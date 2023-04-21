Coloradans Get High on the Cops' Supply as CDOT Hosts Roadside Sobriety Demo for 4/20

"We've been educating people about the dangers of alcohol and driving for decades," says Sam Cole, a CDOT spokesperson for road safety. "We've had enormous success when it comes to that, and we don't want it to take twenty or thirty years to get the message through to people that impaired driving is dangerous and costs lives on our roadways."





click to enlarge The CDOT booth at this year's Mile High 4/20 Festival at Civic Center Park. Department of Transportation

The past few years have been some of the most dangerous for Colorado roadways. In 2022, CDOT recorded 684 fatal crashes and 760 overall deaths, including pedestrians. Roadway deaths haven't been this high since 2002 — when there were 677 fatal crashes — and were trending downward until the pandemic.

In 2021, 691 people died on Colorado roads: a 55 percent increase from the number of statewide road deaths in 2011. According to CDOT data, 37 percent of road deaths in 2021 were caused by drivers who were drunk, high or both.





The numbers showing how many stoned drivers have been involved in fatal accidents come from 2020, when 48 accidents involved drivers who had tested above the legal limit of 5 nanograms.



In 2019, Colorado saw 59 fatal accidents involving drivers above the legal cannabis limits.



The department recorded a total of 271 impaired driver deaths in 2021, which was a 6 percent increase from 2020 but almost a 60 percent increase from 2019. In 2022, a quarter of the drivers who died from impaired driving had a combination of alcohol and drugs in their blood — with alcohol and cannabis being the most common pairing, CDOT says.



For 2023, the number of roadway deaths in Colorado is currently looking at a 10 percent decrease from last year, but the number of deaths involving impaired motorists is still trending upward. M uch of this has to do with drivers taking advantage of a reduced police presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in increases in distracted driving, speeding and impaired motorists, according to Meyers. More than a third of last year's traffic fatalities were caused by impaired driving, he says. For 2023, the number of roadway deaths in Colorado is currently looking at a 10 percent decrease from last year, but the number of deaths involving impaired motorists is still trending upward. M





The 5 nanogram limit was set in 2013, shortly before recreational pot sales began. CDOT and other state officials have admitted that



Alcohol is the most common cause of driver deaths in Colorado, but more drivers in the state are being caught driving above the legal cannabis limits. In 2020, the police caught fifty people driving above the legal THC limits. In 2021, that number jumped to 79.



CDOT is "still having a lot of trouble convincing people about the dangers of driving high," Cole admits. The agency is developing a new ad campaign to emphasize the financial disaster that DUIs can leave in their wake for individuals.

click to enlarge Sergeant Glenn Thomas (back left) from the Colorado Springs Police and Corporal Jim Gates (bottom right) from the Denver Police departments look for eye twitches in a volunteer. Bennito L. Kelty



After Colorado legalized recreational marijuana, CDOT began hosting focus groups with cannabis users to find out if there was anything they didn't know about the new law, and one of the first things people told them was that they didn't know they could get a DUI while driving high, Cole says.

Outreach has worked in the past, according to CDOT officials, but only when combined with "strict enforcement" driver safety laws. They cite the success education has had in stemming alcohol-related deaths: Roughly half of Colorado roadway deaths in the 1980s and 1990s involved alcohol, but now that fraction is down to less than a third.



Similarly, only about 65 percent of Colorado drivers wore their seat belts decades ago, Cole says — but now about 90 percent of the state's drivers do so.



Nothing indicates that legalization alone caused an increase in Colorado's traffic deaths, Cole notes, as plenty of people were enjoying weed either illegally or medically before Colorado voters legalized recreational pot in 2012. The pandemic, he says, has had a bigger influence on the recent increase in deadly car accidents because fewer police officers are out there taking intoxicated people off the streets.



Drivers aren't subject to arrest if they have ‘shrooms on them when pulled over by law enforcement, CDOT says. If they have too many, though, they could get charged with distribution. And if a cop determines through roadside impairment tests that a driver is under the influence of psychedelics, they'll definitely get a DUI.



While no mushrooms were available at the April 19 demonstration, there's always next year.