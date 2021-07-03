Marijuana Brand Giving Away MLB All-Star Tickets, Willy Wonka Style

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

A Colorado marijuana grower plans to send two people to the MLB All-Star Game, but first they'll have to find the golden tickets.

Veritas Fine Cannabis is playing Willy Wonka for the next two weeks, selling a commemorative can that includes three 1-gram joints, a baseball rally towel and, if you're really lucky, two tickets to the mid-summer classic on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field.

Over forty dispensaries are selling the cans, including Colorado Harvest Company, Cookies, Medicine Man, Native Roots and Wolfpac, among others. Featured strains are Sour Diesel, Super Sour Lemon, Garlic Breath, Ice Cream Cake, Apple Fritter, Slurricane and Papaya Cake, according to Jon Spadafora, Veritas head of marketing and sales.

"This isn’t exactly an MLB-endorsed promotion, but our team was excited when Denver was picked to host the game, and wanted to do something that would showcase some of the best cannabis in the state for anyone coming to town for the game," he explains.

MLB still bans marijuana use among players and likely won't be doing business with the legal pot industry any time soon — as recently as 2019, Coors Field was editing out references to marijuana during player walk-up songs — but if marijuana use were ever permitted at ballparks, Veritas would be "first in line to sponsor a cannabis consumption deck inside the stadium," Spadafora says.

For those watching a game at home, Spadafora recommends smoking an uplifting strain like Garlic Breath or Sage N Sour to stay engaged without losing focus. But if you're watching the Rockies, currently 35-48 with a 6-31 record on the road, he suggests something more potent to calm nerves, like MAC — and that includes you, Rockies owner Dick Monfort.

"Maybe if we get high together," Spadafora jokes, "I could get him high enough to realize he needs to put together a %@*! plan for this team!"