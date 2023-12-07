Medical Marijuana Recall Hits Five Dispensaries

A recall for medical marijuana grown and sold by I&S LLC, which does business as Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, has been issued over mold, yeast and aspergillus concerns.
Over 100 harvests of medical marijuana flower, shake and trim produced from April 1, 2022, to July 10 of this year are subject to the recall, according to a December 7 health and safety notice from both Silver Stem and the state Marijuana Enforcement Division and Department of Public Health & Environment.
Eight different harvests from Silver Stem were found to have been contaminated with aspergillus, a specific type of mold, or to have unacceptable levels of total mold and yeast count, the recall notes. The rest of the listed harvests went untested, according to the MED, which considers that marijuana "potentially contaminated."
"Individuals who possess this affected product should destroy it or return it to the store from which it was purchased for proper disposal. Individuals who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected product should seek medical attention immediately and report the event to the MED by submitting an MED Reporting Form," the health and safety notice reads.
The recall was issued in cooperation with Silver Stem, the MED notes. Although specific strain names weren't included, all medical marijuana subject to the recall has the following cultivation license number on its dispensary packaging: 403-01570.
Silver Stem operates nine dispensaries across Colorado, but the flagged product was sold only at five Silver Stem dispensaries offering medical marijuana sales, including both Colorado Springs stores, the Littleton outpost and Denver locations on Colfax Avenue and West Quincy Avenue. No recreational marijuana, including the marijuana given away as part of a popular December promotion held by Silver Stem, was part of the recall.
In a statement to Westword, Silver Stem says it has reviewed and corrected the problem.
"As the Health and Safety Advisory Notes, I&S LLC cooperated with the MED and initiated a voluntary recall of affected product. We have conducted a thorough review of these issues and taken appropriate steps to ensure that all of our products meet high standards of safety and quality," the company says.
This is the eighteenth marijuana industry recall issued by the MED this year. All of them have been connected to various forms of mold and yeast.