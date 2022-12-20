Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Ski Resorts Allow Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Why don't any ski resorts allow marijuana smoking?
Stoned on the Slopes
Dear Slopes: There are a lot of layers to the lack of cannabis hospitality in Colorado, and ski resorts haven't shown any more discrimination than the majority of hotels, lodging and other recreation services. They largely blame the lack of marijuana consumption accommodations on a mixture of federal prohibition, insurance policies and smoking laws, as well as local laws that ban establishments allowing social pot use. Those are legitimate arguments to fall back on, but it really all comes down to money.
Vail Resorts to risk their real cash cows. It's a lot easier to maintain the status quo by officially banning cannabis use while looking the other way when it's consumed, which is how most venues and hospitality businesses approach it. You'll probably have to keep waiting until federal legalization, my friend.
