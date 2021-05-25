 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Business |

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe Opening Two Denver Dispensaries

Thomas Mitchell | May 25, 2021 | 9:19am
Callie's Cannabis Shoppe is coming to 3054 Larimer Street.EXPAND
Callie's Cannabis Shoppe is coming to 3054 Larimer Street.
Thomas Mitchell
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe is diving right into Denver's competitive weed waters.

The company is less than a week away from opening not one, but two new dispensaries in Denver: at 3054 Larimer Street and at 777 Canosa Court, both former Botanico locations.

The Northglenn-based operation didn't respond to requests for comment, but a sign on the front door of the Larimer Street spot says that the store is closed for renovations. The dispensary website already has tabs for the new Callie's Cannabis Shoppe locations, which it says are slated to open June 1.

Related Stories

The Larimer Street location is currently undergoing interior renovations.
The Larimer Street location is currently undergoing interior renovations.
Thomas Mitchell

The move triples the number of Callie's storefronts in the metro area, and will be the brand's first foray within Denver city limits.

That's the state's most competitive weed market, where dispensaries accounted for around $178.5 million in sales through the first three months of 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue. But the independently owned dispensary company, owned by the Craumer family, which also owns Star Buds dispensaries in Niwot and Longmont, has built a loyal following since the first Callie's opened in Northglenn in 2019. That location just won Westword's 2021 Best of Denver award for Best Dispensary for a Stoner.

Both of the Denver stores will offer recreational sales; the Canosa Court location also holds an active medical license with the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. Callie's hasn't yet announced whether the Canosa Court store will offer medical sales.

Botanico's social media posts indicated that both stores were open as of April 25, but MED records show that Callie's took control of the businesses in May.

Open on Larimer Street since 2009, Botanico acquired the Canosa Court dispensary from Pando in 2020 and named it Botanico 2. But Botanico was disciplined by the MED soon after, and eventually agreed to pay over $200,000 to the DOR after being accused of violating marijuana codes related to the payment of taxes and licensing fees.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.