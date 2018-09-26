Fifteen Musicians Using Legal Weed to Brand Themselves

Many musicians like to smoke weed for creativity or just for fun, so it’s fitting that some of them are investing in their own cannabis companies or partnering with established brands to cash in on their fame. Some musicians, such as Snoop Dogg or Melissa Etheridge, have become pot activists simply by refusing to leave the plant at home when they travel, be it for medical reasons or self-expression

To get a grip on how many musicians are jumping into legal marijuana, here's a list of fifteen rappers, singers, guitar twangers and other musical acts with their own cannabis brands.

Snoop Dogg

Perhaps the biggest figure in the weed game is Snoop Dogg. Partnering with LivWell in 2015 to create his Leafs by Snoop line of flower, concentrates and edibles exclusively for Colorado, he’s considered an OG in the Kush market and one of the first high-profile artists to hit the recreational scene. These days he’s investing in Canadian software programs that will provide management tools for cannabis companies. Snoop even has his own cannabis media company, Merry Jane.