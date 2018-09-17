Eight Dispensaries Carrying Rick Simpson Oil

Medical marijuana's benefits can be reaped through a variety of products and ingestion methods, but some patients suffering from chronic diseases and cancers need something stronger than a joint.
Rick Simpson Oil, a form of highly concentrated marijuana from California named after its creator, takes whole marijuana plant matter and extracts the plant's cannabinoids and other natural oils with isopropyl alcohol. Patients using the treatment have claimed everything from tumor reduction to loss of pain, with many other potential benefits in between.
Unfortunately, finding RSO isn't very easy. Most patients previously received it from a personal caregiver or making it themselves, but both of those practices are fading fast as more pot shops open. But some dispensaries and commercial extractors are answering the call, with Colorado Cannabis Company and Karing Kind Labs both selling wholesale RSO to medical and recreational dispensaries.
Below are dispensaries in the Denver area currently carrying RSO (or Phoenix Tears, a common name for doses of RSO).
Caregivers For Life
310 Saint Paul Street, Denver
720-536-5462
caregiversforlife.net
Kind Meds
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888
kindmedscolorado.com
Pure Dispensaries
Three metro locations
puremmj.com
Lit
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333
litmmj.com
DANK
3835 Elm Street
303-394-3265
dank-colorado.com
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
lifeflowerdispensary.com
Helping Hands Herbals
1021 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-1564
helpinghandsdispensary.com
Karing Kind
5854 Rawhide Court, Boulder
303-449-9333
karingkind.com
Did we miss a dispensary? Email submissions to marijuana@westword.com.
