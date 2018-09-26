Fifteen Musicians Using Legal Weed to Brand Themselves

Many musicians like to smoke weed for creativity or just for fun, so it’s fitting that some of them are investing in their own cannabis companies or partnering with established brands to cash in on their fame. Some musicians, such as Snoop Dogg or Melissa Etheridge, have become pot activists simply by refusing to leave the plant at home when they travel, be it for medical reasons or self-expression
To get a grip on how many musicians are jumping into legal marijuana, here's a list of fifteen rappers, singers, guitar twangers and other musical acts with their own cannabis brands.
Snoop Dogg
Perhaps the biggest figure in the weed game is Snoop Dogg. Partnering with LivWell in 2015 to create his Leafs by Snoop line of flower, concentrates and edibles exclusively for Colorado, he’s considered an OG in the Kush market and one of the first high-profile artists to hit the recreational scene. These days he’s investing in Canadian software programs that will provide management tools for cannabis companies. Snoop even has his own cannabis media company, Merry Jane.
The Marley Family
To keep Bob Marley's legacy alive, the Marley family started Marley Natural in 2016. Inspired by the singer’s favorite strains, the company's salves, flower and oils can are available in Washington and California dispensaries. And don't forget about his son, Damian, who has Damian Marley's Stony Hill, a dispensary in Denver.
STS9
Sound Tribe Sector 9 is part and parcel of Colorado’s cannabis culture, now partnering with Green Dot Labs to release exclusive hash pens such as the Gobnugget live resin pen. Now fans can get a customized strain from the band that will match their electrifying music.
Willie Nelson
An early musician to vocally support the cannabis movement, this country singer has been creating his own strains and inspiring others for some time, like Red Headed Stranger. Nelson’s wholesale cannabis brand, Willie’s Reserve Label, is known for promoting social reform in hopes of ending marijuana and hemp prohibitions; he also partners with local Colorado growers, extractors and edibles makers for his wholesale brand.
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa's partnership with Colorado based RiverRock Wellness cannabis allowed the rapper’s Khalifa Kush to hit dispensary shelves in Colorado back in 2016. He’s also the creator of the app Weed Farm, which launched in 2017. Users of the app can play at creating their own cannabis brands.
Trev Rich
National acts aren't the only artists capitalizing on their weed fame. Denver's own Trev Rich, born and raised in the Mile High, partnered with The Dab by Next Harvest to release HD OG, an indica-leaning hybrid that'll help users connect with his deeper, more lyrical songs.
Big Gigantic
Colorado’s largest dispensary chain, Native Roots, worked with the duo on the release of their strain Cookies and Dream, a sativa-leaning hybrid meant to pair with their album back in 2016. The group even handed out joints to attendees of the X Games a few years back.
Melissa Etheridge
Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge became a pot activist after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, even getting arrested at the Canadian border for possessing a hash pen; she claims cannabis helped her with her chemo treatments. Since then, Etheridge has started a cannabis-infused-wine company, Know Label Wine, and recently appeared at Denver's International Church of Cannabis for 4/20.
Gene Simmons
The Kiss frontman is notorious for claiming to stay sober and not smoke weed, but Gene Simmons has invested in Canadian cannabis company Invictus and now works for the company as a brand ambassador. Simmons says the company aligns with his values, and that he has changed his views toward the cannabis plant.
Ghostface Killah
Wu-Tang’s notorious rapper has his own vape pen, called Wu Goo. In collaboration with Killah Priest, Wu Goo is available in California dispensaries.
The Game
The Game founded a dispensary named the Reserve, located in Santa Ana, California, before selling it to another company. He also created a commercial cannabis brand, Trees by Game, which produces infused products such as G-Drinks, a cannabis-infused lemonade, for California dispensaries.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Die Antwoord
The South African rap duo is investing in its cannabis brand, Zef Zol. Partnering with California’s Natural Cannabis, their line will include pre-filled vaporizers, vape refills, lip balms, chocolates and mouth spray; the brand will only be available in America (cannabis is still outlawed in South Africa).
GRiZ
Another Native Roots collaboration, Griz Kush is a strain handpicked by musical artist and Red Rocks Amphitheatre regular GRiZ. Tangerine Haze and Pakistani Chitral Kush created this balanced hybrid.
Juicy J
Juicy J announced the release of his Green Suicide strain in 2016, around the same time he debuted a song of the same name. Like other celebrity strains to recently emerge, Green Suicide's genetics are undisclosed, but it's said to be a potent indica-dominant hybrid. Some dispensaries and delivery services in California still list the strain on their menus.
Method Man and Redman
Already known for their stoner classic How High, Method Man and Redman developed BlazeNow, an app that can locate dispensaries in your surrounding area. The app is a free tool that dispensaries can use to promote themselves while connecting with potential customers.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!