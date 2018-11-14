Cannabis and Epilepsy Symposium in Denver During Epilepsy Awareness Month

This is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, with a campaign designed to raise awareness about the neurological disorder that affects around 200,000 new patients each year. Once considered a fringe treatment for epilepsy, cannabis has now moved to the forefront of epileptic research, and will be a focus of the Cannabis and Epilepsy Symposium on November 17 in Denver.

Thanks to new discoveries surrounding cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis and hemp, those suffering from certain forms of epilepsy have seen dramatic drops in seizures without the side effects that often came with pharmaceutical drugs. Epidiolex, a marijuana-derived CBD drug, was even approved by the Drug Enforcement and Food and Drug administrations earlier this year, while over forty states in the country have explicitly approved CBD for medical use.