 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Indica and Sativa Edibles Sound Like Marketing
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Indica and Sativa Edibles Sound Like Marketing

Herbert Fuego | August 20, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: What's the deal with indica and sativa edibles? If it's only THC going into the final product, does it really matter what type of plant it came from? Sounds more like misleading marketing than science. *Bass guitar riff*
Jerry Stonefeld

Dear Jerry: Most dispensaries usually just tell you to eat the edible, yada, yada, yada, and get stoned. But we’ll try not to yada, yada over the science part.

Some users claim that eating mangoes — high in myrcene, a common terpene in cannabis — affects their highs, and that it’s similar to eating an edible with terpenes. However, studies on the effects of ingesting terpenes are scarce, and Australian research shows that smoking terpenes doesn’t affect your brain’s endocannabinoid receptors — although that research also indicates that the terpenes could change THC’s effects through other molecular processes in our bodies.

Do terpenes really matter if you're digesting them?
Do terpenes really matter if you're digesting them?
Scott Lentz

We found virtually no study addressing how ingesting terpenes alters edible experiences, so it’d be hard for edible companies or dispensaries to make any solid claims, and the indica/sativa thing has been proven to be mostly bullshit, anyway. That won’t stop people from pushing a sativa gummy as a pre-hike snack, though, so it’s important that you remain a master of your domain. Don’t fall for a placebo affect, and look for supplemental ingredients like ginseng or chamomile in your indica and sativa edibles.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >