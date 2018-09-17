Eight Dispensaries Carrying Rick Simpson Oil

Medical marijuana's benefits can be reaped through a variety of products and ingestion methods, but some patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancers need something stronger than a joint.

Rick Simpson Oil, a form of highly concentrated marijuana from California named after its creator, takes whole marijuana plant matter and extracts the plant's cannabinoids and other natural oils with isopropyl alcohol. Patients using the treatment have claimed everything from tumor reduction to loss of pain, with many other potential benefits in between.

Unfortunately, finding RSO isn't very easy. Most patients previously received it from a personal caregiver or making it themselves, but both of those practices are fading fast as more pot shops open. But some dispensaries and commercial extractors are answering the call, with Colorado Cannabis Company and Karing Kind Labs both selling wholesale RSO to medical and recreational dispensaries.