How Cannabis Companies Are Investing in Local Art Scenes

Take a walk around Denver, and it's nearly impossible to ignore the rise in art projects. Whether it's new murals on building walls downtown or RiNo's alleyways, there's never been more color in Denver. The Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, an advocate for arts within the state for thirty years, even says that people now spend more money on the arts than sports in Colorado.

All that money presents new sponsorship and investment opportunities, and the legal cannabis industry wants to jump in. The CBCA is game, even hosting a recent discussion at the Source to talk about how the pot community can get more involved in local culture.

Both industries believe they'd mutually benefit from the other: Finding funds for local arts projects and venues is no cakewalk, and cannabis businesses are thirsty for sponsorship partners despite being one of the world's fastest growing industries.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the cannabis industry has generated over $5.6 billion in sales since retail sales began and well over $800 million in tax revenues. And as the industry gains staying power with lobbyists and politicians, it also wants to impact arts and culture.

Yet for many of those who work in the arts, taking money from cannabis donors is still a risk with lots of red tape. This paradigm has shifted before with alcohol sponsors, but that took decades. So how does cannabis navigate new partnerships with the arts?

“It’s still seen as money laundering,” says cannabis licensing attorney Tom Downey. “Everyone in this industry aids and abets when they sell to marijuana industries. We work with the IRS, and they aid and abet us in the transaction — [but] federal policy of non-enforcement is pretty simple as long you are in compliance with state marijuana law."

Despite the federal illegality, Downey has signed off on numerous licenses for marijuana dispensaries, and claims no one has lost a licensure over cannabis partnership. Still, the plant remains illegal at the federal level, leaving many art program directors and CEOs afraid of the implications.

Kelly Perez, founder of social responsibility consultant KindColorado, believes the pot industry needs to expand its partnerships if cannabis business owners want to shake up the status quo. “We have to push the envelope, because there is change that needs to happen," she explains. "We need to think beyond just a donation. What is potential and mutual benefit between an arts organization and a cannabis business? It doesn’t have to look like what we’ve seen before, and it doesn’t have to be breaking the law."

This wheat paste popped up at L'Eagle the same week Shepard Fairey was in town for CRUSH Walls. Courtesy of Shawna McGregor

For Perez, it's important that cannabis companies find a matching set of values when considering their potential sponsorship with the arts. For example, many of these businesses are putting their money towards social justice in their communities, working with organizations like the Minority Cannabis Business Association or Cannabis Consumers Coalition. Those values largely align with art institutions, she adds, further opening doors.

Chris Zacher helped bring the Levitt Pavilion to Denver and lead the City Park Jazz effort, so he knows a thing or two about finding sponsors. While trying to bring Levitt Pavilion (a venue that provides dozens of free concenrts every summer) to Denver several years ago, Zacher enlisted the help of the Colorado Harvest Company dispensary chain and O.penVape, one of the biggest cannabis companies in the country.

Working with pot companies is largely the same as every other partner, he says, but the local governments in which they operate might be different.

“I don’t think the relationship is any different with a cannabis partner than it is for any other partner; it’s just setting clear expectations for what you are able to get for the donation or the sponsorship you are trying to buy," he says. "The difference is the rules that exist for outdoor advertising, and if you are trying to do something within the city, and what that city’s rules and regulations are."

But if anyone is able to deal with tricky rules and regulations, it's cannabis business owners. L'Eagle dispensary co-owner Amy Andrle has figured out how to become the first cannabis business to receive Certified Green designation from the City of Denver for environmentally-friendly practices, and has been a visible partner in the annual Colorado CRUSH Walls event. (It's even rumored that OBEY founder Shepard Fairey threw up a wheat paste piece at L'eagle during CRUSH week in September.)

Being a small business owner gets competitive, Andrle explains, and there is a lot to be gained with supporting the arts. “We are a small business, and we look to make an impact,” she says. “We have had some very successful partnerships within the arts, whether it be sponsorship dollars or helping to facilitate materials for a project.”