Why Colorado Tokers Love Point Break

Most Keanu Reeves movies work for stoners, but Point Break is particularly great. It has young Keanu, beach football, bank robberies in president masks and Patrick fuckin' Swayze. My favorite scene, however, is when Gary Busey (who's only slightly crazy at this point) tells Reeves's character to "get me two" meatball sandwiches. Gets me every time, and I'm not alone. That dumb quote is part of the zeitgeist.
Point Break is also the name of an incredibly juicy weed strain with which Denver dispensary shoppers are becoming familiar, yet no one can get me two cuts of flower. Extractors are much more interested in Point Break than growers, and I don't get it. This isn't Pootang Pie or another rosin strain that's only good in the wash. This is a fresh squeeze of a morning joint. A walk through a California mangrove. And I've only found one cultivation pumping it out.
Don't get me wrong: Good Chemistry's take on this Surfr Seeds creation is delicious and noteworthy. I simply want more. A mix of a Tropicana Cookies phenotype and Trophy Wife (a floral, spicy CBD strain), Point Break provides a textbook hybrid high and showcases the best citrus qualities I've smoked in a long time. Splashes of oranges and grapefruit hit my face from each pinch of those frosty purple buds, which score at least an eight when grading on the hash-plant scale. Is it too much to ask for more versions to try?
On the bright side, one of Colorado's most esteemed extractors is largely responsible for Point Break's distribution, so you're going to find some juice even if you're limited to resin and rosin. We simple flower folk need more herb for our bowls and joints, though.
Looks: Although tall and thin, Point Break's buds are still relatively dense for their bud structure. The olive-green buds have a sharp, heavy coat of trichomes, which stick out when covering Point Break's dark purple spots.
Smell: Opening a jar of Point Break smells like firing up the morning juicer, with invigorating whiffs of sour oranges and grapefruit that are so potent I can barely tell that it's cannabis under my nose. I'll occasionally notice floral notes or a peppery back end, but I really have to look for them.
Flavor: Point Break's citrus flavor dominates the smoke, but it still showcases more characteristics than the aroma, with noticeable hints of black pepper, lavender and wood.
Effects: Point Break consistently makes me more curious and excited to immerse myself in something, uplifting everything from a morning walk to household chores to TV bingeing. That heady high swells my eyes and usually kills energy inside of two hours, though, and the munchies are never-ending. I like smoking Point Break on weekend mornings when the weather is bad, or for a quick post-work session.
Where to find it: Ajoya, Best Colorado Cannabis, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Canna City, Cherry Peak, Colorado Harvest Company, Del Mundo Cannabis, Doctors Orders, Emerald Fields, Good Chemistry, Greenfields, the Green Solution, Igadi, Green Valley Dispensary, Karmaceuticals, Kind Love, Leiffa, Life Flower Dispensary, Little Brown House, Magnolia Road Cannabis Co., Medicine Man, Native Roots, Nature's Kiss, Reefer Madness, the Republic, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Stadium Gardens, Terrapin Care Station, Twin Peaks Dispensary and Unique Cultivations have recently had Point Break on the shelves, but it's all concentrates outside of Good Chemistry.
Good Chemistry's in-house cut is the only Point Break flower I've found — which is odd, because the bright citrus aroma and daytime-friendly high are both worthy of emulation. Killa Beez, a pre-roll brand that buys pot from other grows, also sells Point Break joints. Good Chemistry, Green Dot Labs and Mile High Xtractions have various concentrates of Point Break on the market as well, with Green Dot's Blue Label extracts mouthwatering and extra pulpy.
