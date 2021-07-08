Seven Colorado Cannabis Events Celebrating 7/10

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Has it been almost three months since 4/20? Time to get out the dab rig.

As with most cannabis traditions, the exact origin of 7/10 is murky, but it's widely agreed that the basic inspiration was this: Upside down, the date spells "oil." And no matter 7/10's roots, cannabis connoisseurs and hash-lovers have grown to love the annual celebration of THC concentrate on July 10 (and dispensaries really have, as evidenced by the 7/10 sales and specials in our e-edition) — so much so that event promoters have taken notice.

This weekend, you can find everything from a pot-friendly music festival to a sushi- and joint-rolling class, along with a handful of cannabis concerts, parties and hangouts in between. Here are seven of the best 7/10 events:

Bands in the Backyard

Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10

The Yard

23344 U.S. Highway 50, Pueblo

Ready to get outside and enjoy live music again? This two-day concert series, held on a 55-acre plot of land with parking, camping, amenities and activities for festival-goers, features headlining acts Fetty Wap, Flo Rida and Brothers Osborne, as well as an on-site dispensary for cannabis users. (Smoking is permitted at campsites and designated smoking areas only.) General admission is $75 for one day, $95 for both; private porches, pre-ordering alcohol and VIP passes are also available.

Tetra's 7/10 Celebration

Saturday, July 10, noon to 5 p.m.

Tetra 9 Lounge

3039 Walnut Street

Private cannabis club Tetra 9 is celebrating the hash holiday with a free party and giveaways for cannabis industry workers. Members of the Eureka Vapor team will be on-hand to demonstrate products, and Tetra will provide refreshments. Guests (21+) must be part of the cannabis industry and a member of Tetra 9 (daily membership applications are available online). Find out more on Eventbrite.

Tokes and Brushstrokes

Saturday, July 10, 3 to 5:30 p.m.

The Coffee Joint

1130 Yuma Court

After a more-than-year-long hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, Creatively Cannabis classes are returning to the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge. For $49.99 ($69 the day of), students will receive instruction and painting supplies, but anyone wanting to consume cannabis must bring their own, as well as a vaporizer or dab rig (no smoking is allowed at the Coffee Joint). Find out more and buy tickets (21+) on Eventbrite. The Coffee Joint will also allow visitors inside to consume for free, waiving the $5 entrance fee, with concentrate deals at the dispensary next door.

EXPAND Put your twisting skills to the test at a sushi- and joint-rolling class. Lindsey Bartlett

High & Hungry 710 Comedy Show

Saturday, July 10, 6 to 11 p.m.

Dab Nation

1209 Bruce Randolph Avenue

Sponsored by Malek's Premium Cannabis and Detroit Coney Denver, this five-hour show of comedy and music will feature performances by E-ZONE and DJ C-Minus, as well as comedians Foolish Raw, John "Hippieman" Novosad and Anthony Kapfer. No cannabis will be sold or given away at the event, but there will be plenty of sponsored swag. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite.

Sushi and Spliff Rolling

Saturday, July 10, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Private Denver location shared upon registration

Want something to satisfy the munchies after a day of dabbing? Hang out with the Kush & Canvases team, which will be teaching a joint- and sushi-rolling class for people who never learned how to properly twist. Each class includes supplies to make three sushi rolls per person, as well as joint rolling papers, but attendees need to bring their own cannabis. Tickets (21+) are $75 on Eventbrite.

7/10 at the Secret Garden

Saturday, July 10, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Denver location shared upon registration

Check out local DJs and rip dabs with the Secret Garden, a group of nomadic party throwers who want to celebrate 7/10 well into 7/11. Ddubstep DJs Dubble AA, Jeebz, JLYNN and RoNIN3 will perform at the event, with the venue shared if organizers think you're cool enough. Find out more on Facebook, and email secretgardenadventures@gmail.com to buy tickets.

Eclipse's 7/10 Re-opening

Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eclipse Cannabis Company

933 Alpine Avenue, #2, Boulder

Stop by Eclipse and check out the central Boulder dispensary's new mural and a long list of deals. On top of discounts on a handful of brands during the reopening, Snaxland, Single Source and Green Dot Labs will all have product drops, with several other vendors rotating through the store during the day. In the afternoon, artist Aaron Brooks will stop by to meet customers and talk about his new mural, which will be revealed that day. Find out more by calling Eclipse at 720-782-8413.