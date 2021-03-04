Ask a Stoner: Are Any Celebrity Weed Brands Good?

- Local
Dear Stoner: Are any celebrity weed brands even good? Most of them look overpriced.
Loudermilk
Dear Loudermilk: All of them are overpriced. Cannabis companies are taking the same weed you see in unlabeled jars at the dispensary and paying Snoop Dogg or Cheech Marin to put their likeness on it, and that comes at a premium. Most of these celebrity brands don’t last very long, despite the attention they draw during their debuts, but a few have stuck around, most notably Willie Nelson’s brand, Willie’s Reserve. Sill, none of them have exactly dominated — although we're rooting for Seth Rogen's new endeavor.
My favorite celeb-endorsed products are one-off collaborations that include special artwork or a strain bred just for that occasion — not simply renaming something we’ve all smoked 1,000 times. But those tend to feature lesser-known musicians and artists, like Green Dot Labs’ collaboration with Rainbow Kitten Surprise. You’re still overpaying slightly, but you know the product is good, and it comes with a keepsake hash pen battery.
