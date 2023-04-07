Budget-Friendly Weed Lines Gaining Steam

Katt Williams's joke is over fifteen years old, but it still rings true for many marijuana users: "I need regular weed. I don't want shit with a nickname. Not thrilla, killa, salmonella — none of that shit."
Believe it or not, most people who smoke weed don't smell garlic, baked goods or candy when they sniff weed. They smell...weed. And for the masses still toking out of one-hitters and joints, major cannabis companies are banking on a return to simpler times as inflation restricts dispensary shopping budgets.
Schwazze, a Denver-based pot corporation that owns Emerald Fields and Star Buds dispensaries in Colorado, just announced that is releasing Every Day Weed, or EDW, which is essentially a bag of pre-ground mystery pot. Similar to a pouch of loose tobacco sold with cigarette papers attached, EDW is "lightweight, portable, convenient and comes with its own custom pack of rolling papers," according to Scwhazze.
Each variety is simply named "indica," "sativa" or "hybrid," with no actual strain names attached, and the product, only available in Colorado at the moment, is expected to carry a lower price tag than premium or mid-shelf flower. However, research shows that price point and THC potency are the two factors that influence dispensary shoppers most, and high THC numbers are easy to achieve nowadays.
EDW comes on the heels of Public Utility from Colorado dispensary chain Native Roots, a similar product line of half-ounces priced at $30, and Reefa, a budget-conscious line of flower, vapes and edibles from multi-state cannabis company Viola. Growers across the state were already selling smaller, less-desirable flower, known as popcorn buds, at a discount, but this may be the first time that a cannabis grower is proudly marketing a no-name weed salad.
"Schwazze is focused on building a high-quality house of wholesale brands that also deliver great value to cannabis consumers. Given the growth of pre-rolls over the last two years, we are happy to offer a convenient 'roll your own' option for our customers," he says in an April 6 statement announcing EDW.
Even high-end growers are getting into the mix. Jolet Ventures, also known as one of Colorado's most respected growers, 710 Labs, sells pre-packaged quarter-ounces for as high as $100 — but it now also offers an unlabeled line of bulk flower that is "not up to 710 Labs quality standards for release" for significantly less.
Growers and flower distributors aren't the only ones going after shoppers with lighter wallets. Last year, edibles maker 1906 released Bump Drops, a line of pressed THC tablets made in 2.5 milligram increments and sold in packs of two and twenty for less than $2 and $10, respectively. There have also been cheaper options for gummies — perhaps the most competitive sub-category in edibles — with 100-milligram packs from companies such as DŌSD available for less than $10 across Denver.
"With inflation and recession pressures, everyone's pocketbook is getting tired," 1906 CEO Peter Barsoom told us when Bump Drops debuted. Those tired pocketbooks have led to smaller purchases at dispensaries over the past two years, according to dispensary owners and general managers.
According to Colorado Department of Revenue market reports, wholesale cannabis has never been cheaper, and state economic forecasts don't see dispensary revenue rebounding across the state until next year at the earliest. Expect to see more budget-conscious product lines until the cannabis industry recovers its financial health.