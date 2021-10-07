Boulderthon Ready to Recover With CBD After Inaugural Race

A qualifying event for the Boston Marathon held on Sunday, October 10, the Boulderthon was founded with the goal of bringing people together through running while showcasing the city of Boulder, according to race director Phil Dumontet. With this focus at the heart of the event, the partnership between Extract Labs CBD and Boulderthon was an easy fit, he says.
After the Boulder CBD company reached out through the race's website inquiring about a single booth, a conversation between the two parties grew. Eventually, Extract Labs agreed to become the marathon's inaugural presenting sponsor.
"The more we talked to them and the more we had this synergy together, we thought that we were very well aligned with the values of health and wellness, and particularly how CBD can be really powerful recovery tool and option for runners," Dumontet says.
The hemp-derived CBD industry has become a popular sponsor of marathon runners as major sports leagues remain tepid, but Extract Labs founder Craig Henderson sees a natural fit between CBD's recovery potential and endurance athletes, as the cannabinoid is used for treating inflammation, muscle soreness and skin irritation.
"Since it's right there in our backyard in Boulder and we’re a wellness company — I’m actually a big runner myself — we thought it was a perfect fit," he explains.
Henderson's company offers products ranging from CBD tinctures, topicals, soft-gels, isolates, gummies, chocolates, bath bombs and even items for pets. The company also sells other cannabinoid products including cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabichromene (CBC).
"They'll definitely have a major presence at the after party on Pearl Street Mall," Dumontet says of the CBD brand. "To find a local company and a sponsor that provides such a tangible benefit to runners and is so applicable to runners' needs in terms of pain relief and recovery, I think it’s a perfect fit to have that local company and to be partnered with them.”
Being the presenting sponsor of the event, Henderson hopes to further emphasize wellness as a pillar in his company.
“A lot of cannabis companies talk about health and wellness, but maybe in the past we didn’t do a good job of branding ourselves that way. As we grow as a company we want to be looked at more as a pharmaceutical company, a health and wellness company," he says.
The Boulderthon's marathon and half-marathon races begin by shuttle pickup at Boulder High School. Sign up here to register.