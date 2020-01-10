Altitude Dispensary Chain Issues Marijuana Mold Recall

The recall came from all three Altitude dispensaries in Denver and Aurora.

Denver-based dispensary chain Altitude the Dispensary has issued a marijuana recall over mold and yeast concerns, according to a public health notice from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Any recreational marijuana products sold at all three of Altitude's locations — the two Denver stores at 6858 East Evans Avenue and 1568 South Federal Boulevard, and an Aurora shop at 10455 East Colfax Avenue — before January 9 and bearing the OPC codes 403R-00029 and 403R-00012 are subject to the recall.

The recall began after samples collected during DDPHE visits to Altitude dispensaries in late December failed state-approved contaminant testing, according to department inspection records. City health inspectors then visited the dispensary chain's cultivation and processing facility to collect production samples for further testing; those results have not yet been released.

"Consumers or businesses who have these recalled products should dispose of them or return them to the store from where they were purchased. For more information about the recall, contact Altitude East or Altitude West at: Altituderecall@gmail.com," the recall notice reads. "Short- and long-term health impacts resulting from inhaling mold/yeast may exist depending on the specific product, duration, frequency, and level of exposure. Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions. Any consumers who experienced symptoms of illness after smoking, vaping, or other consumption method of plant material purchased from the above listed retail stores are also urged to contact DDPHE at: phicomments@denvergov.org."

This is the third recall resulting from mold and yeast concerns issued over the past two months. Alerts in November and December issued by both DDPHE and the state Marijuana Enforcement Division listed a total of fifteen stores, including Altitude's locations on South Federal and East Colfax. And in October, one of the state's largest wholesale marijuana providers, Bonsai Cultivation, issued a statewide recall order over elevated levels of mold and yeast.

We've reached out to Altitude for comment on the recall and will update this post when the company responds.