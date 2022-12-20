Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Ski Resorts Allow Marijuana?

December 20, 2022 5:55AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: Why don't any ski resorts allow marijuana smoking?
Stoned on the Slopes

Dear Slopes: There are a lot of layers to the lack of cannabis hospitality in Colorado, and ski resorts haven't shown any more discrimination than the majority of hotels, lodging and other recreation services. They largely blame the lack of marijuana consumption accommodations on a mixture of federal prohibition, insurance policies and smoking laws, as well as local laws that ban establishments allowing social pot use. Those are legitimate arguments to fall back on, but it really all comes down to money.
click to enlarge
Smoking weed on the slopes isn't uncommon in Colorado, even if it is banned.
Flickr/Jurassic Blueberries
Cannabis-friendly businesses in Colorado are few and far between because state laws ban alcohol sales and food preparation at any establishment permitted for cannabis use. As fun as it would be to hang out in a weed lounge at the resort or a fully licensed and staffed smoke shack on the mountain, neither of those are lucrative enough for massive corporations like Vail Resorts to risk their real cash cows. It's a lot easier to maintain the status quo by officially banning cannabis use while looking the other way when it's consumed, which is how most venues and hospitality businesses approach it. You'll probably have to keep waiting until federal legalization, my friend.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation