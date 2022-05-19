Support Us

Ask a Stoner: Why Hasn't Colorado Raised the Marijuana Purchasing Limit Yet?

May 19, 2022 7:06AM

Dear Stoner: If Colorado wants to make that good weed money again, then align the buying and possession limits! The state limit is now 2 ounces.
Poppy Jern

Dear Poppy Jern: The recreational cannabis possession limit was recently increased to 2 ounces, but state regulators have repeatedly shot down the idea of changing the daily dispensary sales limit from 1 to 2 ounces. The same year the possession limit was increased, Colorado enacted a law limiting medical marijuana sales, so lawmakers don’t appear to be worried about losing that “good” weed money, anyway. They saw it coming.
Denver dispensaries aren't as full as they used to be.
Denver dispensaries aren't as full as they used to be.
Thomas Mitchell
Raking in nearly $460 million at dispensaries over the first three months of this year wasn’t too shabby, though that’s about 19 percent less than during the same span in 2021. I’m not downplaying the woes of those affected financially, but government officials and business owners have been predicting this since 2021. A spike in cannabis sales during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic created a tough act to follow, and more states, including New Mexico, have opened for recreational sales over the past year. Tourists make up the majority of customers buying in bulk, so raising the purchase limit would be a short-term solution, at best. Now, if Colorado Springs began allowing recreational sales? That might do something.

Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
