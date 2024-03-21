Aging Millennial
Dear Aging Millennial: Sounds like you have the essentials covered. Most of us go one of two ways with gaming as we get older: stick to nostalgia or switch to online gaming. The intense graphics and expansive worlds of Grand Theft Auto or that Harry Potter game are mind-blowing after you smoke the right stuff, but they're almost too engrossing. This could seem great when you're stuck on the couch for months, but these games get addicting. And if you have a significant other or want to attain one, you can't smoke weed and game all the time.
Unless you moderate the PS5 time and wean yourself physical rehab begins, it's best to stick to the childhood classics, which are incredibly fun, but easy to walk away from. You'd be surprised how effective games like Mario Kart 64 and Star Fox 64 are at eating up innings of boredom or pulling friends over to hang out, especially when accompanied by a Super Boof dabs or Georgia Pie bong hits. Get copies of Mario Party or NFL Blitz and have a ’90s party.
How Marijuana Impacts Gaming
Other than a few studies, including several in Colorado, that have compared driving simulations with stoned and sober individuals and a 2014 article from Vice in which the author and his friends tallied their scores before and after smoking weed (there wasn't much of a difference), we couldn't find research around the impact weed has on video game play or how we respond to mixing the two. However, it's worth noting that professional video game players, or e-sport athletes, are banned from cannabis use.
