Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Ski Resorts Allow Marijuana?

Why don't any ski resorts allow marijuana smoking?There are a lot of layers to the lack of cannabis hospitality in Colorado , and ski resorts haven't shown any more discrimination than the majority of hotels, lodging and other recreation services. They largely blame the lack of marijuana consumption accommodations on a mixture of federal prohibition, insurance policies and smoking laws, as well as local laws that ban establishments allowing social pot use. Those are legitimate arguments to fall back on, but it really all comes down to money.Cannabis-friendly businesses in Colorado are few and far between because state laws ban alcohol sales and food preparation at any establishment permitted for cannabis use. As fun as it would be to hang out in a weed lounge at the resort or a fully licensed and staffed smoke shack on the mountain, neither of those are lucrative enough for massive corporations like Vail Resorts to risk their real cash cows. It's a lot easier to maintain the status quo by officially banning cannabis use while looking the other way when it's consumed, which is how most venues and hospitality businesses approach it. You'll probably have to keep waiting until federal legalization, my friend.