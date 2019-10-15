 


Ask a Stoner: Can I Sneak Weed Through An Airport Body Scan?
Westword

Herbert Fuego | October 15, 2019 | 6:15am
AA

Dear Stoner: Will an airport body scan identify edibles and a small slice of wax? That seems like a better alternative than my toiletry bag, which will get an X-ray.
Allen

Dear Allen: What do you think those body scans are, Bub? An ocular pat-down from a bored Transportation Security Administration agent? Although not technically X-rays, the millimeter-wave scanners at most airports use radio waves to see if any objects are stowed away under your clothes or in your body before you pass through security.

Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

Images from these body scans aren’t as defined as X-rays, but they don’t have that much to sift through besides clothes, unlike a bag filled with your crap. And trust me: TSA agents are much more keen to check out anything extra they find on your person than they are a few innocent-looking gummies in a bag or wax in your toiletries. Hiding some food with weed in it or some gunky-looking wax isn’t exactly rocket science, but hiding in plain sight is not the way to go here. Figure out something better.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

