deal with, but I enjoy the mix of physical relaxation and increased creativity. Puffy eyes out me no matter how many drops I put in, and exercise is never on the schedule. But books are read, recipes are followed and emails are answered, all with relief on the joints. Keep the mind occupied and a glass of water nearby, and Rotten Rozay is equally fun and therapeutic.
Where to find it: We've recently seen Rotten Rozay at Ajoya, Alto, Best Colorado Cannabis, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Canna City Dispensary, Colorado Harvest Company, Cookies, Cross Genetics, Emerald Fields, Ganja Gourmet, Green Dragon, Green Remedy, Green Valley Dispensary, Helping Hands Herbals, High West Cannabis, Kaya Cannabis, Leiffa, Life Flower Dispensary, Little Brown House, the Lodge, Lova, Medicine Man, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Pure Harvest, Reefer Madness, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Mountain High, Rocky Road, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis, SoHi Cannabis, Terrapin Care Station, Trenchtown and Twin Peaks Dispensary, but don't be surprised to find it elsewhere.
Antero Sciences, Bronnor Corp, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Legacy Farms, Mad Creek, Supply and Terrapin Care Station all have different cuts of Rotten Rozay out there, with Callie's and Terrapin's both sold in-house, too. We've also come across Rotten Rozay pre-rolls from Dadirri, TrailStix and Willie's Reserve. The strain is even more popular among extractors, with Binske, Chronic Creations, Colorado's Best Dabs, Concentrate Supply Co., Denver Dab Co., Double Bear Extracts, Egozi, the Greenery, Kush Masters, Nomad Extracts and Sano Gardens all producing various concentrates. As for flower, we haven't had a better version than Antero's, which was extremely fruity and rancid (in a good way), and provided a creative high as well.
