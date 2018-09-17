 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Rick SimpsonEXPAND
Rick Simpson
iStock/Nisangha

Eight Dispensaries Carrying Rick Simpson Oil

Thomas Mitchell | September 17, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Medical marijuana's benefits can be reaped through a variety of products and ingestion methods, but some patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancers need something stronger than a joint.

Rick Simpson Oil, a form of highly concentrated marijuana from California named after its creator, takes whole marijuana plant matter and extracts the plant's cannabinoids and other natural oils with isopropyl alcohol. Patients using the treatment have claimed everything from tumor reduction to loss of pain, with many other potential benefits in between.

Related Stories

Unfortunately, finding RSO isn't very easy. Most patients previously received it from a personal caregiver or making it themselves, but both of those practices are fading fast as more pot shops open. But some dispensaries and commercial extractors are answering the call, with Colorado Cannabis Company and Karing Kind Labs both selling wholesale RSO to medical and recreational dispensaries.

Below are dispensaries in the Denver area currently carrying RSO (or Phoenix Tears, a common name for doses of RSO).
Caregivers For Life
310 Saint Paul Street, Denver
720-536-5462
caregiversforlife.net

Kind Meds
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888
kindmedscolorado.com

Pure Dispensaries
Three metro locations
puremmj.com

Lit
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333
litmmj.com

DANK
3835 Elm Street
303-394-3265
dank-colorado.com

Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
lifeflowerdispensary.com

Helping Hands Herbals
1021 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-1564
helpinghandsdispensary.com

Karing Kind
5854 Rawhide Court, Boulder
303-449-9333
karingkind.com

Did we miss a dispensary? Email submissions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >