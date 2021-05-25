Callie's Cannabis Shoppe Opening Two Denver Dispensaries

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe is diving right into Denver's competitive weed waters.

The company is less than a week away from opening not one, but two new dispensaries in Denver: at 3054 Larimer Street and at 777 Canosa Court, both former Botanico locations.

The Northglenn-based operation didn't respond to requests for comment, but a sign on the front door of the Larimer Street spot says that the store is closed for renovations. The dispensary website already has tabs for the new Callie's Cannabis Shoppe locations, which it says are slated to open June 1.

The Larimer Street location is currently undergoing interior renovations. Thomas Mitchell

The move triples the number of Callie's storefronts in the metro area, and will be the brand's first foray within Denver city limits.

That's the state's most competitive weed market, where dispensaries accounted for around $178.5 million in sales through the first three months of 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue. But the independently owned dispensary company, owned by the Craumer family, which also owns Star Buds dispensaries in Niwot and Longmont, has built a loyal following since the first Callie's opened in Northglenn in 2019. That location just won Westword's 2021 Best of Denver award for Best Dispensary for a Stoner.

Both of the Denver stores will offer recreational sales; the Canosa Court location also holds an active medical license with the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. Callie's hasn't yet announced whether the Canosa Court store will offer medical sales.

Botanico's social media posts indicated that both stores were open as of April 25, but MED records show that Callie's took control of the businesses in May.

Open on Larimer Street since 2009, Botanico acquired the Canosa Court dispensary from Pando in 2020 and named it Botanico 2. But Botanico was disciplined by the MED soon after, and eventually agreed to pay over $200,000 to the DOR after being accused of violating marijuana codes related to the payment of taxes and licensing fees.